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Earlier this month, the Pentagon quietly extended the National Guard’s “ D.C. Safe and Beautiful ” mission in Washington through Jan. 20, 2029. That date corresponds to no publicly identified security condition, crime objective or military task. It is simply the day President Trump’s term officially ends.

The extension raises obvious questions: How will we know when this mission has been accomplished? If January 2029 is its only publicly announced endpoint, what tells the military its job is finished?

Defense Department missions are supposed to begin with defined objectives and include clear conditions for ending them. Before troops are committed, civilian and military leaders are supposed to define what success looks like. The armed forces have not always lived up to this standard — Iraq, Afghanistan and now Iran remind us of that — but it remains one of the profession’s foundational principles. Americans should expect that discipline from their military leaders, especially when troops are deployed here at home.

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The Guard’s deployment in D.C. began last August after Trump declared “a crisis of violent crime” in the nation’s capital. This emergency deployment has since been extended twice. According to a Pentagon official quoted by Washington television station WJLA, the mission will now continue through the end of Trump’s term “or until terminated by the President.”

The administration has yet to explain why Washington still requires a task force of more than 4,000 Guard members. If the emergency that justified the deployment persists, Americans deserve to know what conditions would support its conclusion. If the emergency has passed but the mission has changed, the administration should clearly identify a new objective. Instead, the deployment will continue without the administration ever revisiting whether the emergency that justified it still exists.

Those omissions are critical. Military missions, especially ones conducted within the U.S., require continuing justification, not merely continuing authorization. If the crime rate falls, what tells the Guard its job is finished? If crime rises, what would justify extending the mission beyond 2029? No public answer has been offered by the president or the Pentagon.

More fundamentally, extraordinary domestic military deployments should remain extraordinary. The burden should not fall on the public or on the elected leadership of Washington to prove these deployments are unnecessary. It should fall on the federal government to explain why the mission remains critical.

This is more than a military planning problem. Maintaining thousands of Guard members on a standing domestic mission consumes money, leadership attention, training time and personnel who cannot be used for Guard missions elsewhere. Those costs may be justified during a genuine emergency. But they demand detailed public justification when a deployment stretches from months into years.

The U.S. has spent more than two decades learning what happens when military missions continue well after their original objectives become blurred. Operations in Iraq and Afghanistan evolved as goals shifted, expanded or gave way to new ones. One enduring lesson from those wars is that missions drift when the continuation becomes its own justification. We should not forget that lesson simply because the military is now operating at home instead of overseas. In fact, that should demand an even higher standard.

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Mission drift is not just a theoretical concern. Earlier this month, Guard members deployed to assist law enforcement in Memphis fatally shot a man during an on-foot pursuit alongside local police. The shooting’s legality is for investigators to determine. Police officers sometimes must make split-second decisions about using deadly force. The more important question is why Guard members increasingly find themselves performing functions traditionally handled by civilian police.

Washington and Memphis are different missions for the Guard operating under different legal authorities. But they point in the same direction. Military organizations adapt to the missions they are repeatedly assigned. Training evolves. Expectations change. Missions that begin as exceptional gradually become routine. That is why defining clear objectives and publicly explaining continued domestic military deployments are important safeguards against normalizing U.S. military presence in our cities.

Healthy democracies have long been cautious about maintaining a visible military presence domestically, especially in their political capitals. That caution is not rooted in distrust of the military. It reflects an understanding that soldiers and police serve different purposes, answer to different legal authorities and are trained for fundamentally different missions. Maintaining that distinction protects both institutions and the citizens who interact with them.

A date on a calendar is no mission objective. The Pentagon and the president have offered the public only political requirements where operational ones belong.

Jon Duffy is a retired naval officer. He writes about leadership and democracy.