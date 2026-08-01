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Members of the Los Angeles City Council would like a word or two — to ban.
Last July, the council adopted a motion to prohibit two terms — a racial epithet and a slur against women — during the legally required public comment periods of their meetings. As the rules document states, anyone who says “any variation of either of these words” during public comment will be warned. If they say a banned word again at that meeting or any subsequent one, they’ll be removed. Ejected speakers automatically are prohibited from attending future meetings for up to six business days.
This policy, championed by Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, is meant to push back against words he argues are “designed to attack someone’s personhood and their protected status.”
Now, you may loathe the words in question and never use them yourself. You may share the council’s desire to make public comment more civil and appropriate. You may believe Harris-Dawson and the other council members’ hearts are in the right place.
But make no mistake: The council is effectively claiming the authority to ban any words it decides are inappropriate or offensive in the future. That’s a very dangerous power to grant any government official. Even if you agree today, you might not always be so fortunate.
Imagine a different council justifying bans on words like “trans woman” or “cisgender” because they’re “designed to attack someone’s personhood.” Imagine council members banning the phrases “from the river to the sea” and “globalize the intifada” because they believe these slogans are so offensive, they’re inherently disruptive. That’s the power the council is seizing.
And before you raise the slippery slope fallacy, listen to the council president’s own words. Asked whether this was just the beginning of a more concerted effort to police “offensive” language during public meetings, Harris-Dawson replied, “Absolutely. This is as much a step as we can take at this moment, we believe. But we think it will open us up to take additional steps in the future.”
We should take him at his word.
It’s certainly true that things can get ugly during public comment. During a March 2025 council meeting, for example, a regular attendee spent his time at the podium leveling a series of expletive-laden complaints, hurling insults and slurs at council members, Jews, the pope and Black people.
Council meetings are frequented by many characters of this type, and it can be an understandably difficult and frustrating experience for those on the receiving end of these tirades. But the 1st Amendment reflects a judgment that, in a free society, it’s safer to require officials to tolerate even vile language than to empower officials to decide what criticism is off-limits. The council can prohibit actual disruption of its proceedings, like speaking when not recognized, but it can’t conflate harsh words with disruptive conduct.
Unfortunately, this is precisely the kind of conflation the council’s ban allows it to make, and the ban isn’t even limited to the use of slurs as insults. The rules make clear that speakers are prohibited from using the specified epithets during public comment “even though the speakers would use the words to express a non-offensive, non-vulgar viewpoint.” Put another way, the words are banned regardless of context, including when criticizing the ban itself — which is what resident Stacey Segarra-Bohlinger was doing during a council meeting last Halloween.
Speaking during public comment, Segarra-Bohlinger protested the ban on the slur against women, saying the council was “afraid of the word.” In accordance with all other council rules, she remained on topic, did not exceed her allotted time and did not otherwise interfere with the council’s ability to conduct business. In other words, she didn’t disrupt the meeting.
Councilmember Heather Hutt felt otherwise. She objected on the basis that the word offended her and insisted that the council president intervene. Segarra-Bohlinger was then warned and threatened with removal. When she protested again in a similar fashion the following December, she was removed and banned from future meetings in response.
This unconstitutional overreach is why the First Amendment Coalition and my organization, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, sent a demand letter to the council: Repeal these rules now or face a lawsuit.
We’re doing this because defending our ability to speak, even when we offend others, is critical to preserving our fundamental freedoms. If we allow the government to decide what we can and cannot say, then our 1st Amendment right to speak our minds becomes a mere privilege granted at the discretion of the powers that be.
It’s never fun to feel like you’re being verbally abused or insulted. But the point of public comment is to allow the public to comment, and that commentary sometimes will be offensive and upsetting to some of us. That is the price of public discourse in a democracy, especially if you are an elected official.
It’s also how we ensure that our own right to speak freely isn’t infringed upon simply because some find it unacceptable.
Angel Eduardo is senior writer/editor at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that by banning two specific slurs during public comment, the Los Angeles City Council is claiming a broader power to prohibit whatever words officials later decide are “offensive” or “inappropriate,” and that this kind of open-ended authority is dangerous in the hands of government. The motion’s language, which bars “any variation” of the N-word and C-word and applies regardless of context, is cited as evidence that the rule is categorical rather than narrowly tailored.[2][5][9]
Moreover, the piece contends that this is not a hypothetical “slippery slope” but an openly acknowledged first step, pointing to Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson’s public statement that the rule is “as much a step as we can take at this moment” and that it will enable “additional steps in the future,” suggesting a framework for expanding language controls over time.[1][10]
The article maintains that the First Amendment requires elected officials to tolerate even vile or offensive speech during public comment, and that the government may regulate actual disruption (such as speaking out of turn or physically preventing a meeting from proceeding) but not the mere use of harsh, hurtful language. It emphasizes that the rule conflicts with the Brown Act’s requirement that removal be based on behavior that “actually disrupts” proceedings, not on offensive content alone.[2][5][6]
Additionally, the piece stresses that the council’s rule explicitly bans the slurs “even though the speakers would use the words to express a non-offensive, non-vulgar viewpoint,” meaning criticism of the policy itself is censored if it quotes the prohibited terms. This content- and viewpoint-based restriction is portrayed as classic unconstitutional censorship, because it suppresses certain words regardless of context, speaker intent, or whether the meeting is truly disrupted.[5][6][9]
The article highlights the case of resident Stacey Segarra-Bohlinger, who stayed on topic, complied with time limits, and used one of the banned words only to criticize the ban, yet was warned, then later removed and barred from meetings after repeating her protest. This episode is offered as proof that the rule allows officials to equate personal offense with “disruption” and to silence critics without any genuine interference with council business.
Furthermore, the piece argues that the council is misusing the “fighting words” doctrine from Chaplinsky v. New Hampshire, noting that modern First Amendment advocates describe that exception as extremely narrow and largely obsolete, and insist that whether speech is unprotected cannot be decided in advance by banning specific words without examining context, intent, and actual effect.[2][4][6][8]
The article underscores that civil liberties groups including the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and the First Amendment Coalition have issued a demand letter threatening litigation, asserting that Los Angeles’ word ban is unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination, unreasonable in a public-comment forum, and unlawful under California’s open-meetings law.[1][2][5][6]
Finally, the piece suggests that while insults and slurs are painful and unsettling, especially for public officials on the receiving end, the “price of public discourse in a democracy” is accepting that some speech will be offensive. The article argues that once government gains the power to decide which words may be spoken, everyone’s speech becomes a revocable privilege rather than a protected right, endangering future dissenters whose language those in power might find unacceptable.[2][5][6]
Different views on the topic
Supporters of the council’s rule argue that the ban on the N-word and C-word is a narrowly focused measure aimed at maintaining order and safety in meetings, not a general crackdown on offensive speech or criticism. City officials have repeatedly described the policy as a “narrowly focused rule” that preserves the public’s right to protest and criticize while drawing a line at language that has “consistently disrupted” proceedings.[2][4]
Furthermore, council representatives contend that the targeted slurs are uniquely “offensive and harmful epithets” whose repeated use in meetings has escalated tensions, nearly sparked physical altercations, and deterred some residents from participating in local government, particularly those in the communities most often targeted by the slurs.[1][2][3][4][7]
In addition, city officials point to specific incidents in which frequent speakers allegedly used these words to berate council members and members of the public, with sergeants-at-arms reportedly intervening to prevent fights “on the cusp of breaking out.” From this perspective, the rule is characterized as a safety measure designed to prevent harassment and intimidation from driving people away from public forums.[1][2][7][9]
The council’s motion and subsequent public defenses invoke the Supreme Court’s 1942 decision in Chaplinsky v. New Hampshire, arguing that the banned terms fall into the category of “fighting words” that are “inherently harmful” and therefore not fully protected by the First Amendment. By this reasoning, city officials assert they are not censoring ideas but regulating a narrow class of speech that, in their view, primarily functions as an attack on personhood rather than as political expression.[2][4]
Moreover, a council spokesperson has said the policy is “not a ban on offensive speech in general,” emphasizing that individuals remain free to condemn racism, sexism, city policy, or council members themselves, so long as they avoid the two specific slurs and their variations. The rule is presented as content-limited in scope but necessary to ensure that everyone can address the council “without intimidation or verbal abuse.”[2][4][7]
Some residents have publicly supported the ban, arguing that repeated use of the N-word and C-word in meetings made the space feel hostile and unsafe, especially to Black residents and women, and that prohibiting those particular terms will encourage broader community participation. Supporters frame the policy as expanding, rather than contracting, access by removing barriers that keep vulnerable groups from speaking out at city hall.[3][7]
Additionally, defenders note that the rule does not impose criminal or financial penalties, instead relying on warnings, removal from the chamber, and short-term exclusion from future meetings as tools to keep proceedings orderly. Those backing the policy argue that such limited, administrative sanctions are a reasonable way to balance free speech interests with the city’s responsibility to conduct public business efficiently and protect attendees.[1][2][4][5]
Finally, proponents suggest that local governments have an obligation to set basic standards of decorum in official proceedings, likening the ban to existing time, place, and manner restrictions that govern public comment. In this frame, the policy is presented as part of a broader effort to ensure that public meetings are spaces where all residents, including those historically subjected to slurs, can “safely engage with their government” without being subjected to what the council views as targeted verbal abuse.[2][4][7]