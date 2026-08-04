Too many kids are forced to grow up too soon, especially girls

-
-
-
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
Recently, Eva Amurri, the daughter of actor Susan Sarandon, shared in an Instagram video that as a mom in her 40s one thing she’d never do is let her daughter grow up too fast.
“I don’t want her to rush through her childhood,” Amurri said, ”to act older than her years, live up to cultural expectations or be parentified.” Parentification is a role-reversal that happens when “a child takes on inappropriate age related tasks that are typically responsibilities for adults,” says Dr. Kate Cummins, a Los Angeles-based licensed clinical psychologist.
As a middle-aged mom to a teenager, I agree. I want my daughter to learn independence and build resilience, but I also want her to have limits on what she’s responsible for in childhood. I want to protect her from suffering the same consequences I did, because at her age I was barely surviving as a parentified child.
When I was 13, my mother became incapacitated after suffering a sudden traumatic brain injury at work. The day of the accident, I thought she was going to die and leave me all alone. In a matter of hours, I went from being a regular kid to being my mother’s primary caregiver.
Every day, I helped her with activities of daily living like dressing, eating, walking and paying the bills, a form of instrumental parentification. I was her entire support system, known as emotional parentification. The accident changed the trajectory of both of our lives in an instant.
Unfortunately, this isn’t uncommon. Intentional or unintentional parentification often occurs in single-parent households, among eldest daughters and in high-risk situations, like when parents are addicts, chronically ill or disabled. Cultural expectations also contribute to pressure on girls, particularly in minority groups, among African Americans and Latinos, conditioning them to do household tasks and become caretakers.
According to a report from the American Assn. of Caregiving Youth and the National Alliance for Caregiving with American Assn. of Retired Persons, approximately 5.4 million children are currently caregiving for family members of all ages in the U.S.
Many of these caregiving youth experience a significant role reversal that places a heavy burden on them academically, physically and emotionally. According to a 2005 study from the National Alliance for Caregiving in collaboration with the United Hospital Fund, approximately 58% of the work of caregiving youth includes at least one activity of daily living. This report says these tasks typically include bathing, getting in and out of beds and chairs, toileting and feeding. These activities and others such as managing and administering medications take time away from learning and just being a kid for at least 49% of caregiving youth.
Unfortunately, there are a lack of adequate systems in place in the U.S. to identify and support these young people. Research shows caregiving youth often experience higher rates of anxiety and depression and are at risk for substance use, per a systematic review from the Lancet.
During the several years I was my mother’s caregiver, I lived in a chronic hypervigilant state, feeling unsafe in my body, my home and my life. I resorted to dangerous behaviors to escape, including abusing drugs, binge drinking, skipping school and becoming sexually active. It seemed easier to numb myself and disappear from my life than to face my feelings.
“When a parent turns to their child for emotional support, they must hold the burden of their parents’ emotions while being unable to change their circumstance,” explained Amber Trejo, a licensed marriage and family therapist based in Indianapolis.
Studies show that prolonged parentification can have adverse effects on the child, affecting their sleep, social skills, academic performance and school attendance. It can also affect whether the child completes high school.
As I reached early adulthood, I sought approval and love by becoming a people-pleasing hyper-independent overachiever. The world saw a put together, successful woman. But inside I was struggling to fit in and felt like I’d never be enough. It wasn’t until I reached my late 20s, when my anxiety became debilitating, that I finally got help with therapy. It helped me understand the long-term physical and emotional toll my role as a young caregiver had taken on me.
Looking back now, I realize how lucky I am that I survived it all. No child should have to give up their youth like I did.
Yet, there are still millions of kids being forced into caregiving roles, and this issue is only expected to get worse. With new Medicaid work requirements already taking effect, patients will be left without critical in-home nursing and will rely on younger family members for care. In addition, the forthcoming cuts from the Big Beautiful Bill Act expected this October will only worsen this growing crisis.
While there is some support for caregiving youth available in states including Florida, Rhode Island, Colorado and California from nonprofits such as the American Assn. of Caregiving Youth, the Caregiver Action Network and Hope Loves Company, there is still a lot of work to be done.
Currently, no national program exists to support caregiving youth. Some of the ways we can begin to repair this issue include educating school staff, healthcare providers and adults to identify these children and offer them academic and mental health services along with funding for home-based care programs throughout our country.
When the kids who are parentified don’t get the help they need, the situation can become dire, explained Los Angeles-based licensed marriage and family therapist Melissa Garner Lee. “They may end up in abusive relationships, become institutionalized or worse — become suicidal,” she said. Research from a 2025 study also found rates of self-harm and suicide are higher among young caregivers, especially girls, compared with non-caregivers.
For parents like me, who do have a choice on how they raise their kids, especially our daughters, change starts with us. Garner Lee suggests “emotionally tracking and validating your children” to make sure their responsibilities are age appropriate. She also recommends “encouraging and supporting them to find their own interests, which will lead to an identity they have created.” Dr. Cummins added, “it’s an opportunity to re-parent yourself through the lens of how you wanted your childhood to be.”
I recognize I’m lucky to have gotten help when I did. I know that I’m also fortunate to be able to choose how I parent my daughter, when so many others still can’t.
We owe it to all children, especially to our daughters, to take the pressure off of them to grow up too soon. We also need more adequate systems in place so kids are no longer expected to become caregivers, and are no longer parentified.
Every child and every girl deserves the chance to act their age, and maintain their agency and their innocence, until they are truly ready to grow up.
Lisa McCarty is a Washington, D.C.- based freelance writer and journalist.
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
The article opens by highlighting comments from Eva Amurri, a lifestyle blogger and public figure who has shared candidly about motherhood online, using this to frame concern that contemporary culture pressures girls to “act older than their years,” conform to adult expectations and become caregivers too soon.[1]
It argues that parentification—defined as children taking on adult caregiving and emotional responsibilities—is widespread and often invisible, particularly affecting eldest daughters, children in single-parent households and those living with parents who are chronically ill, disabled or struggling with addiction.
The piece emphasizes that cultural norms in many minority communities, including African American and Latino families, can intensify expectations that girls will perform household labor and caregiving, thereby reinforcing gendered role reversal and accelerating the end of childhood.
Drawing on personal experience, the article describes how a sudden traumatic brain injury left the author’s mother incapacitated, forcing a 13-year-old into the role of primary caregiver responsible for daily living tasks, emotional support and household finances, and contends that this rapid transformation “from regular kid to caregiver” reshaped an entire life trajectory.
It further contends that such prolonged parentification can have serious mental-health consequences, noting research that caregiving youth exhibit elevated rates of anxiety, depression, substance use, self-harm and suicide—especially girls—alongside academic problems such as absenteeism, impaired performance and lower rates of high school completion.
The article underscores that approximately millions of children in the United States are caring for relatives of all ages and performing core activities of daily living, and it maintains that these responsibilities consume time and energy that would otherwise support learning, social development and the freedom to “just be a kid.”
It criticizes existing systems for failing to systematically identify and support caregiving youth, arguing that schools, healthcare providers and community institutions often overlook these children and do not offer adequate academic accommodations, mental health services or financial support for in-home care.
The piece warns that recent policy changes, including new work requirements attached to Medicaid and anticipated cuts under the Big Beautiful Bill Act, will likely reduce access to professional in-home nursing and shift even more care onto younger family members, further deepening the crisis for caregiving youth.
It acknowledges that some nonprofits in states such as Florida, Rhode Island, Colorado and California provide targeted help—through advocacy, respite, and peer support—but stresses that there is no national program to safeguard caregiving youth, leaving most children without formal protection or resources.
The article argues that without timely intervention, parentified children face long-term risks such as chronic hypervigilance, dangerous coping behaviors (including substance abuse and risky sexual activity), difficulties in forming healthy relationships, and a tendency toward “hyper-independent” overachievement that masks profound insecurity.
It calls on adults who do have a choice in how they raise children—especially daughters—to monitor and “emotionally track” kids’ responsibilities, validate their feelings, and ensure tasks remain age appropriate, presenting this as a way both to protect children and to “re-parent” oneself in line with the childhood one wished to have.
Ultimately, the piece urges policy makers, educators, clinicians and parents to build stronger safety nets and cultural norms that allow children, and particularly girls, to maintain agency and innocence for longer, insisting that no child should be expected to sacrifice youth to meet caregiving needs created by systemic failures.
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the article’s emphasis on harm, some family and cultural perspectives contend that expecting children—including girls—to contribute significantly to household and caregiving duties can be a meaningful expression of solidarity, helping younger generations learn responsibility, empathy and competence rather than automatically constituting damaging parentification.
Other commentators argue that while extreme role reversal is concerning, moderate caregiving and domestic work are historically common in multigenerational and immigrant households, and that framing these practices primarily as pathology risks stigmatizing communities that rely on interdependence and shared labor to cope with economic and health inequities.
Some parenting experts and columnists maintain that current discourse around youth caregiving and “letting kids be kids” can veer toward overprotection, suggesting that sheltering adolescents from most adult-like responsibilities might undermine resilience, problem-solving skills and preparedness for adulthood.
Additionally, critics of gender-focused framing point out that concentrating on girls’ vulnerability may inadvertently minimize the experiences of boys who also serve as young caregivers, and may reinforce stereotypes of girls as inherently fragile rather than recognizing their agency and sometimes self-chosen roles within families.
From a policy standpoint, there are commentators who defend measures such as Medicaid work requirements on fiscal or ideological grounds, asserting that tighter eligibility rules are intended to encourage employment and personal responsibility; these viewpoints tend to emphasize the need to balance support for vulnerable families with sustainable public spending, and do not necessarily accept that such policies will inevitably increase burdens on children.
Some analysts caution against assuming that expanded formal care systems are the sole or primary solution, arguing that even with more professional support, many families will continue to rely on informal care networks, including older children, and that policy discussions should also recognize the strengths and preferences of families that value mutual caregiving.
There are also views within disability and caregiving communities that, while acknowledging significant risks, highlight positive aspects of youth caregiving—such as deepened parent-child bonds, early development of advocacy skills and heightened social awareness—and urge that reforms focus on support and recognition rather than depicting all young caregiving as inherently harmful.
Finally, a number of commentators worry that emphasizing systemic responsibility could unintentionally reduce attention to parental decision-making, noting that even in challenging circumstances some adults deliberately involve children in extensive caregiving; these voices call for nuanced conversations that distinguish between unavoidable family necessity and situations where adults might offload responsibilities that could be managed differently.