The Pentagon is waging a war on critical thinking

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The Pentagon reportedly is considering eliminating civilian tenure across the military service academies and senior war colleges. The draft proposal also would direct Defense Department officials to conduct a line-by-line review of courses and decide what material is “non-essential” or “ideologically driven.” Political influence over how officers are prepared to exercise judgment carries consequences far beyond the classroom.
Graduates of these institutions eventually command forces, advise national leaders and help determine how the country uses its military power. They must be able to recognize flawed assumptions and tell senior leaders unwelcome truths before mistakes become catastrophes. Military education must develop the independent judgment constitutional service requires, not merely teach approved doctrine.
The institutions covered by the proposal — including West Point, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy — serve officers at different stages in their development, immersing future leaders in academic study, military discipline and demanding standards before commissioning. Command and staff colleges prepare officers for broader operational responsibilities. Senior war colleges educate experienced military and civilian leaders for decision-making at the strategic level, where military force and other instruments of national power must be connected to political objectives.
These schools should be accountable to their missions. Defense Department leaders have every right to insist on rigor and relevance. Curricula should serve national defense, and professors should meet exacting standards. But course reviews built around vague political labels, combined with the elimination of tenure, would make scholarly inquiry increasingly vulnerable to political influence.
Recent events at West Point show how quickly such pressure can spread. Philosophy professor Graham Parsons resigned in 2025 after courses and readings were removed and faculty scholarship was restricted to conform with the administration’s directives. The Washington Post recently reported that a history assignment on the expansion of American freedom was replaced with one on banking, Marx was removed from a Western thought course, and professors withheld views or declined publication opportunities because they feared professional consequences.
Military institutions are especially vulnerable to that kind of anticipatory compliance. They operate inside hierarchies built to translate senior direction into action. Broad instructions are rarely applied narrowly. Faculty and administrators begin anticipating objections from above and removing potential sources of trouble before anyone has to issue a direct order.
The Pentagon already has shown how clumsily ideological reviews can play out in practice. Last year, images of the Enola Gay were flagged for removal during a search for prohibited diversity-related content, apparently because the bomber’s name contained the word “gay.” The Naval Academy initially removed nearly 400 library books under similarly broad direction, then returned almost all of them after the Pentagon provided narrower standards.
The proposed course review would give faculty and administrators reason to calculate the political safety of every lesson, publication or research question. Eliminating tenure would increase the professional cost of resisting that pressure.
Military and civilian professors contribute different strengths to professional military education. Uniformed faculty bring operational experience, professional context and an understanding of the institution. Civilian academics bring habits of inquiry developed through years of research and continuity of expertise across generations of students. Because their careers are less dependent on the military chain of command, they also can bring perspectives that might otherwise go unexamined.
A civilian professor’s role is not to oppose the institution for the sake of opposition. Serious scholars weigh evidence and engage competing interpretations, including those that may depart from conventional wisdom. Sometimes that work leads them to question assumptions the larger institution has come to accept.
Exposure to an idea is not indoctrination. Military schools do not teach Marx to produce Marxists. They examine ideas and upheavals that shaped the world that officers must understand to operate in. They study events such as Wounded Knee and the My Lai Massacre not to shame students or the organization, but to understand how authority can be abused and how future leaders might prevent recurrence.
I did not agree with every position my civilian instructors presented at the Naval Academy. Sometimes I reached a different conclusion. That was part of the value. They exposed us to competing perspectives and uncomfortable ideas, requiring us to test our assumptions, develop positions we could defend and understand how others saw the world. They were teaching us how to think critically, not requiring us to think as they did.
Academic freedom allows scholars to pursue and teach difficult questions honestly. Tenure gives civilian professors a measure of professional security when that work produces conclusions institutional leaders would rather not hear. Together, they allow faculty to teach and model independent judgment without first calculating whether each question or conclusion is politically safe.
The Pentagon proposal would weaken both. A line-by-line review based on vague ideological standards would narrow the intellectual space in which professors teach and conduct research. Eliminating tenure would make challenging those limits more professionally dangerous. The likely result would be more self-censorship and an education increasingly shaped by political approval rather than intellectual merit.
That would teach future officers that accepting the institution’s premises is safer than questioning them. They might well become more fluent in current doctrine while becoming less prepared for the moment it fails.
One of the American military’s greatest advantages over larger adversaries has been its officers’ ability to think critically, adapt and exercise judgment without waiting for political dogma to supply the answer. Russian and Chinese military systems historically have relied more heavily on centralized control and political loyalty. American military education traditionally has sought to cultivate something different.
Making military colleges more dependent on approved ideas would surrender part of that advantage. It also would blur an important constitutional distinction. American officers swear allegiance to the Constitution, not to ideology or an individual leader. Their education should reinforce lawful civilian control while developing the professional judgment and political neutrality that constitutional service requires.
The Pentagon’s proposal would make faculty less secure, inquiry more dependent on political approval and future officers less likely to encounter arguments that challenge the government or the institution they serve.
Politically sanitized military schools may produce more compliant officers. They will not produce better leaders.
Jon Duffy is a retired Navy captain and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He writes about leadership and democracy.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that the Pentagon’s draft plan to abolish civilian tenure at service academies and senior war colleges, combined with a line-by-line review of courses for “non-essential” or “ideologically driven” content, amounts to a political intrusion that will erode the independent judgment officers need to serve the Constitution rather than any ideology.[1][2]
- It contends that vague ideological labels and the removal of tenure will encourage self-censorship among faculty in inherently hierarchical institutions, as professors and administrators will anticipate political objections and strip away potentially controversial material before any explicit order is given.
- The piece highlights recent developments at West Point and the Naval Academy as warning signs, pointing to lawsuits and public reports describing crackdowns on faculty speech, removal of books and courses, and policies requiring prior approval for outside academic engagement, which critics say have already chilled academic freedom and violated First Amendment norms.[4][8][10]
- It stresses that civilian academics and uniformed faculty play complementary roles: while military instructors bring operational experience and institutional context, civilian scholars provide continuity, habits of inquiry, and perspectives less bound by the chain of command, and the article suggests that academic freedom and tenure are critical to protecting those perspectives as a national security asset rather than an indulgence.[7]
- The article further argues that exposure to difficult episodes in U.S. and world history, and to thinkers ranging from Marx to contemporary critics of American policy, is not indoctrination but a means of training officers to recognize abuses of authority, test assumptions, and confront uncomfortable truths before they become strategic failures.
- It warns that a politically sanitized curriculum would produce officers more fluent in approved doctrine but less prepared to adapt when doctrine fails, thereby squandering what the piece describes as a traditional American advantage over more centralized, ideologically driven militaries such as those of Russia and China.
- Finally, the article contends that by making faculty less secure and inquiry more dependent on political approval, the Pentagon’s proposal would blur the constitutional distinction between loyalty to the Constitution and loyalty to a particular political project, yielding more compliant but ultimately weaker leaders and undermining the professional, politically neutral judgment that constitutional service requires.[2][7][10]
Different views on the topic
- In contrast, the draft Pentagon memorandum and related guidance argue that eliminating civilian tenure and refocusing curricula on “warfighter education” will strengthen the effectiveness of service academies and war colleges by ensuring that all courses directly advance tactical, operational, or strategic warfighting and align with the National Defense Strategy and presidential priorities.[1][2]
- These documents contend that a comprehensive, line-by-line review is necessary to remove instruction viewed as ideologically driven or non-essential, and to rebuild a warrior ethos grounded in realism, meritocracy, American values, and high academic standards, which proponents see as essential in an era of great-power competition.[1][2][3]
- Pentagon statements emphasize that the goal is to produce senior officers who can think critically, free of bias and undue influence, and who are better prepared to integrate multi-domain joint operations and win the nation’s wars, portraying the planned reforms as a “relentless pursuit” of educational betterment rather than an attempt to suppress intellectual rigor.[2][3]
- Supporters of recent changes also point to the decision to discontinue certain fellowships and graduate-level placements, including programs at Harvard and other universities, arguing that those civilian partnerships sometimes fail to deliver rigorous, realism-based instruction, involve adversary relationships, or feature public expressions hostile to the department, and therefore do not serve warfighters’ educational needs.[3][6]
- In other debates over controversial classroom material, Pentagon and academy representatives have defended their existing commitments to academic freedom, asserting that the service academies intentionally challenge students through the free exchange of ideas and, in some cases, allow discussion of concepts from critical race theory as tools to foster critical thinking without endorsing those ideas as institutional doctrine.[5]
- Some scholarship on military education further questions whether academic freedom and tenure can function in the same way at military academies as at civilian universities, noting that large portions of academy faculties are active-duty officers subject to legal and disciplinary restraints, and arguing that command authority, good order, and the prohibition on partisan political activity necessarily limit the scope of faculty speech and autonomy.[9]