The numbers are alarming. More than half a million mail ballots cast in the 2024 elections were rejected and never counted. Not because they were illegitimate, but because voters often made easily avoidable mistakes. They forgot to sign and date the envelope or get a witness to sign. Or their signature was out of date. Or they simply used the wrong envelope.

That’s not to mention the thousands of other eligible voters who showed up at the polls that year and were unable to vote. They might have forgotten to bring the right ID, or their name wasn’t on the rolls, or they went to the wrong precinct.

That happened in Dallas County, Texas, this spring when confusion over new polling sites led to the disqualification of almost 2,000 ballots that were cast too late. There was plenty of blame to go around, but voters might have avoided losing their vote by checking in advance where they needed to go.

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Americans are understandably anxious about the upcoming midterms. We have a president who repeatedly spreads false information about our elections and has threatened federal intervention if states don’t comply with his demands. Immigration enforcement raids have raised fears in many communities of potential violence at or near the polls.

Election administrators are working hard to maintain access to the polls and to ensure that, come November, we have free and fair elections. But they can’t do it alone. There are plenty of steps voters themselves can take to help and, in the process, increase public trust in the results.

Some actions are extremely simple. First, make sure your registration is accurate and up to date. It’s easy to check with your local election office or online at sites such as vote.gov. If your state uses a signature to verify your ballot, make sure the one on record resembles the one you use today. If not, update it now.

Next, make a plan to vote, whether by mail, at an early voting site or in person on election day. Know your options and the rules, which change frequently and vary from state to state. Do you need an excuse to vote by mail? Or ID? When can you cast your ballot? Again, check your state or local election website. If you have concerns about going to the polls by yourself, arrange to go with a friend.

Before you go, know your rights. No one is allowed to intimidate you or interfere with your vote. If you’re in line before polls close, stay until you cast your ballot. If you run into problems, talk to a local election official or check with a nonpartisan election protection hotline. You might be entitled to a provisional ballot, which can be evaluated later and might be counted.

Most states allow you to track your mail ballot online. Do it and make sure it’s counted. If you’ve made a mistake (did you sign the envelope?), you might be allowed to fix or “cure” the problem. If you don’t, your vote won’t count.

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These steps alone could make the difference this November for hundreds of thousands of voters who might otherwise be disenfranchised.

But there’s much more you can do to secure our elections. Talk to your friends and neighbors and make sure they too are registered and have a plan to vote. Sign up to be a poll worker or observer. You’ll see firsthand why you probably don’t need to worry quite so much. It’s generally a secure, smooth process. When problems do arise, your fellow Americans usually bend over backward to try to fix them.

You also should pay attention to what your state and local governments are doing when it comes to running elections. Do officials have the resources they need to make voting efficient and accessible? Tell lawmakers what you think. Encourage others in your community to do the same.

Nationally, you also should stay informed and engaged. What are the federal government and courts doing that might affect your ability to vote? Is misinformation distorting the debate? Get involved. Speak out. If you think our elections are being unfairly attacked, say something. It might not seem like it, but lawmakers are greatly influenced by public opinion. Especially if they know you’re likely to vote.

That, of course, is the most important step. Millions of eligible American voters disenfranchise themselves simply by not showing up. They might be disinterested or discouraged. Or simply lazy.

I get it. You’re busy, and elections can be confusing. But voting is the greatest power most Americans have. You also have the power to protect that right. It belongs to us. Not the politicians, lawmakers or advocacy groups. Embrace and defend it, and feel good about doing so.

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Pam Fessler is a former national correspondent for NPR News, where she covered voting issues for 20 years. She now advises election officials on communications with the public.