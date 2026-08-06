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The Democratic Socialists of America released their platform last month, and let’s give them credit for candor. They want public ownership of large corporations, the abolition of police and prisons, a defunded Pentagon and open borders. Conservatives read that document and saw the future they have been warning American voters about: the government seizing the commanding heights of the economy and becoming owner rather than referee.
Their alarm is warranted. The socialist program would be a catastrophe. So, here’s an awkward question: Why is a Republican administration quietly doing the public ownership of businesses part on its own?
Last week, the Commerce Department announced that letters of intent have been signed to provide federal incentives to seven more companies under the CHIPS program. Each letter of intent is conditioned on the government taking an equity stake. By a Cato Institute count, that brings the federal corporate portfolio to roughly 30 firms.
A year ago, these deals looked like improvisation — one-offs stitched together under pressure with President Trump’s fluid negotiating style. Now, the department announces them in batches. Federal ownership of private companies has become routine, and it is happening on the right even as members busily point fingers at the left for its socialism.
To be sure, this is not the abolition of private property that some in the DSA would love to see. But strip away the label and look at the mechanism. Socialism’s defining move is to put ownership and decision-making in the same collective hands. A government equity stake does exactly that. Washington already regulates these firms, buys from them and subsidizes them. Now, it owns pieces of them. Every lever it controls — tariffs, permits, contracts, the next tranche of subsidies — moves the value of its own holdings.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, sees the implication of the government stake ownership more clearly than most Republicans do. “When government owns part or all of private companies,” he writes, “government is no longer just setting the rules — it becomes a player in the game and sets the rules to its own advantage and against the people.” Polis adds: “Socialism concentrates political and economic power in the same hands.” He is right, and it ought to sting.
Polis later asked during a Fox News segment where the Republicans denouncing this policy are. There are some, such as senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Rand Paul of Kentucky, but it’s a fair question. The answer is probably that politicians condemn a thing only until their own side does it too. Still, the silence from most of the GOP on so fundamental an issue is truly baffling.
As Cato’s Tad DeHaven notes, “the seven nonbinding letters of intent would provide up to $874 million in CHIPS and Science Act research and development incentives.” Remember when most Republicans were against the CHIPS Act passed under Biden? I do. And remember when they claimed to care about fiscal responsibility?
How about opposing ownership stakes simply because the right may not always be in charge? An executive branch that can hand out ownership at its discretion has acquired a permanent power, and such powers outlive the people who establish them. Picture a future Democratic president inheriting 30 companies’ worth of shareholder rights and the leverage that comes with these: board seats, emissions mandates, conditions bolted onto the next round of funding.
This is no paranoid fantasy. The Senate’s defense bill would give the Pentagon its own equity portfolio, which means Congress may write the administration’s practice into statute rather than kill it. The right is loading a gun and trusting that only its friends will hold it. LOL, as the young people say.
The economics of government ownership of company shares are worse than the politics. A government does not allocate capital to its highest-valued use; it allocates capital to its most politically valued use. A project that moves forward in a fair market does not need taxpayer money. A project that moves forward due only to government intervention is a loser that the taxpayer is buying.
Either way, the equity stake fixes nothing. It stacks a conflict of interest on top of a market-distorting subsidy. And once the Treasury owns a slice, a failing firm will always be ripe for a GM-style bailout.
Finally, you can spare me the national-security argument about needing the domestic chip capacity, steel and rare-earth materials that these companies provide. Government ownership is not the instrument. Procurement contracts and long-term purchase agreements can secure supplies without making the Commerce secretary a shareholder.
The DSA at least tells Americans clearly what it wants. The danger on the right is quieter: a government acquiring the means of production one letter of intent at a time, and a political party acting as though socialism is something only the other side can do.
Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. This article was produced in collaboration with Creators Syndicate.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that while Republicans loudly denounce the Democratic Socialists of America’s platform for proposing public ownership of large corporations and sweeping institutional changes, a Republican administration is quietly moving toward similar public ownership through equity stakes in private firms under the CHIPS program.[2][5][15]
It contends that socialism’s core feature is uniting ownership and decision-making in the same collective hands, and that government equity stakes in companies effectively do this by turning Washington from rule-setter into shareholder, aligning regulatory levers, subsidies and contract decisions with the value of its own holdings.[2][7][9]
Building on reporting from Cato Institute analysts, the piece notes that the Commerce Department has signed letters of intent to provide incentives to seven additional companies under the CHIPS and Science Act, each conditioned on the government taking an equity stake, bringing the federal corporate portfolio to roughly 30 firms and making federal ownership of private companies a routine practice rather than an ad hoc response.[2][3]
The column highlights Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ warning that once government owns part or all of private companies, it becomes “a player in the game” with incentives to set rules to its own advantage, arguing that such arrangements concentrate political and economic power in the same hands—a dynamic the article labels as socialist in substance, regardless of partisan branding.[2]
The piece criticizes the relative silence of most Republican elected officials, noting that only a handful, such as libertarian-leaning senators, have objected, and it suggests that politicians tend to condemn policies only until their own side adopts them, leaving the party vulnerable to charges of hypocrisy as it attacks the DSA for socialism while expanding state ownership itself.[2][1][15]
It warns that the institutional power created by these equity stakes will outlast any particular administration, envisioning a future Democratic president inheriting shareholder rights in dozens of firms—board seats, leverage over emissions mandates and conditions on new funding—and pointing to legislative proposals that would give the Pentagon its own equity portfolio as evidence that these practices could soon be codified in law.[2][8][13]
Economically, the article argues that government does not allocate capital to its highest-valued use but to its most politically valued use, so projects that move forward only because of subsidies and ownership stakes are likely to be inefficient “losers” underwritten by taxpayers, with the equity layer adding a direct conflict of interest on top of already market-distorting subsidies.[2][4][8]
It further suggests that once the Treasury owns slices of firms, failing companies will be prime candidates for GM-style bailouts, entrenching moral hazard and extending government control over the means of production in ways that resemble, in practice, the socialism Republicans claim to oppose.[2][13]
The column dismisses national-security justifications for government ownership in sectors like chips, steel and rare earths, arguing that traditional tools—procurement contracts, long-term purchase agreements and regulatory certainty—can secure domestic capacity without making the Commerce Department or the Pentagon shareholders.[2][13]
Finally, the article situates these CHIPS equity deals in a broader critique echoed by other commentators who describe Trump-era corporate interventions, tariff-heavy policies and direct stakes in firms such as Intel as a “Republican road to socialism” or “socialism-lite,” suggesting that the party has drifted far from its historic free-market commitments while insisting that only Democrats are socialists.[8][11][13]
Different views on the topic
At the same time, many Republicans and conservative commentators maintain that the GOP’s economic agenda remains fundamentally capitalist, arguing that socialism properly refers to systems where the state comprehensively controls or owns most of the economy, and that targeted equity stakes or subsidies in strategic industries fall far short of that definition.[7][12][16]
Rather than viewing CHIPS incentives and similar programs as ideological socialism, supporters frame them as pragmatic industrial policy or national-security measures, likening them to wartime mobilization or long-standing efforts to protect key domestic sectors, and emphasizing that minority stakes and time-limited interventions still leave management and market competition largely in private hands.[7][6]
In Republican campaign rhetoric, party strategists and candidates highlight the DSA platform’s call for large-scale public ownership and structural constitutional changes as evidence of a genuinely radical project, contrasting this with what they present as bounded efforts to shore up supply chains and technological capacity; in this framing, accusing Republicans of “doing socialism” is portrayed as conflating emergency economic tools with an overarching socialist vision.[1][5][14][15][6]
A House GOP leadership message positions Republicans as “embracing solutions” while accusing Democrats of “embracing socialism,” reflecting a view that aggressive government action is acceptable when it aims to solve concrete problems—such as inflation, energy costs or national security—without abandoning the broader commitment to private enterprise and market competition.
Some analysts note that public attitudes toward “socialism” and “capitalism” are highly polarized yet conceptually muddled, with polls showing most Republicans holding intensely negative views of socialism and most Democrats relatively positive ones, suggesting that branding CHIPS-style policies as socialism may obscure distinctions between safety-net expansion, industrial strategy and comprehensive state ownership.[10][12][16]
Additionally, advisers to several Republican campaigns express skepticism about making socialism the central theme for swing voters, arguing that concerns over gas prices, living costs and economic uncertainty outweigh ideological labels; within this perspective, internal GOP debates over equity stakes or industrial policy are seen as secondary to immediate pocketbook issues, and critiques of these policies as “socialist” may be dismissed as ideologically rigid or politically unpersuasive.[1]
Finally, some center-right commentators emphasize that U.S. governments of both parties have long intervened in markets through tools like tariffs, farm supports, bailouts and defense contracting, contending that recent Republican measures fit within this bipartisan tradition of mixed-market capitalism rather than heralding a genuine embrace of socialism, even if the lines between private and public roles are increasingly blurred.[7][6]