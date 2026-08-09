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How deeply is President Trump mired in disasters of his own making? Let me count the ways:
His deeply unpopular war against Iran resulted in a stronger Iran regime, dared Iran to restrict the Strait of Hormuz and led to a damaged-but-hardly-obliterated nuclear program. On the home front, gas and grocery prices are high, and consumer confidence is low. The looming midterm elections could shift the balance of power in Congress to Democrats, at least in the House, which would signal the beginning of Trump’s lame duck era.
It’s no wonder the president is so desperately trying to reanimate one of the most reprehensible propaganda campaigns of modern history: the Red Scare.
On Wednesday, the day after candidates aligned with Democratic Socialists of America prevailed in primaries across the country, Trump told supporters in Las Vegas, “These people are dangerous and frankly, they are lunatics. They’re crazy, and we can’t let them get into office. Communism is the greatest threat to our country in its history, including even World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, 9/11.”
Nevermind that Trump is conflating communism with democratic socialism. As it happens, “they” are already in office.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won by a landslide in November, despite fear mongering by Republicans and Democrats alike that a Mamdani administration would drive rich people out of the city and devastate the local economy. And despite accusations of antisemitism against the DSA (some of which are well founded) , a third of the city’s Jews voted for him.
On Tuesday in Michigan, in perhaps the most closely watched and hard-fought race of the season, progressive former health official Abdul El-Sayed beat the establishment candidate U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens for the Democratic U.S. Senate primary, despite a massive cash infusion for Stevens from the powerful pro-Israel lobby AIPAC. (Stevens is a true class act, making a point of hugging El-Sayed onstage Thursday at a Michigan Democratic “unity breakfast” and urging the party to rally around him.)
“I am not somebody who is a socialist,” El-Sayed told CNN last month. “I believe in capitalism, I just believe that capitalism has to be regulated.”
All the doomsday predictions about socialism cannot obscure the fact that a growing number of Democratic voters, particularly younger ones, are looking for an alternative to pro-corporate, reflexively pro-Israel Democratic business as usual.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has described Israel’s over-the-top response to the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023, as “genocide,” is America’s OG democratic socialist, having introduced the movement to the national mainstream with his two high-profile presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020. His political ally, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, is the subject of 2028 presidential chatter.
Both have helped redefine how Americans view “socialist” ideas like reducing economic inequality, expanding public control over essential services and reforming policing. It’s fascinating that millions of Americans who benefit from Social Security and Medicare fail to understand that these are massively popular social-democratic programs.
Closer to home, four Los Angeles City Council members either belong to the Democratic Socialists of America or embrace the DSA’s philosophy, which, simply put, is that Los Angeles is not working for its average, working-class citizens — and it should be. That list includes city attorney candidate Marissa Roy, and Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who is running to unseat Mayor Karen Bass.
In a recent interview, New Yorker Editor David Remnick pressed Raman to define the “socialism” part of “Democratic socialism.” Did that mean, he asked, that she is “anti-capitalist” or “anti-market”?
“What I am against is exploitation in the market,” Raman replied. “What I believe in,” she said, “is big government intervention” particularly when it comes to the city’s homelessness crisis. Despite “huge amounts of skepticism about government spending on homelessness,” Raman said, “we need it.”
Indeed, the lack of affordable housing across Los Angeles has helped fuel a devastating homelessness crisis in a city where renters make up more than 60% of the population.
On Thursday, I chatted with Alejandra Quintero, 34, interim communications director for Organized Power in Numbers, a pro-labor advocacy group. Quintero’s parents are immigrants from Mexico. Her father works as a school custodian, a union job, which ensured that her family always had medical insurance.
A graduate of UC Berkeley with a master’s degree in labor relations from Cornell, Quintero is an elected member of DSA-LA’s steering committee. Her experience organizing three workplaces (all nonprofits devoted to immigrant and workers’ rights) taught her that “the power lies in what we do collectively.”
The DSA, Quintero said, “is one of the few places where working people can feel and experience democracy.” Its wins in elections across the country, she said, should not be surprising.
“With younger voters, we were told this American dream of ‘work hard and you can live a life of dignity.’ And we know that’s not true,” Quintero told me. “It doesn’t exist anymore. A lot of us are working and can’t afford healthcare, housing, the basic necessities. It’s valid for us to be upset and do something about it.”
That something, for an increasing number of Americans, is to reimagine the Democratic Party as, once again, the party of the working class.
“I’m radically optimistic,” Quintero told me. “I am also incredibly depressed. How could I not be?”
Bluesky: @rabcarian
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The column contends that President Trump’s escalating rhetoric about “communists” and “godless communists” is a deliberate, red-scare-style strategy to deflect attention from an unpopular foreign war, high living costs, and political vulnerability before the midterms.[9][15][2] In this telling, branding democratic socialists as existential enemies is framed as propaganda rather than a sincere assessment of their agenda.
It further argues that Trump is explicitly conflating communism with democratic socialism, even though democratic socialists in the U.S. generally seek to work within a regulated capitalist system, using government to tackle problems such as healthcare, housing, and inequality rather than abolishing markets outright.[18][22] The article suggests this distinction is routinely erased in order to make democratic socialism sound more frightening to voters.
The piece highlights that democratic socialists are already governing in major cities and winning high-profile primaries, citing figures like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El‑Sayed as evidence that the movement is not fringe but increasingly integrated into mainstream Democratic politics.[23][22][14] Their campaigns are described as focused on regulation of capitalism and public investment, not state seizure of all private property.
The article argues that many younger and working‑class voters are gravitating toward democratic socialist candidates because they see traditional, pro‑corporate Democratic politics as insufficient for addressing economic insecurity and the cost of living.[24][25] In this view, support for DSA‑aligned candidates reflects disillusionment with the promise that hard work alone guarantees a dignified life.
It stresses that ideas often labeled “socialist” — such as Social Security, Medicare, and robust social safety nets — are already embedded in American life and widely popular, suggesting that democratic socialism extends rather than overturns longstanding social‑democratic traditions.[8][18] The column implies that fear tactics ignore the degree to which U.S. policy has long mixed markets with extensive public programs.
The piece uses Los Angeles officials and organizers as examples to illustrate democratic socialism in practice, describing Councilwoman Nithya Raman’s emphasis on curbing market exploitation and expanding “big government intervention” on homelessness alongside DSA organizers who frame unionization and collective action as the core of real democracy for working people.[20][22][19] These portraits are meant to counter caricatures of democratic socialists as extremists detached from everyday concerns.
It emphasizes that democratic socialists and DSA activists see their project as re‑centering the Democratic Party on the working class, through union power, housing policy, and expanded public services, rather than as a campaign to dismantle American democracy.[20][22][25] The article portrays their electoral gains as a response to structural problems like unaffordable housing and healthcare, not as a bid to abolish individual freedoms.
Finally, the column suggests that democratic socialists are not coming to “threaten your way of life” so much as to make it livable for ordinary people, arguing that their platforms — for universal healthcare, stronger labor rights, and housing as a right — aim to secure material stability and democratic voice for those left behind by existing economic arrangements.[11][16][18] In this framing, the real disruption they seek is to concentrated corporate power, rather than everyday American life.
Different views on the topic
Many Republicans, led by President Trump, portray the rise of democratic socialists as an existential threat to the United States, repeatedly calling them “godless communists” and warning they want to “completely destroy the traditional American way of life.”[9][15][4][5][2][16] This messaging links democratic socialism rhetorically to the gravest crises in U.S. history, including world wars and terrorist attacks, and suggests that such politics could lead to societal collapse or even political violence.
Republican strategists and conservative commentators argue that the democratic socialist agenda provides a powerful foil for mobilizing their base, depicting proposals like universal healthcare, wealth taxes, and rent control as part of a broader bid to undermine capitalism and individual liberty.[1][3][13][10] They contend that warning voters about a supposed “communist” takeover helps shift attention from frustrations over war and inflation back to cultural and ideological conflict.
Critics focus heavily on the official Democratic Socialists of America platform, which calls for abolishing the U.S. Senate, eliminating Immigration and Customs Enforcement, expanding public ownership of large corporations and essential industries, and aggressively taxing the wealthy.[11][16][1][3][6] These opponents argue that such structural changes would amount to a radical rewriting of the Constitution and a fundamental reordering of the American political and economic system.
Moderate and centrist Democrats warn that the DSA movement poses a “mortal danger” to their party, fearing that association with calls to defund the “Department of War,” move toward abolishing police and prisons, and establish a 32‑hour workweek could alienate swing voters and hand electoral advantages to Republicans.[12][7][14] The column contends that these planks make it harder to present a pragmatic, broadly appealing Democratic brand.
Jewish and pro‑Israel organizations, along with some centrist Democrats, criticize DSA’s foreign‑policy stances, noting its support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. military and economic aid to Israel as evidence of hostility toward the Jewish state.[11][21][20] These groups point to the organization’s evolution from earlier, more Zionist roots to a posture they view as aligned with the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement and argue that this fuels accusations of antisemitism.
Free‑market and libertarian analysts challenge core DSA economic proposals — such as guaranteed universal healthcare at no cost, housing as a human right backed by universal rent control and vast social housing, cancellation of all student debt, and a federal job guarantee with a 32‑hour workweek at full pay — as fiscally unsustainable and economically damaging.[17][16][11] They argue that aggressive wealth taxes, expansive public ownership, and far‑reaching labor guarantees would reduce productivity, discourage investment, and ultimately harm the very workers these policies aim to help.
Some policy critics warn that while democratic socialists profess a commitment to democracy, their emphasis on expanding centralized state power and public ownership risks crowding out civil society and market mechanisms that also underpin pluralism and individual choice.[17][25] In this view, the more the government takes direct control over key sectors and institutions, the greater the danger of bureaucratic overreach and diminished space for dissenting lifestyles or beliefs.
A number of observers contend that, even if democratic socialists disavow authoritarian communism, the scale of institutional overhaul envisioned — from abolishing the Electoral College and reshaping the judiciary to constructing a multi‑party democracy around a dramatically empowered legislature — could introduce instability and unintended consequences.[11][16][6] They caution that rapid, sweeping change to long‑standing checks and balances may erode the safeguards that many Americans see as central to their way of life.