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Boeing’s latest figures reveal an industrial paradox. The company ended the second quarter late last month with a record backlog of about $715 billion in outstanding orders, including for more than 6,200 commercial aircraft. That’s not as encouraging as it sounds, though, because its central problem is not how to sell more planes. It is how to build the ones it has already promised — a problem now more daunting than ever.
That distinction matters because the geography of aviation is changing. Boeing is still an American industrial champion, regulated in Washington and built largely around a U.S. production system with suppliers and operations across the country, including in Long Beach, El Segundo and Huntington Beach. South Carolina is Boeing’s supplier of network and satellite technology, while the commercial assembly is in Washington state. But much of the growth on which the company’s commercial future depends will come from somewhere else.
India is the clearest example. Boeing forecasts that airlines in India and South Asia will need nearly 3,300 new aircraft by 2044. Passenger traffic in the region is expected to increase by about 7% a year, while the commercial fleet grows from fewer than 800 aircraft to almost 3,000. Nearly 9 in 10 of the new planes are expected to be single-aisle jets serving domestic and regional routes.
These rosy forecasts should be treated as the estimates of an interested manufacturer. But the forces behind them are difficult to dismiss. Higher incomes, airport investment, the expansion of low-cost carriers and a gradual shift from rail to air travel in Asia are creating a much larger market. Flying is becoming a routine form of transport for hundreds of millions of people rather than a privilege reserved for a narrow elite.
Large aircraft orders from Indian airlines are therefore more than headline-grabbing purchases. They are commitments about routes that have yet to open and passengers who may be flying for the first time.
This is where Boeing’s production difficulties acquire a global significance. A delayed delivery does not simply postpone revenue for the manufacturer. It can disrupt an airline’s fleet plan, prevent it from opening a route, complicate crew recruitment and training, and leave expensive airport capacity underused. The faster an airline grows, the more damaging uncertain delivery schedules can be.
The same logic applies beyond India. Gulf carriers continue to use long-haul fleets to connect Europe, Asia and Africa. Saudi Arabia is investing in aviation as part of its effort to diversify beyond oil. In Indonesia and the Philippines, air transport is especially valuable because geography makes many overland journeys difficult. Across these markets, dependable aircraft supply is part of economic infrastructure.
Boeing is consequently facing a more demanding version of what might otherwise look like an enviable problem. Airlines want its products. The combined Airbus and Boeing order book reached almost 17,000 aircraft by the end of June, illustrating not weak demand but a worldwide shortage of manufacturing capacity.
Boeing itself delivered 314 commercial aircraft in the first half of 2026, up from 280 in the equivalent period of 2025. That is evidence of improvement, but it remains only one stage in a much longer recovery.
The 737 Max safety crisis of 2018 and 2019 showed that a full order book cannot compensate for failures of engineering, quality control and corporate judgment. Airlines may not abandon a manufacturer immediately, particularly in a market dominated by two large suppliers. But they can change the composition of future fleets, demand financial compensation or become more reluctant to build expansion plans around uncertain delivery dates.
This is why the conventional debate about Boeing is too narrowly American. Washington matters greatly: Certification, regulatory oversight, trade policy and government contracts all influence the company. So do the skills and culture of its workforce in Seattle and elsewhere. But public policy cannot manufacture credibility on Boeing’s behalf. Credibility accumulates one safely completed aircraft and one punctual delivery at a time.
India will be an especially revealing test. Its airlines need large numbers of aircraft, but they also need predictability. Their ability to transform orders into functioning networks will depend partly on whether manufacturers can honor production schedules over many years.
Boeing’s future will affect Southern Californians more directly than most other Americans. Los Angeles remains one of America’s aerospace centers, home to manufacturers, engineering firms, defense contractors, research institutions and tens of thousands of highly skilled workers.
When Boeing wins contracts, increases production and invests in innovation, the benefits extend far beyond its own Washington facilities. A stronger Boeing opens more opportunities for the next generation of engineers, technicians, innovation and overall economic growth — especially in Southern California.
For more than a century, Boeing has been a symbol of American ingenuity, helping connect the world and strengthen national security. Since the McDonnell Douglas merger in 1997, Boeing has also repeatedly been a corporate embarrassment as it has fallen short of its own historically high standards in pursuit of quarterly profits. Its next chapter should be a renewed commitment to excellence at home and to restoring public trust internationally. If Boeing gets that right, the rewards will be shared widely, across the U.S. economy and abroad.
Bruno S. Sergi is an instructor at Harvard University’s sustainability and global development practice graduate programs.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that Boeing faces an “industrial paradox”: a record backlog of about $715 billion and more than 6,200 commercial airplanes on order, yet persistent difficulty building and delivering the aircraft it has already promised, turning production capacity into the company’s core strategic challenge rather than sales[2][3].
It contends that this distinction matters because the center of gravity in commercial aviation is shifting toward fast‑growing markets such as India, South Asia, the Gulf, Indonesia and the Philippines, where rising incomes, airport investment and low‑cost carriers are making air travel a routine mode of transport rather than an elite privilege.
The piece suggests that, in these regions, large aircraft orders are effectively long‑term commitments to open new routes and serve first‑time flyers, so Boeing’s delivery delays have cascading effects: they can derail fleet plans, postpone new services, complicate crew training and leave expensive airport capacity underused.
The column stresses that reliable aircraft supply has become part of national economic infrastructure in many emerging markets; therefore, Boeing’s production troubles are no longer just a corporate or U.S. regulatory issue but a global development concern tied to how quickly airlines can grow and economies can integrate.
It highlights that the combined Airbus‑Boeing order book nearing 17,000 aircraft illustrates a worldwide shortage of manufacturing capacity rather than weak demand, and notes Boeing’s recent improvement in deliveries—171 aircraft in the second quarter of 2026, its highest quarterly total since 2018—as evidence that the company is slowly rebuilding operational momentum[1][2][6][16].
At the same time, the article underscores that past crises, especially the 737 Max disasters in 2018 and 2019, proved a full order book cannot compensate for failures in engineering, quality control and corporate judgment, warning that airlines can respond by reshaping future fleets, demanding compensation or avoiding expansion plans that depend on uncertain Boeing delivery schedules[12][9].
The piece argues that debate about Boeing is too narrowly focused on Washington and U.S. politics; while regulation, certification, trade policy and workforce culture in places such as Seattle and Southern California are crucial, public credibility cannot be manufactured by policy and must instead be rebuilt “one safely completed aircraft and one punctual delivery at a time.”
It emphasizes that Boeing’s trajectory has direct implications for Southern California’s aerospace ecosystem—manufacturers, engineering firms, defense contractors, research institutions and skilled workers—so a stronger, more reliable Boeing could translate into broader regional innovation, job growth and economic gains beyond the company’s own facilities.
The article ultimately calls for Boeing’s “next chapter” to be a renewed commitment to technical excellence at home and to restoring public trust internationally, arguing that if the company can turn its current production constraints into a disciplined, safety‑focused growth strategy, the benefits will be widely shared across the U.S. economy and the global aviation market.
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the article’s relatively optimistic framing, some financial coverage stresses that Boeing’s record backlog and higher deliveries are still paired with quarterly losses and program‑specific charges, suggesting that production challenges are eroding profitability rather than clearly setting up a growth “spurt”; recent analyses highlight that second‑quarter 2026 revenue rose 8% to about $24.6 billion, but the company still posted a wider‑than‑expected core loss, in part due to the costly VC‑25B (Air Force One) program[1][3][5].
Other reporting argues that Boeing’s turnaround remains fragile because key problems in its 737 program continue to constrain growth; one Yahoo Finance analysis, for example, contends that ongoing technical and regulatory issues around the 737 line—including lingering scrutiny from regulators—are still “shackling” the company’s ability to fully capitalize on strong demand and backlog, and may limit how quickly it can ramp production or restore margins[7][13].
A New York Times business report emphasizes deep‑seated cultural and organizational issues inside Boeing, describing years of crises around the 737 Max, quality defects and production pressures, and suggesting that efforts to “turn a corner” face skepticism from regulators, workers and some airline customers who question whether management has truly prioritized safety and engineering excellence over short‑term financial targets[12][18].
Airline executives quoted in U.S. business coverage present a more cautious view than the article’s growth‑focused optimism, noting that Boeing’s recurring Max and production problems have forced carriers to cut flights, pause hiring and revise growth plans; these CEOs describe how FAA restrictions on increasing 737 output and findings of non‑compliance in Boeing’s manufacturing processes have made airlines wary of basing expansion strategies on the company’s delivery promises[9][18].
Some investor commentary points out that Boeing’s record backlog itself carries significant execution risk, arguing that volatile suppliers, labor disruptions and a strained balance sheet could turn the ramp‑up into a prolonged, uneven process; reports on supply‑chain volatility and the fallout from a major worker strike in 2024 underscore concerns that the company’s manufacturing base and workforce relations may not yet be robust enough to support the “steepest ramp‑up in modern aviation history” envisioned by management[10][14][15].
Analysts focused on widebody programs offer a further challenge to the article’s view that Boeing can straightforwardly convert its backlog into global growth, noting persistent delays and technical issues on aircraft such as the 777X and 787; coverage of engine problems, fuel‑system glitches and schedule slips—along with associated penalties and charges—raises doubts about whether Boeing can provide the predictability and reliability that fast‑growing airlines in regions like India, the Gulf and Southeast Asia now demand from their primary suppliers[17][8].
Additionally, some market commentary stresses that while Boeing’s second‑quarter 2026 cash flow and delivery numbers mark progress, the company’s margins in commercial airplanes remain negative, its debt load is still high, and its recovery depends on maintaining flawless execution over many years—conditions that critics argue are difficult to meet given the company’s recent history of safety issues, regulatory interventions and reputational damage[4][6][11].