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I often get asked for my advice on how to vote. I’m the first to concede these requests come from a very niche slice of the electorate — that tiny remnant of people who know who I am, value my opinion and share my exasperation with both parties.
I am going to answer the question. But first let me explain why I don’t like it.
I think too many pundits on the left and right fall into the habit of confusing or conflating the fortunes of a party with that of their philosophy. Many come by this tendency honestly. As the parties have polarized ideologically, it’s a natural assumption to think that the GOP and Democrats are the sole vessels for conservatism and progressivism, respectively.
Add in the very human tendency to favor the politicians who return your phone calls and seek your approval, and that rooting interest can get even more intense.
One problem with this approach — and there are many — is that what is best for the GOP in an election year is not necessarily what is best for conservatism in the long run. The same goes for the Democrats and progressivism.
For instance, on many issues — abortion, trade, industrial policy, etc. — President Trump has moved the GOP leftward over his two terms. But just try telling most Republicans in 2016, 2020 or 2024 that a Republican victory would be bad for conservatism.
President Obama wanted a very progressive agenda, and he got some of it. He also cost his party roughly a thousand elected offices across his two terms, and left behind a political climate that made the Trump presidency possible (and which erased many of Obama’s executive orders). President Biden left his cause and his party in an even uglier ditch.
The point isn’t about political point-scoring. It’s simply to note that ideological and intellectual progress — however you define progress — doesn’t move in lockstep with electoral success or failure. In his 1996 State of the Union address, President Clinton declared that “the era of big government is over” and moved rightward on welfare reform. This was a victory for conservatism and a political loss for Republicans, because his triangulation got Clinton reelected.
Single-issue activists often understand this logic better than generic ideologues or partisans do. The last thing abortion rights activists want is for antiabortion Democrats to become a major faction, just as antiabortion advocates don’t want Republicans who support abortion rights to gain political traction. But the same activists would love to see the other party move in their direction — because the goal isn’t to use the issue of abortion as a wedge issue or for fundraising, but to forge a bipartisan consensus.
That’s how I think about the proper goal of the “conservative movement” — to move America’s center of gravity rightward, not just the GOP’s. Put simply, conservatives should celebrate when conservative Democrats are nominated, even if that’s bad for Republicans electorally.
I also believe that candidates who discredit or deform conservatism by claiming to be conservative should lose.
Which brings me to my advice. I think that voters should be more interested in rewarding good behavior and good character than in ideological or partisan purity. That doesn’t mean ideology and partisanship are irrelevant. I think these things can be balanced.
Take the Senate race in Texas. Democrat James Talarico is ideologically not my cup of tea, and he is quite far to the left for Texas. But his Republican opponent, Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton, is in my view a corrupt gargoyle simply unfit for any office. I’m not here to debate that opinion, because the people seeking my advice generally share it.
So, if you’re a conservative who thinks Talarico is too left-wing and Paxton is bat-winged, don’t vote for either of them.
But you should still vote.
You can leave the Senate line blank while voting for other Republicans on the ballot (you can also select Libertarian candidate Ted Brown.). Sending the message that your problem is Paxton, not Republicans, is one that Republicans and conservatives need to hear.
If I were a progressive, I would have the same approach toward candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America who will hurt either the party or the cause. Vote for all the other Democrats, just not the radicals who spout the sort of nonsense that turns off more mainstream voters than they attract.
One reason our politics are such a mess is that fringe candidates know they can count on the reflexive support of their parties — and their pundits! — the moment they get the nomination. Strategically voting to end that dynamic is not inconsistent with the best interests of your ideological cause or your party, because those interests are often in tension in an election year.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that many commentators and voters wrongly treat the electoral fortunes of the Republican and Democratic parties as synonymous with the health of conservatism and progressivism, even though political history shows that presidents can win elections and enact parts of their agenda while badly damaging their party’s long‑term standing and ideological influence.[16]
Building on this distinction, the piece contends that Donald Trump’s influence has pushed the GOP away from traditional right‑of‑center ideas on issues such as trade and industrial policy, and that party leaders increasingly treat “conservatism” as a marketing label rather than a coherent philosophy.[2][3][17] In this reading, a Republican victory under Trumpist terms may be good for the GOP brand in the short run but bad for conservatism as a philosophy in the long run.[2][4]
The column maintains that the true goal of a conservative “movement” should be to shift the overall national center of gravity to the right, not simply to ensure Republican victories, and therefore conservatives should be willing to welcome or even support relatively conservative Democrats when that advances core principles more than electing an illiberal or corrupt Republican.[4][17]
In the same spirit, the article argues that candidates who claim the conservative label while undermining constitutional norms, ethical standards or limited‑government ideals ultimately discredit conservatism and should be defeated, even if that means a Republican loss in a given race.[4][17] The column frames this as a defense of conservatism’s integrity against politicians who use the brand instrumentally.
The piece urges voters to prioritize character and responsible behavior over strict partisan or ideological alignment, calling for a form of “strategic voting” that rewards good governance and punishes bad actors inside one’s own party.[17] It suggests that this can mean leaving a ballot line blank or supporting a minor‑party candidate to signal that the problem is with a specific nominee, not with the party or ideology as a whole.
To illustrate, the article cites the Texas Senate race, casting Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton as unfit for office and arguing that conservatives who view both major‑party choices as unacceptable should withhold support from Paxton while still voting for other Republicans down‑ballot or for a Libertarian alternative.[11] This is presented as a way to pressure the GOP to stop reflexively rallying behind ethically or temperamentally compromised nominees.
The column further contends that this logic applies across the spectrum: just as conservatives should decline to back Republicans who damage their cause, progressives, in this view, ought to withhold support from Democrats aligned with more radical factions, such as democratic socialists, when those candidates alienate mainstream voters and risk discrediting progressive goals.
Overall, the piece places itself in a tradition of conservative criticism that separates “conservatism” from the contemporary GOP, arguing—consistent with the author’s other work—that Trumpism and parts of the populist right threaten the intellectual, temperamental and moral core of conservatism and therefore should be resisted even at electoral cost.[2][4][17]
Different views on the topic
Republican strategists and campaign professionals often argue that, however imperfect the party or its nominees may be, the GOP remains the only realistic vehicle for advancing conservative policy goals on taxes, regulation, judges and social issues, and that withholding votes from Republican candidates in competitive races effectively hands power to Democrats and undermines those priorities.[8][10] In this view, calls to leave ballot lines blank or back third‑party candidates are criticized as politically naïve “protest votes” that make it harder to secure conservative outcomes in Congress and the courts.[8][10]
Party‑building advocates contend that electoral politics is a “team sport” in which unity is essential, especially in midterm elections where turnout and message discipline are decisive.[8][13] Columns focused on 2026 strategy urge Republicans to “shatter the narrative” of Democratic momentum by rallying around their ticket, warning that public intraparty battles over nominee quality or ideological purity risk depressing base enthusiasm and distracting from contrasts with Democrats on inflation, crime and immigration.[8][13][14]
Analysts of the “new GOP” coalition argue that Trump’s repositioning of the party on trade, immigration and industrial policy reflects a deliberate, and in their view necessary, adaptation to working‑class voters who felt ignored by pre‑Trump conservatism.[9][12] Survey work describing a durable MAGA‑aligned bloc within the Republican base suggests that attempts to punish or sideline Trumpist candidates, rather than accommodate them, could fracture the coalition and jeopardize the party’s competitiveness in key states.[9][12]
Populist and pro‑Trump commentators further insist that what the article labels as a departure from conservatism is, instead, a more authentically “America First” conservatism that prioritizes national sovereignty, cultural cohesion and economic nationalism over the older fusion of free‑market economics and hawkish foreign policy.[9][12] From this perspective, criticism from traditional conservative intellectuals is seen as elitist and out of touch with voters who favor tariffs, stricter immigration controls and a more skeptical stance toward globalization.[6][7][9]
A number of conservative writers and activists contend that constant public criticism of Republican nominees by right‑of‑center pundits erodes trust within the coalition and weakens efforts to oppose the left.[6][7] Articles chronicling the right’s internal battles over Trump note that many grassroots conservatives now view “Never Trump” figures as aligned de facto with Democrats, arguing that, in a binary electoral system, refusing to support the GOP nominee is functionally equivalent to helping elect a Democrat and thus cannot be reconciled with a serious commitment to conservative policy gains.[6][7]
On the other side of the spectrum, some progressive commentators reject the idea that electing more “conservative Democrats” is a win for the country, arguing that such figures have historically opposed or watered down major progressive reforms on healthcare, labor rights and racial justice.[1][5] These critics often see conservatism and the modern GOP as tightly intertwined, with one Washington Monthly essay arguing that what passes for conservatism today is largely a form of white identity politics; from that standpoint, the goal is not to move Democrats rightward to court conservatives but to build a more consistently progressive party capable of confronting structural inequality.[1][5]
Finally, political scientists and survey researchers note that while many Americans hold cross‑pressured or mixed views, partisan identity has become a powerful organizing force in U.S. politics, and ticket‑splitting or third‑party voting remains relatively rare.[14][15] Analyses of the electorate suggest that strategies built around voters frequently abandoning their party’s nominees for reasons of character or ideological nuance may face structural headwinds, as most voters continue to use party labels as the primary cue in deciding how to vote.[14][15]