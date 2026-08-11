Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Your new Essential California host, Big Bear’s beloved bald eagle has died and more big stories
Advertisement
Voices
Navied Mahdavian

Op-comic: He’s 13 and going gray and somehow still a puppy

By Navied MahdavianGuest contributor 

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A man holds his dog. Sometimes he forgots how old he is because he is so small.
A man leashes his dog. The dog says maybe just a short one today, referring to walking.
The narrator explains they moved to rural Idaho when Stanley was three.
Advertisement
Most of the time, Stanley just sleeps in the apartment.
The narrator's daughter, Erika, is 6 but used to be smaller than Stanley.
Last year, they tried to teach Stanley tricks to test the old proverb. He learned to shake hands.
The narrator says he doesn't know what a dog's memory is like.
The narrator says Stanley's gray hair is covered by his cream coat. He asks him if he wants to go for a walk.
The narrator says he wonders if Stanley remembers the deer. Stanley walks out into the snow.
Advertisement

Navied Mahdavian, a cartoonist and writer, is the author of the graphic memoir “This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America.”

More to Read

Opinion VoicesContributors

A cure for the common opinion

Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    California Has An Insurance Crisis. Senator Ben Allen Says He Has A Plan To Fix It.

    Senator Allen has put his money on fire mitigation and bringing stakeholders together in communities up and down the state to reduce their risk and stay insured. In this episode, Host Kate Cagle speaks with Allen about his plans.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Advertisement