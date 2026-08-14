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LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is nothing wrong with this country that cannot be cured by what’s right with it. This state’s most famous native, William Jefferson Clinton, said so in his first inaugural speech as president back in 1993. That sentiment permeates his presidential library, which locals told me he still visits regularly. In celebration of his 80th birthday on Saturday, the first 80 visitors will receive a free watermelon, a gesture to his hometown of Hope, which is known for growing the fruit.
Not sure if the 42nd president intends to be one of the lucky winners this weekend, but if a celebratory return home is on his calendar, I hope Clinton uses that opportunity to address what happened to 18-year-old Alisa Hackett not far from where his library stands.
This week the teenager filed a federal lawsuit alleging an Arkansas State Police trooper told her he was going to “tune” her up before throwing her to the ground and punching her in the face during a traffic stop. In a video circulating online, Hackett can be heard asking the officer what she did wrong, asking to call her mother and screaming in pain from the officer’s attack.
Since the incident, Hackett has hired a civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, who is calling on local authorities to open a use-of-force investigation through the state police’s Office of Professional Standards.
“Arkansas State Police have to explain to the public how that is a reasonable response to a teenager at a traffic stop,” Crimp said in a statement. “If you cannot handle a teenage girl without taking her to the ground, cursing at her, and punching her in the face, you should not be wearing a badge.”
According to a report by the trooper, Moisses Arellano, he pulled Hackett over for going 71 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone. The incident has prompted lawmakers to schedule a meeting with Col. Mike Hagar, Arkansas State Police director and the state’s public safety secretary.
“I think anybody who’s seen the video understands that putting a fist to a young person, a young lady’s face is never acceptable,” state Rep. Jay Richardson told the Arkansas Advocate. In addition to the lawsuit, the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus and the NAACP’s Arkansas State Conference are calling for an investigation as well.
Residents are still waiting to see what Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders intends on doing about the incident. Especially considering her recent Instagram post in which she proclaimed to be a protector of young women like Hackett.
“Only the weakest men compete in women’s sports, and those celebrating it are just as weak,” Sanders said. “Women and girls deserve better. And as long as I’m governor of Arkansas, we will prioritize fairness over delusion and biological reality over political correctness.”
It’s worth noting that former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a law banning transgender women and girls from competing in school sports more than five years ago. And there are fewer than 10 transgender athletes total among the half million NCAA student athletes nationwide. In other words, Sanders got all glammed up for social media to yap about a nonissue for her state.
However, do you know what is a major problem in Arkansas? Policing. According to U.S. News and World Report, Sanders’ state ranked 45th in public safety and dead last in corrections outcomes. Things aren’t looking up: The trooper whose actions prompted the lawsuit has not even been put on leave.
According to the lawsuit, Hackett, who is Black, continues to “suffer physical pain, humiliation, fear of law enforcement, anxiety, sleep disturbance, and emotional distress” since the Aug. 1 incident. Even without the backdrop of the state’s racial history, just seeing an 18-year-old being punched in the face by a much larger adult man should’ve been disturbing enough to get authorities to take Arellano off the streets. With that backdrop of history — from the Little Rock Nine who integrated Central High School in 1957 to the protests this February in Jonesboro regarding use of slurs on Arkansas State University’s campus — the lack of response is a sobering reminder that the prejudice in the country’s rearview mirror is closer than it appears.
Earlier this summer, a group of 11 Republican lawmakers, led by Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas), sent a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert demanding the organization protect Caitlin Clark (who is white) from receiving hard fouls in a league known for hard fouls. I wonder who in the GOP — a party that campaigns on protecting girls in bathrooms and locker rooms — is going to demand accountability for what happened to a young Black woman on a dark highway road.
I doubt a Black male officer in Arkansas would be able to punch a white teenage girl in the face and then go back to work unaffected, without even being put on leave during an investigation.
President Clinton knows this dynamic all too well. While in the White House, his administration investigated a string of Black church arsons, bombings or attempted bombings between Jan. 1, 1995, and Sept. 8, 1998. “I have vivid and painful memories of Black churches being burned in my own state when I was a child,” he said in 1996, adding that known KKK members had been arrested for some of the crimes.
Here we are, 30 years later, and … well, there is nothing wrong with America that can’t be solved by what’s right with America.
Being silent about what happened to Hackett would be wrong. I hope Clinton joins with Crump, the NAACP and local lawmakers to continue to do what we know is right: speak out.
YouTube: @LZGrandersonShow
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The column contends that the alleged assault on 18-year-old Alisa Hackett by an Arkansas State Police trooper is not an isolated incident but part of a long, ongoing pattern of anti-Black racism and abusive policing in the United States, particularly in the South. In similar work, the columnist has framed police killings and brutality against Black people as evidence of an “American sickness” that has not gone away despite civil rights gains.[2][4]
Building on that theme, the piece suggests Arkansas’ poor national rankings on public safety and corrections outcomes are symptomatic of deeper systemic problems in the state’s criminal justice system, especially for Black residents, rather than merely a matter of individual misconduct.[5]
The column argues that local and state officials have failed to respond adequately to Hackett’s case, emphasizing that the trooper remains on duty and that there has been no swift disciplinary action. The lack of immediate accountability is presented as an example of how institutions routinely minimize or delay justice when the victim is Black, echoing earlier coverage of anti-Black attacks that “go largely unanswered.”[1]
The article maintains that race and gender shape who is seen as worthy of protection, contrasting political and media focus on safeguarding white women athletes — such as recent calls for protecting star players from hard fouls in professional leagues — with the relative silence around violence against young Black women like Hackett. Previous commentary by the columnist has highlighted similar disparities in whose safety prompts urgent political action.[1][3]
The piece criticizes Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for prioritizing rhetoric about “protecting” girls’ sports from transgender athletes while ignoring pressing issues such as police violence and poor corrections outcomes in Arkansas. It describes the governor’s emphasis on transgender participation in women’s sports as political theater centered on a statistically marginal issue, noting that national data show very few transgender athletes in college sports.[5]
In placing Hackett’s experience alongside Arkansas’ racial history — from the Little Rock Nine’s integration of Central High School to more recent campus protests over racist slurs — the column argues that the state’s past is not safely confined to history but continues to shape present-day interactions between law enforcement and Black communities.[4][3]
The article invokes former President Bill Clinton’s line that “there is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America,” using it both as a call to action and a measure of moral responsibility. The column suggests that genuine adherence to this optimism requires prominent leaders like Clinton to speak out and join civil rights advocates, rather than remain silent, when cases like Hackett’s arise.[2][1]
More broadly, the piece asserts that racism remains “closer than it appears” in the national rearview mirror: progress since the civil rights era is acknowledged, but the column portrays current patterns of policing, political rhetoric, and selective concern for victims as proof that racial prejudice and unequal power still structure everyday life for Black Americans.[4][5]
Different views on the topic
At the same time, some legal scholars and commentators challenge the framing of racism as a pervasive system of power in every aspect of criminal justice, arguing that racism should be understood primarily as individual prejudice rather than an omnipresent structural force. A philosophical critique of the “prejudice plus power” model, for example, contends that expanding racism to cover all unequal outcomes risks diluting the concept and obscuring personal moral responsibility.[6][7]
In addition, some contributors to public debates about racism maintain that the United States has made substantial progress since the civil rights era and that focusing heavily on racial explanations for incidents like contested police stops can oversimplify complex situations. These voices suggest that emphasizing race first may overlook factors such as local crime patterns, officer training, and broader social conditions, and they caution that framing every high-profile conflict as a racial narrative can deepen polarization rather than build consensus.[10][9]
Supporters of tough-on-crime policies and many law-enforcement advocates often argue that officers operate in dangerous, fast-moving environments and that video clips from traffic stops provide incomplete context. From this perspective, the use of force in some encounters is defended as necessary to maintain control and ensure public safety, with the insistence that disciplinary decisions should follow internal investigations and due process rather than public pressure or viral outrage.[9]
Meanwhile, proponents of restrictions on transgender women and girls competing in women’s sports present a sharply different view of the governor’s focus on athletics. These advocates argue that such policies are not a “nonissue” but a legitimate effort to preserve competitive fairness and protect cisgender women’s opportunities, framing the debate over gender and sports as a critical matter of biology, safety, and equity rather than mere culture-war distraction.[8][9]
Some critics of contemporary anti-racism politics further contend that linking disparate controversies — such as transgender participation in sports, policing, and historical racism — under a single narrative of systemic oppression reflects a broader ideological project that “deconstructs” traditional liberal norms. They argue that this approach can cast institutions and long-standing practices as inherently suspect, thereby eroding public trust and making constructive compromise over criminal justice reform more difficult.[9]
Finally, a number of commentators skeptical of identity-based frameworks suggest that prioritizing race and gender categories in public discourse risks overshadowing socioeconomic issues that affect many communities, including poor white and rural residents. These voices argue that concentrating on racism as the primary lens for interpreting policing and corrections may divert attention from class inequality, regional economic decline, and broader structural challenges that shape law-enforcement outcomes for multiple groups.[9][11]