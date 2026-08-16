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Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery would combine two iconic Hollywood companies at a time when traditional studios face growing pressure from much larger streaming and technology rivals. The deal ultimately would give the combined company greater scale to compete, invest in projects and support the thousands of creative roles and production jobs that depend on a strong entertainment industry.
The economics are compelling for studios, crew and the public alike.
People today enjoy more entertainment choices than at any point in history, while legacy media companies find themselves competing for audiences, ad dollars and talent against tech giants with market capitalizations measuring in the trillions. This isn’t a merger designed to eliminate competition; it’s a response to an industry that’s been transformed by streaming and the extraordinary market power of global platforms.
What deserves far more attention is not whether the merger survives a legal challenge brought by California and 11 other state attorneys general, but what happens as that challenge stretches into 2027. With a federal antitrust trial set for March 2, the uncertainty surrounding the deal will persist for months — and potentially much longer. For California, New York and the hundreds of thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on a vibrant entertainment industry, prolonged uncertainty may prove nearly as damaging as an outright rejection.
Business leaders can adapt to almost any outcome. What they cannot plan around are indefinite time lines. When a company doesn’t know when a transformative transaction will close — six months from now, 18 months from now, maybe never — a company’s leadership team naturally becomes cautious about long-term commitments. Investments are delayed, hiring slows, technology spending is postponed, and executives devote increasing attention to litigation rather than to innovation and growth.
That uncertainty could not come at a worse time for Hollywood. Streaming has permanently altered viewer behaviors, live rights continue to become more expensive, and global competitors are investing aggressively while traditional studios face mounting pressure to do more with less.
Were the merger permitted to proceed with certainty, Paramount could redirect its attention now consumed by litigation toward greenlighting films, shows and other projects, expanding productions and supporting writers, actors, directors, crew members, craftspeople and vendors.
It also could make the investments in content needed to keep pace with the industry and sustain creative roles and production jobs across the entertainment economy. In an industry changing this rapidly, every month that major productions and investment decisions remain frozen is another month crew and creatives face uncertainty while competitors continue moving ahead.
California can hardly afford another headwind. After years of watching productions migrate to Georgia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe and other far-flung destinations offering aggressive incentives, on-location production in greater Los Angeles fell another 16.1% in 2025. In response, Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded California’s film tax credit program, which is projected to generate $6.6 billion in economic activity and support nearly 35,000 cast and crew jobs in its first year. It is difficult to reconcile that investment with years of legal uncertainty surrounding one of Hollywood’s most significant transactions.
Those concerns extend beyond the business community. California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta is leading the coalition seeking to block the acquisition. But according to recent reporting, Newsom has privately expressed concern that the legal battle could jeopardize jobs and has encouraged efforts to resolve the dispute outside of court. The concern is understandable. Hollywood remains one of California’s defining economic engines, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs — not only producers, writers, actors and directors, but also electricians, editors, construction crews, caterers, transportation companies and thousands of small businesses.
Newsom, who seems to be pushing toward a different calculation than Bonta, deserves credit for putting California’s economic interests first, even if it means breaking with his fellow Democrats.
New York has an equally compelling stake. The state is backing the industry with hundreds of millions of dollars annually in film and post-production incentives designed specifically to keep productions and jobs within its borders, funded through 2036. At a time when New York is competing to attract productions, prolonged uncertainty sends the wrong signal: Extended litigation doesn’t simply delay one merger, it can delay greenlights, production schedules and hiring, creating uncertainty for those that rely on a steady pipeline of film and television work.
The irony is that this litigation could produce exactly the opposite outcome many critics claim to want. When uncertainty persists long enough, companies inevitably become more conservative. They spend less, they hire slowly and they postpone ambitious projects. That isn’t good for competition, innovation, crews or consumers.
I continue to believe this merger would better position two iconic American companies to compete in a marketplace that’s increasingly dominated by Netflix and other global tech firms with virtually unlimited financial resources. But even those who disagree on the legal merits should recognize that allowing this case to drift through years of litigation could impose real costs before any court reaches a final decision.
Delay is not a neutral policy choice. In fast-moving industries, delay becomes an economic decision in its own right.
Our legal system should examine complex transactions carefully, but it also should recognize that justice delayed can become investment delayed, innovation delayed and job creation delayed. In an industry as important to California, New York and the broader American economy as entertainment, those are costs we should not impose any longer than necessary.
Robert Wolf served as an economic advisor to President Obama on the Economic Recovery Advisory Board and Jobs Council and was CEO and chairman of UBS Americas.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that the most serious threat to Hollywood is not the size of the Paramount Skydance–Warner Bros. Discovery merger itself, but the prolonged uncertainty created by multi‑year litigation and unclear closing timelines, which discourages long‑term planning and freezes major investments.
- It contends that when executives do not know whether a transformative deal will close in six months, 18 months or not at all, they naturally become cautious, delaying hiring, technology spending and greenlights for films and series, thereby leaving thousands of creative and production workers facing extended job insecurity.
- The piece suggests that the merger is a pragmatic response to an entertainment landscape transformed by streaming and dominated by enormous technology platforms, and that combining two legacy studios would create a stronger competitor capable of investing in content and supporting crews, craftspeople and vendors rather than eliminating competition. This view echoes federal antitrust regulators, who have concluded that the transaction is unlikely to harm competition and may instead increase it across streaming, linear television and theatrical markets[1][4][5].
- Furthermore, the article maintains that every month of delay is particularly damaging because global rivals continue investing aggressively while traditional studios are told to do more with less, so litigation‑driven paralysis in Hollywood effectively cedes ground to larger streaming and tech players.
- It emphasizes that California and New York have committed billions in film and post‑production incentives to keep shoots and jobs local, and argues that tying up one of the industry’s biggest transactions in court undercuts those policy efforts by signaling uncertainty to productions that depend on a reliable pipeline of work[7][8].
- The column contends that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s quiet unease about the lawsuit reflects a legitimate concern that prolonged legal battles could jeopardize the state’s entertainment workforce, and it credits efforts to resolve the dispute outside the courtroom as an attempt to prioritize economic stability over intra‑party alignment.
- It further argues that allowing the merger to proceed with certainty would let Paramount redirect energy from litigation back to greenlighting projects, expanding productions and investing in content, which in turn would sustain creative roles and production jobs across the broader entertainment economy. This expectation aligns with corporate statements that the combined company is intended to be “pro‑consumer and pro‑worker” and to function as a more robust competitor to dominant streaming platforms[2][3][5].
- Ultimately, the piece suggests that in fast‑moving industries such as entertainment, delay is not a neutral policy choice: drawn‑out cases become economic decisions that translate directly into deferred investment, slower innovation and postponed job creation, costs the legal system should minimize once serious antitrust concerns have been addressed.
Different views on the topic
- In contrast, state attorneys general challenging the deal argue that merging Paramount Skydance with Warner Bros. Discovery would substantially reduce competition in wide‑release theatrical film distribution, anticipated top‑grossing movie distribution and the market for distributing basic cable channels to providers, raising the risk of higher prices and fewer choices for audiences and distributors[8].
- Building on that concern, the lawsuit portrays the combination of two historic studios and their associated cable and streaming assets as creating a single “media colossus” with outsized control over both content and distribution, a level of concentration that critics say could weaken rivals and tilt bargaining power away from smaller players in the marketplace[8].
- Antitrust scholars and legal commentators similarly contend that reducing the number of major studios further consolidates an already concentrated industry, potentially eliminating meaningful competition for the labor and content of writers, directors, filmmakers and crew, and increasing the risk that a dominant buyer could exercise monopsony power in creative labor markets[6].
- Moreover, these critics warn that the merged company’s plan to realize roughly $6 billion in synergies by cutting redundancies is likely to mean thousands of job losses across news and entertainment operations, undermining assurances that the deal is “pro‑worker” and feeding anxieties among unions and staff about large‑scale layoffs accompanying consolidation[9].
- The piece by Mark Litwak and similar analyses also argue that heavy debt loads associated with such mega‑mergers can drive executives to prioritize cost‑cutting and safer franchise bets over diverse and risk‑taking programming, which in their view would reduce overall film output and narrow the range of stories produced, even if headline competition metrics appear adequate[6][9].
- At the same time, some media critics and consumer advocates note that antitrust reviews have historically underestimated the long‑term effects of consolidation on editorial independence and news ecosystems, expressing concern that bringing CNN, HBO, CBS and other major outlets under a single corporate umbrella could amplify corporate influence over coverage and reduce truly independent voices[6][8].
- Opponents further maintain that, given these structural risks, extended litigation and cautious judicial review are not an economic drag but a necessary safeguard, arguing that pausing the merger until at least mid‑2027 allows courts to fully examine potential harms to competition, labor and consumers before permitting a deal that could reshape Hollywood for decades[8].
- Finally, while regulators at the Department of Justice have found no likely harm to competition and even foresee potential benefits for consumers and workers, merger skeptics dispute that optimism and insist that real‑world experience with past media consolidations—marked by job cuts and fewer independent outlets—should weigh more heavily than projections about future efficiencies and scale[1][4][6].