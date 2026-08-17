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As America’s war with Iran enters its sixth month, a durable verdict has taken hold among commentators: The Trump administration has failed strategically, but the United States military has performed superbly.
Former U.S. diplomat Alan Eyre recently called American strikes “tactically efficient” but strategically insufficient. International law scholar Michael Schmitt wrote that American “tactical and operational success” has not produced the desired strategic outcome. Regional analysts Yoel Guzansky and Jesse Weinberg called the campaign “undeniably impressive” on tactical and operational grounds.
These assessments differ, but they reach the same underlying judgment. That judgment is incomplete. Tactical performance is about more than whether a weapon hits its target. It includes how forces are employed, coordinated and protected in individual missions. Those missions, taken together, must also accomplish larger military objectives. In Iran, the record falls short at both levels.
The Trump administration chose this war, launched it without congressional authorization, has repeatedly changed its definition of success and has failed to define an achievable political end. It owns the strategic failure. But bad strategy does not absolve military leaders of responsibility for how military force has been employed.
Senior military leaders must advise whether the administration’s objectives can be achieved through force, design and adapt the campaign, protect and supply the forces doing the fighting and tell civilian leaders when an approach cannot succeed. We do not know what advice commanders provided to civilian leadership in private, but we can evaluate the campaign they planned and conducted.
American forces have accomplished some extraordinary things. They destroyed much of Iran’s conventional navy, operated extensively inside Iranian airspace and struck thousands of targets with remarkable precision. That performance deserves credit.
But Iran did not need to defeat the U.S. conventionally. It needed to preserve enough combat power to keep imposing costs. After five months of American attacks, Iran remains capable of striking U.S. forces and disrupting global commerce.
Iran has largely refused to fight on America’s terms. It has dispersed and hidden its missiles and drones, attacked U.S. bases and the logistics networks that support American power, and used mines and shore-based weapons to threaten commercial shipping.
U.S. military doctrine identifies protection and sustainment as fundamental functions: protecting forces and the bases, equipment and communications they rely on, while ensuring they have the weapons and supplies to continue fighting. The campaign has fallen far short in both.
At Shuaiba port in Kuwait, an Iranian drone struck a tactical operations center lacking overhead protection or a counter-drone system, killing six American soldiers. CBS News reported that ground leaders used the site despite a recommendation against it and that requests for additional defenses went unfilled.
A Washington Post investigation found that by mid-April, Iranian strikes had damaged or destroyed at least 228 structures or pieces of equipment across 15 American military sites, including warehouses, fuel depots, aircraft, radar and air-defense equipment. Damage at the U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain was so extensive that the headquarters staff relocated to Florida.
The U.S. has used “virtually all” of its ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles — long-range Army weapons — along with nearly half of its Tomahawk cruise missiles, 65% of its Patriot air-defense interceptors and at least 38% of its THAAD ballistic missile interceptors. The U.S. cannot replace these weapons as quickly as it is using them. Those shortages have constrained military options in Iran while weakening its ability to fight elsewhere.
The U.S. Navy identifies sea control — preserving freedom to use vital waters while limiting an adversary’s use — as one of its seven “irreplaceable missions.” In the Strait of Hormuz, destroying much of Iran’s conventional navy was a genuine tactical success. But those warships were not Iran’s principal means of contesting the strait. Its surviving fast boats, mines, shore-based missiles and drones continue to threaten shipping, and commercial traffic remains severely constrained. The result is Iranian sea denial, not U.S. sea control.
The war was not simply a series of tactical successes that failed to add up to an effective campaign. Some tactical missions were disasters in their own right. On the war’s first day, an American missile struck a girls’ school in Minab, killing at least 157 people, including 123 children, according to an Associated Press reconstruction. A preliminary military investigation reportedly found that planners had relied on outdated targeting data. CNN later reported that senior commanders had bypassed database warnings in their rush to generate targets. The missile probably struck precisely where it was aimed. That precision did not make the mission a tactical success.
The tactical record includes extraordinary successes and catastrophic failures. The operational record is worse. The campaign has left U.S. forces vulnerable, has depleted critical weapons faster than they can be replaced and has failed to establish control of vital waters. A vastly weaker adversary has absorbed extraordinary punishment, fought around our technological advantages and left the United States without an acceptable military path to victory. Iran did not overpower the American military. It exposed the limits of how the American military prefers to fight.
When analysts and commentators repeatedly praise the military’s tactical and operational performance while attributing the war’s failure to civilian strategy, they give military leaders a pass on the harder task of fundamentally rethinking how the force fights. Iran is then treated as a resourcing problem, allowing the Pentagon and defense contractors to ask Congress for more of the same — more interceptors, more long-range weapons and more money to execute an approach that has been exposed as inadequate.
Americans have spent decades treating criticism of military performance as criticism of those who served. That can make an assessment like this feel disloyal even when the evidence requires it. The Americans who have flown missions, defended bases and endured months at sea deserve admiration for their skill, courage and endurance.
A military that prides itself on critical self-assessment owes them more than praise. It owes them an honest judgment of whether it planned the campaign effectively, protected and supplied its forces, and accomplished its assigned missions. Honoring those who fought does not demand that we call the campaign brilliant. It requires confronting its failures before more Americans are asked to fight the same way.
Jon Duffy is a retired naval officer. He writes about leadership and democracy.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that the prevailing judgment—that the Trump administration failed strategically while the U.S. military performed superbly tactically—is incomplete and obscures serious shortcomings in how force was employed and protected in the Iran war.
- It contends that tactical success must be measured not just by whether weapons hit targets, but by how forces are coordinated, shielded from attack, supplied over time, and whether individual missions cumulatively achieve larger military objectives, and on these measures the campaign falls short.
- The piece acknowledges extraordinary achievements, including destruction of much of Iran’s conventional navy, extensive operations in Iranian airspace, and thousands of precise strikes, yet stresses that Iran preserved enough combat power to keep imposing costs and largely refused to fight on U.S. terms, relying on dispersed missiles and drones, attacks on U.S. bases and logistics, and threats to commercial shipping.
- It argues that these Iranian tactics exposed failures in the U.S. military’s core functions of protection and sustainment, citing vulnerable tactical operations centers, unfilled requests for defenses, and repeated successful strikes on American infrastructure as evidence that forces, bases, equipment, and communications were not adequately safeguarded or supported.
- The article highlights severe depletion of key munitions—long-range Army missiles, cruise missiles, and air-defense interceptors—and asserts that the inability to replenish them quickly has constrained options in Iran and undermined U.S. capacity to respond elsewhere, revealing structural limits in the way the military is organized to fight.
- It maintains that the Navy’s stated mission of sea control has not been achieved in the Strait of Hormuz: despite sinking much of Iran’s conventional fleet, surviving fast boats, mines, shore-based missiles, and drones have produced Iranian sea denial and left commercial traffic severely constrained.
- The piece underscores that some missions were tactical failures in their own right, pointing to the missile strike on a girls’ school on the war’s first day—linked to outdated targeting data and bypassed database warnings—as a catastrophic error that precision alone cannot redeem.
- It concludes that the operational record is worse than the tactical one, leaving U.S. forces exposed, key weapons stockpiles depleted, and vital waters contested, and argues that a vastly weaker adversary has demonstrated the limits of the American military’s preferred style of warfare rather than defeating it outright.
- The article contends that repeating praise for tactical and operational performance while blaming failure solely on civilian strategy gives senior military leaders a pass on the harder task of rethinking how the force fights, encouraging Washington to treat Iran as a resourcing problem and to seek more money and munitions for an approach the war has shown to be inadequate.
- Finally, it insists that honoring service members’ skill and sacrifice requires an honest assessment of whether the campaign was planned effectively, whether forces were properly protected and supplied, and whether assigned missions were truly accomplished, rather than declaring the campaign brilliant out of reflexive loyalty.
Different views on the topic
- In contrast, several analyses describe the campaign as a major military success, emphasizing that U.S. and coalition forces severely degraded Iran’s ballistic missile and drone capabilities, destroyed most of its navy, and struck more than 13,000 military and industrial targets, with senior officials characterizing the operation as a “capital V military victory” that largely met its stated military objectives even if political outcomes fell short[5][3][1].
- Other commentary contends that the Air Force, Navy, special operations forces, and intelligence community carried out assigned tasks very effectively, inflicting substantial damage on Iran’s traditional military capabilities; these assessments portray the services as having executed a tactically and operationally impressive campaign despite the absence of a decisive strategic result[2][1][9].
- Many of these perspectives argue that the central failure lies in strategy and politics rather than military performance, pointing to Washington’s entry into the conflict without a defined political end-state or coherent theory of victory and to miscalculations of Iranian leverage, while maintaining that U.S. military power “performed as designed” on the battlefield[4][9][7].
- Analysts who focus on the maritime dimension acknowledge that Iran has been able to deny U.S. air and sea superiority over key parts of the Strait of Hormuz, yet they often attribute this outcome to political constraints on deploying ground forces or pursuing a broader war, rather than to fundamental flaws in U.S. operational art or battlefield protection[2][1].
- Some assessments frame the rapid drawdown of missile inventories and extended naval deployments as the predictable cost of a prolonged, high-intensity campaign under tight political limits, arguing that these strains highlight the scale of what has been accomplished and that questions of readiness and stockpiles can be addressed through industrial expansion, procurement, and budgetary adjustments rather than doctrinal overhaul[6][4].
- Broader professional debates within U.S. military circles, predating the Iran conflict, often describe the armed forces as highly tactically proficient and successful in wars that match their preferred large-scale, force-on-force style, while acknowledging a recurring difficulty in translating tactical advantages into clear strategic wins; these discussions suggest that the enduring problem is strategic design and alignment with adversaries’ preferred ways of fighting, not a lack of battlefield skill[7][8].