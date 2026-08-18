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Remember “affordability” mania?
The time was 2025. A young charismatic democratic socialist candidate for New York City mayor named Zohran Mamdani became a viral sensation. His secret? “Affordability.”
Ask him about almost anything and he’d turn the conversation to affordability. When a reporter asked Mamdani to respond to President Trump’s claim that he was the better-looking politician, Mamdani responded, “My focus is on the cost-of-living crisis, bro.” Queried about whether Hamas, the terrorist organization, should disarm, he began with “I believe that any future here in New York City is one that we have to make sure that’s affordable for all.”
Mamdani won the election, and pretty much everyone agreed that “affordability” was the key that unlocked City Hall.
“Affordability” was “the mantra that carried” Mamdani to victory, proclaimed Vox. Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and political strategists like David Axelrod, James Carville and Waleed Shahid all agreed. As Shahid put it, “Zohran cracked the code so many Democrats are searching for: laser-focus on affordability … this is a playbook.”
All this annoyed Trump, who’d campaigned on lowering prices in 2024. Affordability was a “con job by the Democrats,” he told reporters. “Affordability is a lie when used by the Dems. … We are the Party of Affordability!” he declared on Truth Social.
One of Mamdani’s first priorities as mayor was to impose a partial rent freeze on more than a million apartments, about 40% of NYC’s rental stock. That was temporary good news for people in those apartments, but good luck finding an economist who doesn’t think this will make housing less affordable over the long term.
More recently, Mamdani endorsed a plan to require Amazon and other companies to stop using third-party contractors to deliver packages to New Yorkers. It’s a naked sop to the Teamsters, who’ve long wanted unionized drivers to have a monopoly on deliveries.
If passed, the Delivery Protection Act will create some jobs for drivers, while killing more jobs for gig workers. More important, it would surely make deliveries slower and more expensive. The only study estimating the costs — sponsored by its opponents — found that it would add $664 in delivery fees per household annually.
Take that with a grain of salt if you like, but it’s telling that the affordability-obsessed Mamdani administration didn’t even bother to study the question of how this plan would affect affordability. If they’re so laser-focused on the issue, you’d think this would be the first question they’d ask. Mamdani hasn’t even mentioned improving affordability when touting the plan. It’s almost as though Trump was right about affordability being a con job.
Speaking of Trump, let’s take a gander at what he’s done of late. For starters, his tariffs — by design — make goods more expensive. We don’t need to belabor that, but to pick just one example, his recent 50% tariff hike on Canadian lumber, set to go into effect this week, will make housing construction — a key component of affordability — more expensive, adding more than $10,000 to the cost of building the average home.
Trump’s immigration crackdown has made food costs rise, according to his own Department of Labor.
And of course there’s the Iran war. Even Trump admits it’s causing gas prices to go up. We hear less about how the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is also pushing up the costs for fertilizer, plastics and jet fuel, among other things.
There are defenses for Trump’s immigration and Iran policies (his blunderbuss approach to tariffs is simply indefensible). There are also defenses of Mamdani’s plan to make home deliveries more expensive (his rent freeze is economically indefensible). But, it needs to be said, none of those defenses have anything to do with affordability.
You might think my point is that our political leaders are lying hypocrites when they say their top or only priority is affordability. I won’t argue against the claim, but that’s not my point.
Rather it’s that populist appeals are always simplistic. They blame sinister forces for deliberately standing in the way of simple fixes that are good for everybody, save perhaps for the evil elites, special interests or millionaires and billionaires conspiring against the common good.
The reality is that populist promises of easy fixes are easy to make, but governing is hard and complicated. Elected officials have to balance any number of priorities and considerations — good, bad and ugly — that undermine simplistic slogans. The problem with populist pandering is that it always leads to disappointment with leaders who fail to deliver, which only invites more populist ire and more pandering.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The column argues that “affordability” has become an all‑purpose political mantra, used by both left and right as a branding device rather than a serious governing framework, echoing reporting that the word has surged as a catch‑all way to talk about prices and cost of living in U.S. politics[6].
- It contends that Zohran Mamdani’s signature rent freeze on roughly 1 million rent‑stabilized apartments offers short‑term relief but will ultimately undermine housing affordability by worsening building finances, discouraging investment, and shrinking supply, a critique that aligns with analyses warning that New York’s freeze widens gaps between operating costs and allowed rents and accelerates financial distress in rent‑stabilized housing[2][8][11].
- The piece suggests that Mamdani’s Delivery Protection Act, which would curb Amazon’s use of non‑union contractors, is framed as pro‑worker but would likely raise delivery costs and reduce convenience, thereby clashing with the candidate’s past “affordability” rhetoric; this is presented as an example of how policies marketed as progressive can increase everyday costs despite populist promises.
- It argues that Trump’s economic agenda also contradicts “affordability” branding, pointing to tariffs that raise prices on items like lumber and to immigration crackdowns that increase food costs, a critique that mirrors broader coverage of the administration’s tariffs and their impact on consumer prices as well as concerns about labor shortages in agriculture driving up costs[3][6].
- The column contends that Trump’s insistence that “affordability” is a fake or partisan word sits uneasily alongside the reality that the administration’s Iran war has driven up gas and related prices, reflecting wider reporting on Trump repeatedly dismissing the term while facing rising fuel costs and inflation pressures[1][7][12].
- More broadly, the piece suggests that both Mamdani and Trump illustrate how populist leaders promise simple fixes to complex problems, blaming elites or special interests, but then govern in ways that trade affordability off against other priorities; this critique parallels analyses noting that rent control and similar interventions often function as off‑balance‑sheet subsidies with long‑term economic costs[8][9].
- Ultimately, the column argues that “affordability” politics breeds a cycle of disappointment: voters are told problems are easy to solve, leaders fail to deliver once confronted with hard trade‑offs, and renewed anger fuels more populist rhetoric rather than durable policy solutions[6].
Different views on the topic
- In contrast, advocates for Mamdani’s rent freeze argue that halting increases for rent‑stabilized units is one of the most direct ways to improve affordability for low‑ and moderate‑income tenants, pointing to estimates that a multi‑year freeze could save households hundreds of dollars a month and billions of dollars citywide that could be redirected to necessities like food, childcare, and healthcare[4][13].
- Supportive analyses further contend that in a city where more than half of renters spend over 30% of income on rent, a freeze offers immediate cost‑of‑living relief and economic stability for close to a million households, and that these renter savings represent a powerful transfer from landlords to consumers rather than a mere “con job” in the affordability debate[4][13].
- Proponents of rent control and freezes maintain that, when paired with measures such as property tax relief or building support programs, affordability gains for tenants can outweigh risks to building finances, arguing that rent stabilization is an essential tool for preventing displacement and keeping long‑time residents in their communities[4][13].
- At the national level, Democratic leaders have embraced “affordability” as a central organizing theme and reject the idea that it is empty sloganeering, framing it instead as a way to connect concrete proposals on housing, healthcare, childcare, and wages to everyday economic pressures on families[5][10].
- The Democrats’ “New Affordability Agenda” and related midterm messaging emphasize specific legislative measures—such as support for first‑time homebuyers, childcare funding, and limits on corporate pricing power—as evidence that affordability rhetoric is tied to detailed policy designs rather than mere populist pandering[10].
- Some commentators also argue that Trump’s complaints about affordability framing reflect a desire to deflect accountability for high prices, suggesting that the term has become a vehicle for holding leaders responsible for cost‑of‑living pressures rather than a partisan invention, a view highlighted in opinion writing that links affordability discourse to scrutiny of his economic and foreign‑policy choices[1][3].
- More broadly, opposing perspectives suggest that in an era of stubbornly high housing, healthcare, and food costs, the rise of “affordability” language signals overdue attention to everyday economic burdens; they contend that forceful rhetoric and ambitious interventions—including rent freezes and expansive social programs—are necessary responses to structural market failures, even if they carry trade‑offs that critics emphasize[5][6][10].