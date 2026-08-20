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It wasn’t so many months ago that Democrats were debating about what their winning message should be for capturing control of Congress in November’s midterm elections and finally putting a needed check on President Trump.
Should they stay laser-focused on Trump’s culpability for a laggard economy and American families’ affordability crisis? Or spotlight Trump’s overt and corrupt self-enrichment?
The answer, finally, became obvious to the ditherers: Both.
Better late than never, the economy and corruption have merged as Democrats’ two-pronged cudgel against Trump. Midterm elections are, after all, a referendum on the president’s performance; the subservient Republicans on the ballot are simply his proxies.
And Trump’s performance in this second term is quite something. If he were trying to drag down his party, he couldn’t have devised a more effective approach. The purported populist who first accepted Republicans’ presidential nomination a decade ago with a promise to be the “voice” of “the forgotten men and women of our country” now spends his time as anything but.
Instead, nearly six months in, Trump hawks a war he vowed never to start and which has spiked gas prices, depleted U.S. weapons stockpiles and caused death and suffering among the mostly working-class men and women who make up the volunteer military. He boasts of his economically dumb tariffs that raise consumers’ costs and businesses’ uncertainty. And now that the Supreme Court has declared many of the tariffs unconstitutional, billions in refunds are going out to corporations “with remarkable speed,” the Wall Street Journal reported last week, not to Americans who paid the higher prices that the companies predictably passed along.
In private and public, the president spends much of his time poring over plans not for his elusive healthcare initiative but for his marbled and gilded vanity projects. (As for healthcare, at least 5 million families have lost Medicaid coverage since Trump and Republicans last year cut $1 trillion from healthcare to offset tax cuts mostly benefiting the rich and corporations.)
All the while, the pol who once promised to drain the swamp has risen from its depths as the Loch Ness monster of swamp creatures. Trump is getting rich in office like no president before him ever contemplated, and spreading the wealth to family, cronies and donors even as Americans’ wages have fallen behind the inflation he’s pumped up through war and tariffs.
First, consider the current state of the macro-economy. Spoiler alert: It’s the opposite of Trump’s fantasy version.
Growth has slipped from 2.8% when President Biden left office to an estimated 1.8% for 2026. Gasoline, energy prices, inflation and interest rates are up. Wage growth and manufacturing jobs are down. Contrary to Trump’s laughable pledge in 2025 to balance the budget “in the near future,” his tax cuts and military spending have driven annual budget deficits — and thus the overall federal debt — trillions beyond already unsustainable projections. Woe to younger generations.
Now, consider Trump’s personal micro-economy. Spoiler alert: As powerhouse podcaster and former Trump tribune Joe Rogan recently exclaimed, “He’s just on a grab!”
In just his first year in office, Trump made at least $2.2 billion, much of it through cryptocurrency operations he once (rightly) condemned as scams, according to his mandatory financial disclosure statement released in June. Days later, a crypto analytics firm reported that nearly 1 million small investors in Trump’s memecoin — how many of them Trump’s “forgotten Americans”? — lost nearly $4 billion.
The immediate cause of Rogan’s outburst last week was learning from a guest on his show that, starting this month, the Trump Media & Technology Group is selling companies and big institutions early access to the president’s market-moving posts on his Truth Social internet platform — for a reported $100,000 a month. Since his first term, Trump’s social media posts have been his outlet of choice for policy, personnel and political pronouncements. To now charge monied insiders for early access — well, you could hardly devise a more clearly corrupt connection between his presidential acts and personal profiteering.
An astonished Rogan wondered for all of us, “How’s that legal?” — we’ll see: a federal lawsuit was filed last week — and, “Who’s telling him this is a good idea?” (My separate question: Why does Rogan think the kleptocrat can’t come up with this stuff himself?)
Just last Friday, the crypto company that the Trump family created before his 2024 reelection, World Liberty Financial, announced that a Trump-appointed regulator had — surprise! — tentatively approved a charter for the firm to become a bank, allowing the Trump family to profit from newly authorized services to rich investors.
Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial has been a magnet for foreign investors’ cash, especially from Middle East moguls seeking favor with the president of the United States. Separately, the Trump Organization has about two dozen real estate projects underway in foreign countries. Then there’s Trump’s unprecedented stock trades — roughly 3,700 in this year’s first quarter — including in companies that soon got federal contracts that boosted their stock price.
It seems each week brings another story of sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump taking interests in firms dealing in artificial intelligence, drone missile interceptors, critical minerals and more with business before their father’s government. Eric Trump unashamedly went on Fox News to announce a $24-million Pentagon contract for military robots. Even 20-year-old Barron Trump is worth $150 million now, Forbes estimated.
As they say in politics, the ads write themselves. Finally, however, Democrats are doing some writing. Senate Democrats put the talking points on paper under the title, “The Cost of Corruption: How Trump Turns Power into Profit at Americans’ Expense.” Among candidates, Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia has modeled the message for months.
When New York Times reporters asked Trump in January why he and his family are doing deals that he refrained from in his first term, he was frank: “Because I found out that nobody cared.”
He’s wrong, perhaps because he’s been too greedy. Nearly two-thirds of respondents to a CNN poll last month said Trump “has gone too far” in pursuing his own business interests. And poll after poll shows his ratings for handling the economy are in the tank.
Not to connect the two would be political malpractice.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that Democrats have coalesced around a two-pronged midterm message that links President Trump’s economic record with allegations of corruption, casting the elections as a referendum on a presidency seen as both economically harmful and self-serving, with Republican candidates portrayed as enablers rather than independent actors.
It contends that Trump’s second-term agenda, including an overseas war he once vowed not to start and tariffs described as economically unsound, has driven up gas and consumer prices, unsettled businesses and slowed growth, thereby betraying earlier promises to champion “forgotten” working-class Americans and worsening deficits that will burden younger generations[1].
The article portrays Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures—especially World Liberty Financial and Trump-branded “memecoins”—as central examples of self-enrichment, highlighting large reported earnings for the Trump family alongside massive losses for small investors and pointing to foreign investments, particularly from Gulf-region elites, as deep conflicts of interest tied directly to the presidency[2][3][11].
It further argues that Trump’s decision to let Trump Media & Technology Group sell early access to market-moving presidential posts on Truth Social for six-figure monthly fees exemplifies an unusually direct monetization of public power, with the column suggesting this is a near-textbook case of pay-to-play politics that invites legal challenge and public outrage[1][8].
The piece underscores a broader pattern of Trump family business deals—in drones, AI, critical minerals and other sectors—coinciding with federal contracts, loans and regulatory decisions, describing this web of arrangements as “nuclear‑grade” corruption in line with detailed Democratic oversight reports and watchdog trackers that document extensive self-dealing and preferential treatment for donors and insiders[4][6][7][10].
It points to Trump’s unprecedented personal stock trading, including thousands of trades in companies that later benefit from government contracts or favorable policy actions, as reinforcing the impression that insider knowledge and official decisions are being leveraged for private gain rather than public interest[7][10].
The article highlights how Democratic lawmakers and allied policy groups are packaging these episodes into a cohesive narrative—through reports such as “The Price of Corruption” and “The Cost of Corruption,” and floor speeches cataloging specific cases—in order to argue that Trump’s self-enrichment is directly raising costs and risks for ordinary American families[1][4][6][8][11].
Finally, the column suggests Trump’s own boastful public posture and comments that “nobody cared” about his deals have backfired, noting polls that show most respondents believe Trump has gone too far in pursuing business interests and rate his handling of the economy poorly, thereby helping Democrats fuse economic pain with a perception of pervasive corruption.
Different views on the topic
At the same time, administration officials and Trump allies dispute allegations of corruption, with the White House asserting that Trump has no conflicts of interest because assets are held in a trust overseen by family, and insisting the president has “no involvement” in day‑to‑day business dealings[2][10].
Trump Organization representatives argue that the presidency and the family business operate separately and in full compliance with ethics and conflict‑of‑interest laws, describing family members as passive investors in ventures such as defense‑related drone and mining projects and claiming that any profits are incidental rather than evidence of pay‑to‑play favoritism[9][10].
Meanwhile, supporters and some conservative commentators frame many of the critical reports and congressional investigations as partisan efforts to undermine Trump, noting that key corruption narratives originate from Democratic lawmakers, progressive watchdogs and advocacy groups that openly oppose the administration’s agenda[4][6][8].
In addition, defenders emphasize that U.S. law does not require presidents to fully divest from their business holdings, arguing that Trump’s ongoing real estate, cryptocurrency and branding activities amount to aggressive but lawful entrepreneurial conduct and reflect a president bringing private‑sector experience to government rather than exploiting office for illicit gain[2][8][10].
Some allies point to Trump’s enduring political strength—such as substantial fundraising for pro‑Trump political committees and continued enthusiasm among core supporters—as evidence that many voters either reject the corruption narrative or view it as outweighed by what they see as Trump’s economic and national‑security record, despite the controversy surrounding his financial ties[5][10].