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There’s an old saying: Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach. A similar idea underscores the debate over wealth taxes in California and elsewhere: Those who can, build companies. Those who can’t, devise ways for the government to take shares in what others have built.
This new version might sound unfair until you listen to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont)’s pitch for an allegedly one-time, 5% wealth tax on California billionaires, tied to November’s vote on Proposition 40.
Space constraints prevent us from surveying all that’s wrong with wealth taxes here. But as a reminder, they raise very little income for the government, are an administrative nightmare, could be unconstitutional and create enormous disincentives to build the kind of wealth that creates jobs and funds government services through other taxes in the first place.
A recent dust-up on X between Khanna and entrepreneurs like Mark Cuban exposes the level of economic ignorance that makes U.S. wealth taxes so tempting to politicians. The issue at hand is implementing California’s version when a founder looks like a billionaire on paper without actually having the cash on hand.
This isn’t an obscure problem, particularly for young founders. Imagine you have a great idea and create a startup. Investors put $1 billion into your startup and its share price rises to give it a $10-billion valuation. You own 20%, so now you’re worth $2 billion! Except that you don’t have $2 billion.
The investors have put their money into the company, not into your checking account. That capital is for hiring engineers, for building factories or data centers, for developing products and expanding the company. It makes your stake impressive on paper, and yet that could theoretically land you a $100-million tax bill without a dollar in your pocket.
Khanna suggests that the founder could sell shares to pay the tax. But that would effectively force an entrepreneur to give up a large portion of his company because a financing round has placed a high valuation on it before it has fulfilled its potential. Besides, shares in young, private companies are typically far less liquid than Apple shares.
This is where a stupid idea gets even stupider. If the founder can’t or won’t sell, he could — or so says Khanna — borrow against the shares. But what bank lends $100 million against illiquid stock in young companies that may or may not succeed?
Not to worry. Khanna has an answer for that, too: The loan can be issued by the government. The founder would pledge shares as collateral, have years to repay and “the state could sell it if he defaults on the loan.”
So, we’ve gone from taxing the billionaire to lending him money and taking his shares if he can’t repay.
There is a delicious irony to all of this. Wealth-tax advocates complain about wealthy people borrowing against appreciated stock rather than selling the stock and realizing the gains that trigger capital-gains taxes. Yet when their wealth tax creates a liquidity problem, their solution is for billionaires to borrow against appreciated stock, only now from Uncle Sam.
Cuban identified an even deeper problem: The new company doesn’t have to fail for this arrangement to become perverse. A founder could spend the next 10 years building an enormously successful company, creating thousands of jobs and paying millions in taxes, while continuing to reinvest rather than cash out. After a decade, his shares might be worth far more than when the loan was made — and he still might not have $100 million in cash to repay the wealth-tax loan.
The reason is that success and liquidity are not the same thing. In Khanna’s government-loan scenario, the government could sell the shares used as collateral not because the company failed, but because the founder kept his wealth tied up in the venture. Under this system, the incentive is to cash out instead of growing the business, hiring more people and creating more corporate tax revenue over the long term.
Cuban’s response was profane but insightful: “This is the biggest f— you in the history of entrepreneurship.” While Khanna points to founders so rich that this situation might not be much of a problem now, they made their business decisions and took lots of financial risks when they weren’t threatened by a wealth tax.
Before Republicans get too indignant, they should look in the mirror. The Trump administration helped destroy the norm against government ownership of American businesses by taking a nearly 10% stake in Intel and pieces of many other companies, including Trilogy Metals and USA Rare Earth.
When your supposedly simple billionaire-tax plan requires that the government lend money to people who are only billionaires on paper, who then use it to pay taxes back to the government, which potentially then becomes a shareholder in their companies, the answer isn’t one more clever fix. The problem is your billionaire tax.
Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. This article was produced in collaboration with Creators Syndicate.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that proposals such as California’s Proposition 40 reflect economic ignorance among politicians, framing wealth taxes as schemes by people who do not build companies to claim a share of what entrepreneurs have created.
- It contends that wealth taxes in general raise relatively little revenue, are an administrative nightmare, and are likely unconstitutional, and it notes that tax policy organizations have similarly warned that Proposition 40 is vulnerable to multiple constitutional challenges and complex valuation disputes[4][13].
- The piece emphasizes that Prop. 40’s one-time 5% tax on net worth over $1 billion would fall heavily on founders whose wealth exists only on paper, because startup shares are illiquid; it notes that under the measure, California residents with worldwide net worth of at least $1 billion as of the valuation date would be subject to the tax, even though their assets may be tied up in private companies rather than cash[3][7][8].
- Building on this, the article highlights the liquidity problem for “asset-rich, cash-poor” entrepreneurs, warning that taxing the stock of wealth when assets cannot easily be sold forces founders either to offload large stakes in their companies prematurely or to turn to leverage, a challenge that broader research on wealth taxes has also identified for similar taxpayers[14].
- The article criticizes Rep. Ro Khanna’s suggestion that founders simply sell shares to pay the tax, arguing this would effectively compel entrepreneurs to surrender significant ownership stakes based on early-stage valuations before companies have fulfilled their potential.
- It is even more critical of Khanna’s idea that founders borrow against their illiquid shares, especially through government-issued loans secured by those shares, warning that in practice this would turn the state into a lender and potential shareholder in private companies if entrepreneurs default.
- The piece underscores what it sees as a deep irony: wealth-tax advocates often complain about the wealthy borrowing against appreciated stock to defer capital-gains taxes, yet Khanna’s proposal would explicitly push founders to borrow against their stock to solve the liquidity crisis created by the wealth tax itself.
- Citing Mark Cuban’s profane rebuke of the plan as “the biggest f— you in the history of entrepreneurship,” the article stresses that even wildly successful founders could still lack the cash to repay a large government loan years later, because success and liquidity are not the same and entrepreneurs often reinvest rather than cash out.
- The article further argues that this system would invert incentives, encouraging founders to cash out earlier rather than keep growing their companies and creating jobs and long-run tax revenues, thereby undermining the very economic growth that funds government services.
- It also criticizes Republicans, pointing to the Trump administration’s equity stakes in companies such as Intel as evidence that both parties have helped erode a norm against government ownership of private businesses.
- Ultimately, the piece concludes that if a “simple” billionaire tax requires intricate government lending mechanisms that may leave the state owning chunks of private firms, the fundamental problem lies with the wealth tax itself rather than with any particular implementation detail.
Different views on the topic
- Supporters of Proposition 40 describe it as a one-time 5% tax on the net worth of Californians with assets above $1 billion, designed to raise tens of billions of dollars—potentially around $100 billion over five years—to address budget shortfalls and protect core public services such as health care, nutrition, and education[3][8][9].
- Proponents emphasize that the measure applies only to an estimated 200 or so billionaires, treating spouses as a single taxpayer, and they present this narrow scope as evidence that the tax targets extreme concentrations of wealth rather than broader segments of the population[1][9][11].
- In addition, supporters highlight that Prop. 40 taxes worldwide net worth above $1 billion while excluding most real estate, pensions, retirement accounts, and certain tangible personal property, and that the 5% rate phases in between $1 billion and $1.1 billion, which they argue demonstrates that the design is calibrated to focus on ultra-wealthy households rather than those just crossing the threshold[3][6][8].
- Proponents also point to the measure’s installment options—allowing billionaires to pay the tax in up to five annual payments with a deferral charge—as a way to ease liquidity pressures on taxpayers whose wealth is tied up in businesses or other illiquid assets, asserting that these features mitigate the kinds of cash-flow problems critics highlight[1][3][7].
- Furthermore, supporters frame Prop. 40 as a response to the federal H.R. 1 “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” arguing that the federal law’s cuts and policy changes threaten funding for health, nutrition, and education programs, and that the billionaire tax is a necessary state-level tool to backfill lost resources and prevent service reductions[3][9][12].
- Labor and public-interest groups backing the initiative stress that 90% of the new revenue would be earmarked for health care, including coverage for low- and moderate-income Californians, with the remaining 10% reserved for K–14 education and food assistance programs such as CalFresh and school meals, and they argue that these dedicated allocations ensure the tax directly benefits vulnerable communities rather than disappearing into the general fund[1][6][10].
- Advocates additionally note that the measure bars using the new money to replace existing funding for health care, education, or food assistance, presenting this safeguard as a way to ensure the billionaire tax supplements rather than supplants current commitments and to maintain pressure on lawmakers to sustain baseline funding[5][10].
- Some legal and economic experts who support the measure argue that it is carefully drafted as a one-time excise tax on the “activity” of sustaining excessive accumulations of wealth, with clearly defined valuation dates and residency rules, and they contend that this structure fits within existing constitutional frameworks while avoiding the more contentious design of recurring annual wealth taxes[2][3][8].
- In contrast to fears about capital flight and investment collapse, proponents argue that because the tax is imposed only once, with valuation based on a specific date, many entrepreneurs and investors can plan around it, and the modest one-time hit is unlikely to outweigh the long-term advantages of building and keeping businesses in California’s vast market[1][3][9].