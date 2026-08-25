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Your power bill is too high. Electricity prices have risen by as much as 40% since 2020, far outpacing overall inflation. And after decades of nearly flat growth in energy consumption, data centers are driving up grid demand for the first time in roughly 35 years. Then heat waves, like the one currently cooking Southern California, push the whole system to the edge.
That’s why In 2022, California launched the Demand Side Grid Support program.
I ran the Department of Energy during the Biden administration. I know innovation when I see it. California’s grid program has been historic and should serve as a model for the entire United States.
To understand the program, start with how the grid becomes strained. During a heat wave, like the one currently cooking Southern California, millions of people turn on their air conditioning to keep cool. Suddenly, their homes use a lot more power. Certain power plants — called “peakers” because they come on during peak demand — rev up to generate more electricity. These plants are more expensive than others to run, so electricity costs more. Sometimes, there still isn’t enough power, and we get blackouts.
The Demand Side Grid Support program steps in to prevent blackouts and price spikes with hundreds of thousands of home batteries. The program pays customers to send energy from their solar and storage systems when Californians need extra power and when the price of electricity spikes. This vast network of batteries is what energy wonks call a “virtual power plant.” In effect, it works much like a traditional “peaker” power plant. Except instead of burning fossil fuels, cheap, clean energy surges in from people’s homes to keep the lights on.
The effect has been inspiring. Last year, more than 200,000 at-home batteries discharged more than 1 GW back to the electricity grid, about the size of a nuclear power plant. That’s enough to keep up in real time with San Francisco’s peak demand. And they can do this every day.
The state’s grid support program also benefits lower-income Californians. It has participants in 53 of the state’s 58 counties. One in four sites is located in a county where the median solar adopter earns less than $100,000 a year. Lower-income adopters actually enroll at higher rates.
And its price tag is manageable. In the four years since the Demand Side Grid Support program began, the program has cost just $13 million to administer while paying $66 million to participating households. California stood up a vast, flexible, clean energy (virtual) power plant that lowers bills for California without building any new infrastructure. This is innovation at its finest.
California’s largest utility, PG&E, praised the system’s performance after it successfully discharged during several test events last summer, saying it “proved that everyday Californians now play a big role in keeping the lights on.”
But if the program isn’t funded this legislative session, it will run out of money by the end of this year. Lawmakers shouldn’t let this happen. Every dollar spent on this program returns $2, according to research by UC Santa Barbara. It’s projected to save all California ratepayers $206 million if extended to 2028. This significant return investment is worth preserving for California.
Importantly, the Demand Side Grid Support program is tied to a school electrification program, which pays for the HVAC upgrades that keep classrooms cool, save schools money and let students breathe clean air. Unfortunately, nearly $200 million sits unspent in the California Schools Healthy Air, Plumbing, and Efficiency Program — known as CalSHAPE — while thousands of schools await critical funding for upgrades. Unless the program is extended, it will sunset at the end of this year too.
I have worked in government. I understand that there are budget constraints. There always are. But grid resiliency and school electrification (and ventilation) are no-brainers for California. If we turn our back on them, we’ll be stifling years of innovation and leaving our communities less protected.
California is currently baking under another heat wave. Deactivating 1 GW of capacity and blocking air conditioning for schools does not make sense, especially with a “super” El Niño on the horizon that will break even more heat records. California should send a message that it is still the nation’s leader in clean energy innovation. New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts and Virginia are doubling down on customer-sited, distributed energy as a clean and affordable solution to support the electric grid. California should stay out in front.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers should be proud of their nation-leading energy programs. They should act now to restore funding for the Demand Side Grid Support program and support school electrification by extending CalSHAPE. Importantly, the California Senate’s budget plan included a proposal to do exactly that, but it did not end up in the final adopted budget.
Sustaining this progress is not only the fiscally responsible thing to do but also lets working-class Californians help alleviate grid strain, manage their utility bills and keep kids safe in school. Let’s continue to dream big and boldly tackle our hardest challenges.
Jennifer Granholm was governor of Michigan and secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy. She lives in Oakland.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that California’s Demand Side Grid Support (DSGS) program is a historic innovation that uses a “virtual power plant” of customer-owned batteries and other distributed resources to prevent blackouts and price spikes during extreme events such as heat waves, by paying participants to reduce load or discharge stored energy when the grid is stressed[1][2][3][10][12].
- It contends that DSGS has already delivered substantial scale and reliability benefits, noting that more than 200,000 or so home batteries have been able to provide around 1 gigawatt of dispatchable capacity — comparable to a nuclear power plant — and that the program now coordinates hundreds of megawatts of resources such as batteries, smart thermostats, and grid-responsive EV chargers to support the grid during peak demand[3][9][10][12].
- The column emphasizes that DSGS operates as a clean alternative to fossil-fueled peaker plants by prioritizing distributed solar and storage, thus reducing pollution and improving energy affordability while helping to avoid rolling blackouts during heat waves and wildfires[1][2][3][9][12].
- It highlights that the program is not just a technical success but also a financial one, citing analysis that DSGS delivers roughly two dollars in system value for every dollar invested and could yield up to about $206 million in net savings for California ratepayers if funded through 2028[9][12].
- The piece stresses that DSGS is relatively inexpensive to run and strongly asserts that its costs are justified because the program provides performance-based payments directly to participants, delivering both system-wide savings and household-level bill reductions without being funded through higher utility rates[2][5][8][9][12].
- It underscores the program’s reach and equity dimensions by noting participation across nearly all California counties, including many lower- and middle-income communities, and argues that working-class households are increasingly able to play a direct role in keeping the lights on while managing their own bills[2][3][9].
- The article notes that California’s largest utilities, including PG&E, have praised the performance of customer-sited storage and the broader DSGS framework, describing it as evidence that ordinary Californians are now integral to grid reliability and that the state has successfully built one of the world’s largest storage-based virtual power plants[3][9][10][12].
- It links DSGS to a broader clean-energy vision that includes school electrification and ventilation upgrades through programs like CalSHAPE, arguing that modern HVAC systems and cleaner indoor air protect students, keep classrooms cool during heat waves, and improve school budgets by lowering energy costs.
- The column criticizes the decision not to continue funding DSGS and associated school programs in the latest state budget, warning that allowing the program to lapse would deactivate roughly a gigawatt of flexible capacity, strand unspent school-upgrade funds, and leave communities more vulnerable to outages and extreme heat[9][11].
- It ultimately urges Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers to restore and extend funding for DSGS and CalSHAPE, framing this as both fiscally responsible and essential to maintaining California’s national leadership on clean energy and distributed, customer-sited resources, especially as other states like New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Virginia ramp up similar efforts[9][10][12].
Different views on the topic
- In contrast to the article’s call for expansion, recent state budget planning has proposed ending funding for DSGS in 2027 and shifting enrolled customers into the Emergency Load Reduction Program (ELRP), reflecting a view among budget writers and the governor’s office that grid-support incentives should be consolidated under utility-run demand response programs rather than maintained as a standalone, state-administered virtual power plant[11].
- Coverage of the budget debates notes that under this proposal DSGS would cease to exist in its current form, with ELRP — overseen by the major investor-owned utilities — continuing to pay customers for incremental load reduction, suggesting a belief among some policymakers that existing programs can deliver necessary reliability without continuing a separate DSGS funding stream[11].
- The same discussions indicate that the state’s move to zero out future DSGS appropriations stems from broader fiscal pressures and competing priorities, illustrating an opposing perspective that even popular clean-energy reliability programs must be pared back when budgets tighten, rather than guaranteed multi-year funding[11].
- Some regulators and utility-side voices favor reliance on established emergency demand-response tools such as ELRP, which pay residential and nonresidential customers per kilowatt-hour of verified load reduction, and question whether duplicative or overlapping frameworks like DSGS are the most efficient way to manage peak events compared with streamlined, utility-administered programs[4][6][7][11].
- Budget debates around grid reliability also highlight concerns that program portfolios are becoming increasingly complex, with multiple overlapping pilots and incentives for batteries, smart devices, and backup generation, and critics argue that this proliferation can increase administrative costs and confusion for participants relative to a smaller number of standardized programs[4][6][7][11].
- In the context of school infrastructure, some lawmakers and budget analysts point to large amounts of unspent money in programs like CalSHAPE as evidence of implementation bottlenecks and argue that extending or expanding these funds without addressing delays may not be the best use of scarce capital, especially when other immediate budget needs are pressing.
- More broadly, skeptics of large-scale virtual power plants contend that while distributed resources can play an important role, the state should not lean too heavily on voluntary, event-based programs in place of firm generation, transmission upgrades, and other long-term investments, warning that overreliance on customer behavior during extreme heat could pose risks if participation or performance falls short.
- Some ratepayer and taxpayer advocates raise questions about whether incentives for customer-sited batteries and other devices disproportionately benefit those who can afford upfront investments, and argue that funds might be better directed toward broad-based bill relief, targeted assistance for vulnerable customers, or direct public investment in infrastructure rather than ongoing performance payments to individual participants.