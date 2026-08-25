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Don’t look now, but we seem to have a moral panic on our hands.
The term moral panic, at least as a social science concept, is relatively modern. It was coined by Stanley Cohen in the 1972 book “Folk Devils and Moral Panics.” Moral panics emerge when large numbers of people start to freak out about something that doesn’t warrant the freak-out.
When I was kid, there was a moral panic over “Dungeons & Dragons,” the role-playing game. It was sparked by the tragic suicide of a gamer and quickly led to various Christian groups insisting, in the words of one Georgia pastor, that “the game is an occult tool that opens up young people to influence or possession by demons.”
Moral panics are seductive to journalists. CBS News’ “60 Minutes” host Ed Bradley interviewed Gary Gygax, the creator of the game, in 1985, asking, “If you found 12 kids in murder suicide with one connecting factor in each of them, wouldn’t you question it?”
Gygax responded, “I would certainly do it in a scientific manner, and this is as unscientific as you can get. It’s nothing but a witch hunt!”
Gygax was right, but it took a while for people to realize it.
History is full of similar episodes. Some were entirely silly — like the 1950s hysteria about comic books corrupting the youth. But often they take real concerns and legitimate issues and turbocharge them. The child-abduction panic of the late 1970s and early 1980s was sparked by some actual, horrific child abductions. The understandable fear among parents led to a kind of mass hysteria.
Moral panics form a bit like “perfect storms” with just the right conditions. But they differ in three ways. First, storms are easy to predict. Second, when you’re in a deluge, no one disputes that you’re in one. But when you’re in a moral panic, the people panicking can’t recognize it until it’s over — sort of like when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the other week “Woke 1 was crazy.” She didn’t think so when she was fomenting Woke 1.
Which brings us to the third difference: Humans don’t know how to create hurricanes, but they do know how to create moral panics.
Consider the freak-out over AI data centers, which are proliferating across the country. A recent poll found that more people would rather have a nuclear power plant or steel factory in their community than a data center. That’s bonkers.
Panic-peddlers are pushing even crazier stuff. Steve Bannon’s “War Room” is describing AI data centers as “weapons labs” to be used on Americans. His “tech correspondent” claims that data centers are like the embryonic “neurons of the Antichrist, that’s what we’re witnessing. The false messiah.” A Kentucky farmer who turned down a $26-million offer for her property explained to CNN that part of her reasoning is that the vibrations from data centers “vibrate at a low frequency that can bring up cortisol levels.”
We shouldn’t rule out the possibility that this moral panic isn’t entirely homegrown. Fracking induced a similar freakout 15 years ago, and foreign governments played a role in fomenting it, hoping a moral panic would block the practice the way a similar one killed the nuclear industry for a generation. It would not shock me if we’re seeing something similar today.
Not all concerns about data centers are so crazy or even unreasonable. They do use a lot of water, though not nearly as much as some claim. They can cause electricity rates to go up. They’re ugly. And, if you’re freaking out about what AI will do to your job or to American society, taking it out on data centers makes a certain amount of sense.
Politicians, as a class, tend to indulge moral panics. Which is why it’s no surprise that Republicans and Democrats alike are racing to get on the “right” side of the issue.
Consider Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, up for reelection this year. Texas has prided itself in being the most business-friendly environment possible, enticing Big Tech to flee California for the accommodating Lone Star State. Just last November, Abbot boasted that a $40-billion investment by Google proved that “Texas is the epicenter of AI development, where companies can pair innovation with expanding energy.”
Now, Abbott is throwing Google and Big Tech under the bus. By failing to win over local communities, he told ABC’s Jonathan Karl, “They basically dug their own grave for the problem that’s been caused for them.” He added, “that’s why they got the backlash they deserve.”
AI is coming. The only question is whether America should take the lead or let China. If your answer is “America,” then data centers are the price. If your answer is “China” then by all means keep freaking out.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The column argues that the backlash against AI data centers resembles past “moral panics” over Dungeons & Dragons, comic books, and child abductions, where understandable worries were inflated into sweeping, often irrational fear.
- It contends that today’s alarm is marked by extreme rhetoric, pointing to commentators describing AI data centers as “weapons labs” and even “neurons of the Antichrist,” and treating such language as evidence that panic-peddlers are turning a technical land-use issue into an existential cultural threat.
- The piece suggests that, as with earlier controversies over nuclear power and fracking, foreign actors may be amplifying domestic fears around AI infrastructure to slow U.S. technological progress, though it presents this more as a plausible suspicion than a proven fact.
- At the same time, the column acknowledges that not all objections are unfounded, noting that data centers use significant electricity and water, can raise local power prices, and are visually unappealing, while also arguing that many claims about health effects and resource use are exaggerated.
- It frames political reactions as opportunistic, criticizing both parties and highlighting how Texas leaders once celebrated multibillion-dollar AI investments as proof of the state’s pro-business edge but now fault companies for community backlash, portraying this shift as an example of politicians chasing a moral panic rather than leading public opinion.
- Finally, the article argues that AI development is inevitable and strategically vital, casting the debate as a choice between U.S. and Chinese leadership in the technology; in this framing, accepting more data centers is described as the necessary price of American competitiveness, and continued “freak-outs” are depicted as effectively choosing to let China take the lead.
Different views on the topic
- In contrast, recent polling and reporting indicate that large majorities of Americans oppose AI data centers in their own communities, with surveys from Gallup and Reuters/Ipsos finding roughly seven in ten respondents against local facilities and many citing fears over electricity use, water consumption, noise, and higher utility bills as concrete reasons rather than irrational panic[2][8][15].
- Journalistic and policy analyses describe a rapidly expanding, organized resistance movement: local coalitions, NIMBY groups, and regional advocacy networks have blocked or delayed tens of billions of dollars in projects across most U.S. states, arguing that communities are being asked to bear long-term environmental and infrastructure burdens for limited local benefits such as few permanent jobs[1][6][11][12].
- Energy experts and regulators warn that AI data centers create large, round-the-clock power loads that the aging U.S. grid is not prepared to handle, noting that the biggest facilities can draw as much electricity as hundreds of thousands of homes and that grid operators are already facing congestion, near-miss incidents, and projected capacity shortfalls tied in part to data center growth[3][4][9][14].
- Several studies and industry reports further emphasize that meeting projected AI-driven demand would require enormous investments in transmission lines and generation, with some analyses estimating data centers could account for close to a tenth or more of U.S. electricity use within a few years and forcing utilities to consider expensive upgrades that may ultimately be passed on to ratepayers[3][4][10][14].
- Environmental researchers argue that, while national water totals may look modest, AI data centers can severely strain local water systems because they consume large volumes for cooling, evaporate most of what they withdraw, and often peak in use during heat waves and droughts, creating infrastructure costs and scarcity risks that fall disproportionately on host communities[5][7][13].
- Coverage of specific projects in places such as Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, and rural Wisconsin underscores these concerns in concrete terms, with local officials and residents warning that their systems “just don’t have the water,” worrying about air quality and noise, and questioning whether promised tax revenue and jobs justify the stress on already-stretched utilities[11][12][13].
- Some analysts and policymakers respond by calling for moratoria, pauses, or stricter siting standards, as seen in statewide or county-level moves to halt new data center approvals while impacts on water supplies, grid reliability, and climate goals are studied, arguing that planning must catch up with the pace of AI investment rather than allowing market forces alone to dictate where facilities are built[12][13].
- Finally, critics challenge the framing of opposition as unpatriotic or as choosing China over the United States, contending in policy and business commentary that the core debate is about how, where, and how fast AI infrastructure should expand—balancing innovation with local democracy, environmental protection, and grid stability—rather than about rejecting AI technology outright[4][9][10][15].