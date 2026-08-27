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The U.S. national debt just crossed the $40-trillion threshold, doubling in less than a decade. Washington politicians have responded with their favorite fiscal game: blaming the other party. Democrats say Republican tax cuts are the culprit. Republicans say Democratic spending is the root cause. But both parties are responsible, with both hiding behind a lie of omission. And if we let them, they’ll keep driving us into the same wall together.
Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) recently called Republican tax cuts “the single biggest driver” of the debt across the last 25 years. The number uses an unrealistic 2001 baseline that projected endless surpluses, as if the late-1990s revenue windfall would last forever. The Brookings Institution’s Jessica Riedl makes a more honest comparison by lining up the actual budget in 2000 against 2026. Tax cuts have reduced revenue by roughly 2% of gross domestic product. Spending rose by 5.7%, nearly three times as much.
Tax cuts can be great, especially when structured to move us toward a better overall tax code. But they are not free and often do not pay for themselves, largely because they come with lots of nonproductive handouts to special interests.
Yet the fact of the matter is that despite every tax cut since 2001, revenue today sits near its long-run average as a share of the GDP. With spending climbing nearly six points, we know exactly where the problem lies.
The Congressional Budget Office projects federal spending to rise further, from 23.3% of GDP this year to 24.4% in 2036. For those paying attention, the drivers won’t come as a surprise: entitlement programs and interest payments. Discretionary spending, defense included, is poised to shrink relative to GDP. Revenue holds near its average.
But while Republicans blame Democrats for expanding spending, they have joyfully participated. As David Stockman documented in his 1986 book, “The Triumph of Politics,” the Reagan Revolution failed to truly reform welfare and entitlement spending because Republicans were active in their expansion in the decades before.
More recently, Republicans who spent years complaining about Obamacare have failed to abolish it, let alone reform its finances. Today, you don’t hear a peep out of Republicans about reforming Social Security and Medicare, though they have made some cosmetic adjustments to Medicaid and SNAP as they were cutting taxes.
This is not new. About 26 years ago, Social Security’s trustees were already projecting the trust funds to run dry in 2037, after which payroll taxes would cover only 72% of benefits. Today, the trustees expect the old-age fund to be depleted by around 2032, covering about 77% of benefits thereafter. And we have always known why: longer lives, lower birth rates, fewer workers per retiree. Maintaining these benefits without crushing taxes was always going to mean a lot of debt.
Medicare’s Hospital Insurance fund is estimated to run dry around the same time. But as the Hoover Institution’s Tom Church notes, Medicare’s real fiscal problem is that we now rely on general revenue to cover more than half of its outlays. This amounts to roughly $10 trillion over 2026-2035, mostly from Part B (a medical insurance program for outpatient and doctors visits). That’s huge, but it’s not news, either.
All of this has frustrated me for years. Those of us warning about debt have been dismissed as primitives. When interest rates were low, debt was cheap. We were assured that if growth beat the borrowing rate, we could roll it over almost for free. The reality is that even low rates on explosive debt aren’t cheap, and there was little chance that rates would stay low forever.
Here’s what the low-rate crowd never understood, and what this decade’s inflation should have taught everyone: Government debt is a promise to run future surpluses. The market expects no less, and thus, the debt’s real value depends on whether investors believe that promise.
When Washington dropped roughly $5 trillion in pandemic dollars into the economy with no plan to pay for any of it, investors reappraised this promise and the price level adjusted. The inflation of 2021 and 2022 was not an unlucky storm. It was the market’s response to a government taking on debt it didn’t have fiscal backing for. Higher interest rates followed, and we are still living with them.
That’s the risk Washington is not pricing into its complacency. The danger of an unreformed entitlement state is about more than interest payments crowding out the rest of the budget. It’s that bondholders will stop believing future surpluses will materialize, and the adjustment comes through the price level again. Unfunded Social Security and Medicare promises are, in effect, a standing commitment to more debt and future inflation.
So, the question is whether the politicians who claim to be alarmed by the crossing of this threshold will stand up and turn the tide of red ink heading our way.
Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. This article was produced in collaboration with Creators Syndicate.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The column argues that the historic crossing of the $40-trillion debt threshold is the product of long-running choices by both parties, with Republicans and Democrats each expanding programs and cutting taxes while publicly blaming only the other side for the result.[1][3][10][11]
It contends that, when measured against actual budgets rather than optimistic surplus projections from the early 2000s, growth in federal spending—especially on automatic, mandatory programs—has far outpaced the impact of tax cuts on revenues, making spending the primary driver of rising debt.[2][6][7][9][13]
The piece stresses that tax cuts, while politically popular and sometimes economically beneficial, are not self-financing and often include costly preferences for special interests; nevertheless, it maintains that revenues remain near their long-run share of GDP, whereas spending has climbed several points above historical norms.[2][12][13]
The article argues that Republicans have been as complicit as Democrats in expanding and protecting entitlement programs, pointing to decades of bipartisan decisions that left Social Security, Medicare and other major benefits unreformed even as their long-term costs became clear.[3][6][7][9][10]
It highlights that trustees and budget analysts have warned for years that Social Security and Medicare trust funds would be depleted in the early 2030s, with scheduled benefits far exceeding dedicated payroll tax revenues, thereby locking in large future borrowing unless politically difficult reforms are enacted.[6][7][9]
The piece suggests that broader mandatory spending growth—combined with rising interest costs on accumulated debt—now crowds out other priorities, while discretionary spending, including defense, is projected to shrink as a share of the economy even as overall debt continues to climb.[6][7][9]
The column frames government debt through a fiscal lens, asserting that debt is fundamentally a promise to run future budget surpluses and that the real value of that debt depends on whether investors trust those future surpluses will materialize, echoing the fiscal theory of the price level.[14][25]
It argues that the roughly $5 trillion in pandemic-era fiscal packages, passed without a credible plan to offset the new obligations, led markets to reassess the government’s willingness to deliver future surpluses, contributing to the sharp inflation surge of 2021–2022 and the subsequent rise in interest rates.[16][18][21][24]
The piece further warns that unreformed Social Security and Medicare promises effectively amount to a standing commitment to more borrowing and, eventually, more inflation, because bondholders may again demand a price-level adjustment if they conclude future surpluses will not be delivered.[6][7][9][18][21]
Finally, the article urges elected officials in both parties to move beyond the blame game and confront the structural drivers of debt, arguing that serious reforms to entitlement spending and overall fiscal policy are necessary to avoid another inflationary episode and a deeper debt crisis.[2][5][6][9][13]
Different views on the topic
Many Democratic lawmakers and progressive commentators emphasize that repeated Republican-led tax cuts—such as the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and more recent partisan tax-and-spending packages—are a central cause of the swelling debt, arguing that reduced revenue has made it impossible to sustainably fund existing programs.[2][4][8][12]
In this view, large tax cuts tilted toward corporations and high-income households are seen as fiscally irresponsible because they add trillions to the debt without delivering commensurate growth, and critics argue that restoring or raising taxes on wealthy individuals and businesses is essential to stabilizing the nation’s finances.[2][4][8][12]
Some bipartisan budget analysts reject the notion that spending alone is to blame and instead argue that both elevated spending and lower revenues have materially contributed to the debt increase since 2001, concluding that any realistic solution must combine higher revenues with spending restraint rather than focusing on one side of the ledger.[2][5][11]
Other observers note that voters themselves have repeatedly supported both tax cuts and expanded benefits, contending that public preferences for generous programs and low taxes have helped lock in the political incentives that produced the current debt trajectory, rather than attributing responsibility solely to political elites.[1][3][10][11]
On inflation, a substantial body of economic research and commentary disputes the idea that pandemic-era federal spending alone explains the 2021–2022 price surge, instead pointing to a mix of supply-chain disruptions, commodity price spikes, and sector-specific shortages that directly raised prices across energy, autos and goods.[15][16][17][19]
Analysts at institutions such as Brookings and the Peterson Institute argue that supply shocks and supply constraints interacting with strong demand were the dominant drivers of the inflation spike, with fiscal policy playing a role but not uniquely responsible and with monetary policy, tight labor markets and global factors also contributing.[15][18][19][21][23]
Some studies find that the timing and pattern of inflation are more closely associated with supply-side factors, elevated corporate profit margins and wealth-driven demand than with the discrete timing of fiscal stimulus checks, challenging claims that pandemic relief packages were the overwhelming cause of the price surge.[15][19][20][22]
In addition, certain economists and policy advocates contend that aggressive pandemic spending was justified despite its inflationary effects, arguing that it prevented a deeper recession, hastened the recovery and protected vulnerable households, even if it temporarily pushed demand beyond the economy’s productive capacity.[14][18][21][24]
Finally, some fiscal commentators argue that high public debt is manageable as long as the economy grows and interest costs remain contained, suggesting that the focus should be on boosting long-run growth and productivity rather than framing entitlement promises and pandemic spending as an inevitable trigger for future inflation.[14][15][18][21]