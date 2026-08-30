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I have the opposite of a morbid fascination with stories about mothers who kill their children. I also am deeply discomfited by stories about women who leave their children, “Kramer vs. Kramer” style, to go off and find themselves.

The mother-child bond is so deep, and so sacred, that it’s inconceivable to me that a mother would abandon her children, let alone take their lives. And yet, of course, it has happened before.

I have tried hard not to pay attention to the story of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mom who killed her three children in January 2023. Cora was 5, Dawson was 3 and Callan was 8 months old when Clancy strangled them with exercise bands in the basement of their two-story Duxbury home.

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This week, my curiosity overcame my revulsion. I watched parts of Clancy’s livestreamed murder trial.

I don’t pretend to understand what, exactly, drove the former labor and delivery nurse to kill her children, but I do understand the way that postpartum hormones, anxiety and sleeplessness can upend even a sane woman’s mental health.

In the months leading up to her catastrophic act, according to trial testimony and a lawsuit she filed against her providers, Clancy was prescribed 13 psychotropic medications by multiple professionals, and was even briefly hospitalized. She called a suicide hotline twice, and because she did not have a specific plan to kill herself, her attorney said, the hotline told her to contact her medical provider. Clancy told family, friends and neighbors about what her attorney described in court as “intrusive thoughts, dark thoughts, homicidal and suicidal ideation.”

To say the system failed her is to believe there actually is a system in place to help a woman like Clancy. No single provider was in charge of her care. Her husband testified that he had never heard of postpartum psychosis, a rare but severe mental health emergency.

I have immense empathy for Clancy, who also slashed at her wrist and neck before jumping out of a second-story window. Clancy is now paralyzed from the sternum down, and attended her nearly five-week trial in a wheelchair. I have to stop myself from imagining what the children felt as she killed them.

The prosecution contended that Clancy acted intentionally and with premeditation, that she knew right from wrong and deliberately sent her husband out of the house so she could carry out her plan.

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“She left them discarded on the basement floor, like broken toys, because she was done playing the game,” Plymouth County prosecutor Jennifer Sprague told the jury. “You know, to a moral certainty, she is guilty.”

Clancy’s defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued that she is not guilty by reason of insanity — that she was in the throes of severe postpartum psychosis, was overmedicated and heard voices telling her to kill children and herself.

“She was a darn good mother,” Reddington told the jury.

Deliberations began Thursday, and continued Friday. If Clancy is convicted of first-degree murder, she will face life in prison. If the jury finds her not guilty by reason of insanity, she will be committed indefinitely to a psychiatric hospital. They could also acquit her.

One reason I feel so deeply for Clancy and her defenseless children is that I had a distressing postpartum experience years ago when my daughter was a newborn.

Out of the blue, I had the bizarre thought that I might accidentally pop my baby in the oven and roast her like a suckling pig. I could not chase the image from my head.

I was so freaked out that I immediately called my husband and asked him to come home from work to keep me company. The moment passed, but I have remained shaken that I would ever be capable of such a thought. One thing is certain — I never told my doctor about my experience, and didn’t even talk about it with friends until much later. It makes me shudder to even think about it now, let alone admit it here.

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I recently discussed it with my extremely compassionate daughter, who is now 33, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and the besotted mother of my 18-month-old granddaughter.

As my daughter explained, my experience is common. I wish I had known that when I was a new mom.

In fact, the vast majority of women have intrusive thoughts about their baby’s safety in the postpartum period. Some of these sudden thoughts are “ego-dystonic,” that is, you find them horrifying and repulsive and are shocked to have them. That was certainly the case for me.

The killing of the Clancy children struck a deep chord for many women sympathetic to Clancy’s postpartum deterioration. To show support, hundreds gathered outside the courthouse during the trial, clad in pink T-shirts.

“She Needed Help,” said their signs. “They failed her.” And, “Peace for Lindsay.”

A second, smaller group of women, in white shirts, came to the courthouse to grieve the Clancy children. They were described in news reports as “counterprotesters” and carried signs that demanded “justice” for Cora, Dawson and Callan.

“I think two things can be true,” one of the women in white told a local Boston TV station. “I think you can be here speaking for the fact that the system failed this entire family at every level, and also be here to say I want to represent the children.”

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Two other things can be true: You can be a darn good mother and postpartum psychosis can turn you into a killer.

Bluesky: @rabcarian

Threads: @rabcarian