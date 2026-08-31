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- President Trump has ordered the Navy to strip advanced electromagnetic launch systems from future Ford-class carriers and revert to steam catapults, discarding decades of investment and adding new costs and delays.
- The administration is also paying energy companies nearly $4 billion to surrender offshore wind leases, using taxpayer dollars to erase future clean power instead of expanding proven renewable projects.
- Paying to dismantle successful technologies, including carrier launch systems to offshore wind, risks squandering hard-won progress and weakening America’s energy security, military readiness and long-term technological edge.
President Trump has ordered the Navy to develop a plan to replace the electromagnetic catapults used to launch aircraft from future Ford-class aircraft carriers with legacy steam catapults. That might make sense if the newer technology had failed. It has not.
The USS Gerald R. Ford was the first U.S. carrier built to launch aircraft electromagnetically rather than with steam power. The Navy spent decades developing the technology, including years of testing a full-scale system ashore, before installing it on the Ford and making it standard for the carriers that would follow. The Navy made that change for a reason: electromagnetic launch was designed to handle everything from lightweight unmanned aircraft to heavy strike fighters, while requiring less maintenance and manpower than steam catapults.
Getting there was notoriously difficult. The electromagnetic system was expensive and suffered years of reliability problems. But the Navy worked through them. Today, the system has successfully launched tens of thousands of aircraft from the Ford, the first operational U.S. carrier equipped with it, and Navy testing indicates the ship can launch aircraft at a higher rate than the older carriers it replaced. The Navy endured years of cost and delay to make the technological transition — and succeeded.
Returning to steam catapults on the fourth Ford-class carrier will recover none of the time or money already spent. General Atomics, the company that builds the system, says nearly half of the electromagnetic launch equipment for that carrier has already been produced. Reversing course means walking away from some of that work, redesigning a ship already built around electromagnetic launch, rebuilding a steam-catapult supply chain the Ford class was meant to replace and piling new costs and delays onto a carrier already years behind schedule.
Americans paid once to move forward. Now we will pay again to move backward.
The Navy is not the only place where the federal government is spending money to reverse course. This year alone, the Trump administration has committed nearly $4 billion to persuade energy companies to abandon offshore-wind projects they had already paid to pursue. In the latest deal, the government will return $1.22 billion to the energy company RWE if it surrenders three offshore-wind leases and walks away from projects it had planned to develop.
The particulars are different from an aircraft carrier, but the financial logic is remarkably similar. Taxpayers are putting up billions of dollars to make prospective American wind energy production disappear. The government helped establish a path toward a newer technology. Public and private money followed. Now the government is spending additional money to reverse course.
Trump has described his preference for steam systems the Navy has already replaced as “common sense,” based in part on a conversation years ago with a sailor who told him steam was better. He speaks about wind power with the same certainty, declaring that it “doesn’t work.” The president’s personal intuition is a poor substitute for engineering evidence and economic analysis when he is spending billions of our dollars to turn those intuitions into policy.
Conservative stewardship of taxpayer funding means preserving successful investments, not spending billions more to undo them. That should be especially obvious for an administration that has made eliminating government waste one of its stated priorities.
The Navy’s experience also illustrates why the government sometimes accepts the cost and risk of advancing technology. Steam catapults worked, but they were a mature technology with limits the Navy believed electromagnetic launch could overcome. Moving from that proven system to a newer one required enormous upfront investment before the promised advantages could be realized. The transition was difficult, expensive and at times badly managed. But it ultimately succeeded.
That is one reason the government invests in emerging technology in the first place. New technologies often have to get over a bow wave of research, infrastructure and startup costs before their advantages can be realized at scale. Public investment can help bridge that gap.
A new administration is entitled to decide that such support has gone too far. Subsidies can expire. Future tax incentives can change. Projects that fail can and should be abandoned. But once taxpayers have helped a technology clear that expensive hurdle and that technology has proved successful, reversing course means spending again to undo the transition they already financed. In the case of the Ford class, the administration has identified no operational improvement that would justify returning to steam.
The same principle applies, in different ways, to offshore wind, solar power and electric vehicles. Government support helped these technologies overcome enormous upfront costs and become viable at scale. They have moved well beyond proving that they can work; the legitimate debates now concern how quickly to expand them, how much public support they still require and which individual investments make economic sense.
China is already seeing the strategic value of those investments. Its massive buildout of renewable power, batteries and electric infrastructure has made it less vulnerable to the spike in oil prices caused by the Iran war. Successful long-term investments create resilience before crises arrive.
Ending future support for government-supported technologies can be a reasonable policy choice. Paying billions to reverse progress already achieved requires a clearly demonstrated benefit that justifies the added costs. The Trump administration has made no such case.
The United States needs more energy, a more capable military, modern infrastructure and the ability to compete technologically for decades to come. We have already paid billions to move forward. We should be investing in that progress, not buying our way back to where we started.
Jon Duffy is a retired naval officer. He writes about leadership and democracy.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that President Trump’s directive to replace the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) with steam catapults on future Ford-class carriers wastes prior investments by discarding a modern system that has already been successfully integrated and operated on the USS Gerald R. Ford.[12][13]
- It notes that EMALS was adopted to support a wider range of aircraft, reduce maintenance needs, and lower crew requirements, with Navy analysts reporting that Ford’s all-electric systems cut operating costs by roughly $100 million per year and require hundreds fewer sailors than Nimitz-class carriers.[12]
- The piece emphasizes that reverting to steam on later Ford-class ships would necessitate redesigning vessels built around EMALS, rebuilding a steam-catapult supply chain, and accepting added delays and costs, even though nearly half of the EMALS equipment for the next carrier has already been produced.[12][13]
- The article contends that EMALS’ early reliability problems are the kind of engineering challenges governments routinely absorb when backing promising technologies and that continuing to refine a functioning system is more fiscally responsible than scrapping it after overcoming the most difficult development hurdles.[13]
- Extending the argument beyond the Navy, the article criticizes the administration’s strategy of paying energy companies billions of dollars to abandon offshore wind projects, pointing to deals in which RWE, TotalEnergies, Invenergy, and others are reimbursed for leases and steered toward fossil fuel investments instead.[2][5][9][10]
- It describes these buyouts as a second, avoidable charge to taxpayers: public funds first helped offshore wind clear high startup and infrastructure costs, and now additional funds are being used to erase prospective renewable generation that had already been financed.[2][9][10]
- The article argues that conservative stewardship of public money should mean preserving successful investments rather than spending more to reverse them, especially when federal agencies previously supported offshore wind ports and projects that are now being defunded or canceled.[1][4][8]
- It links the rollback of renewables to broader climate and security concerns, noting that large-scale investments in batteries, solar, and wind abroad have reduced exposure to oil price shocks and that similar long-term investments can bolster U.S. resilience before future crises occur.[2][7]
- The piece suggests that while any administration can legitimately debate the pace, scale, and future subsidies for mature technologies, paying billions to dismantle proven systems such as EMALS and commercially viable offshore wind requires clear, evidence-based benefits that the Trump administration has not publicly demonstrated.[2][8][12]
Different views on the topic
- Supporters of the administration’s carrier directive point to persistent reliability issues with EMALS, arguing that the system has not yet met its long-term performance targets and has required extensive technical support, whereas steam catapults are a simpler, proven technology with decades of operational experience.[12][13]
- Critics of EMALS interviewed in Navy-focused reporting contend that returning to steam could reduce technical risk in wartime operations by relying on familiar systems and established maintenance practices, even if that means higher crew levels and less flexibility for future aircraft designs.[12]
- The administration and allied commentators frame many offshore wind projects as financially precarious or misaligned with policy priorities, with federal transportation officials describing certain port-related wind grants as “doomed” and inconsistent with the administration’s goals, warranting the termination of hundreds of millions of dollars in funding.[1][4]
- Interior Department officials and the Pentagon have cited national security concerns in suspending or halting major offshore wind projects along the East Coast, arguing that large turbine arrays and associated infrastructure could interfere with radar, military training, or maritime operations and therefore require caution or outright cancellation.[6][7][8]
- In public statements, administration officials contend that redirecting resources from offshore wind to oil, gas, and other conventional energy sources enhances U.S. energy security and affordability by prioritizing established fuels over what they describe as inconsistent or higher-priced renewable alternatives.[3][10]
- Supporters of the buyout deals argue that compensating companies like TotalEnergies, RWE, and Invenergy to pivot away from offshore wind toward fossil fuel and conventional infrastructure projects allows for quicker deployment of energy assets and avoids protracted legal battles over projects the administration is unwilling to permit.[2][5][10]
- Some national security and regulatory voices maintain that pausing or withdrawing leases for multiple offshore wind farms is a prudent step to fully assess environmental and security impacts, emphasizing that suspension orders are temporary tools meant to ensure threats can be adequately mitigated before any large-scale build-out proceeds.[6][8][11]
- Advocates of the administration’s broader approach argue that scaling back federal support for offshore wind and related port infrastructure is a legitimate course correction, asserting that prior grants and leasing decisions committed taxpayer funds to projects that may not deliver promised economic or strategic returns.[1][4][8]