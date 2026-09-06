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There is a legitimate debate to be had about whether the wealthiest Californians should pay more in taxes. But Proposition 40 is the wrong tax, structured the wrong way, and would only make California’s budget problems worse.
Even voters who believe billionaires should contribute more should reject a measure that is so poorly drafted. Proposition 40 is ballot-box budgeting at its worst: a one-time tax that would raise tens of billions of dollars ostensibly for healthcare — but has insufficient guardrails to ensure the funds are spent to actually address Californians’ most pressing healthcare needs.
Instead, the funds could go to any interest group, including health insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies and for-profit hospitals. These sectors all play an important role in our healthcare system, but we should not allocate precious taxpayer dollars to subsidize these for-profit corporations.
Equally problematic: Proposition 40’s proponents excluded other key state priorities like education, public safety, housing, wildfire prevention and more. California is confronting persistent deficits, struggling public schools, a housing and homelessness crisis, rising costs for families, and growing demands for wildfire prevention, public safety and other essential services. Yet Proposition 40 provides little to nothing for these priorities.
Supporters describe Proposition 40 as a one-time solution to an immediate crisis. Californians have heard that before. Proposition 30 was sold as a temporary tax increase in 2012. Voters later extended much of it through 2030. Once government programs become dependent on a revenue source, “temporary” taxes have a way of becoming permanent political expectations.
The reality is that one-time taxes create a fiscal cliff, which leads to new and additional taxes when the money runs out. Even worse, this measure would drive out some of our state’s most successful residents, taking jobs, economic benefits and billions in tax revenue with them.
And Proposition 40 would establish an especially dangerous precedent. If one interest group can write a tax measure, target a politically unpopular group and dedicate the proceeds to its preferred programs, others will follow.
That is no way to govern a state with an economy larger than most countries.
California can ask the wealthy to contribute more without embracing a measure this flawed. Proposition 40 is a temporary tax masquerading as a fiscal solution, a permanent precedent for ballot-box budgeting and the wrong answer to the very real problems facing California.
Vote no on Proposition 40.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The editorial contends that Proposition 40 is the wrong kind of tax because it is a one-time levy on billionaires that is poorly drafted, invites ballot-box budgeting, and lacks adequate guardrails to ensure funds actually address Californians’ most urgent healthcare needs, rather than subsidizing for-profit insurers, drugmakers and hospitals.
The piece argues that by narrowly channeling revenue to healthcare interests, the measure largely ignores other core state priorities such as education, housing, homelessness, wildfire prevention and public safety, even as California wrestles with budget deficits and mounting pressures on schools, housing and essential services.
The editorial warns that labeling Proposition 40 as a “temporary” tax is misleading, pointing to past experience with short-term tax increases that were later extended, and asserts that one-time taxes create fiscal cliffs that trigger future demands for additional taxes rather than solving underlying budget problems.
The column contends that the measure risks pushing some of California’s wealthiest residents to leave the state, taking jobs, economic activity and substantial income-tax revenue with them, an argument echoed by critics who caution that a retroactive, one-time wealth tax could spook the ultra-wealthy and destabilize an already volatile budget[1][3][8][11][12].
The article argues that Proposition 40 would set a dangerous precedent by allowing a single interest group to write a tax measure targeting a politically unpopular class of taxpayers and then dedicate the proceeds to its preferred programs, inviting copycat efforts and undermining responsible, comprehensive budgeting for an economy larger than that of many countries[5][6].
The editorial’s skepticism is reinforced by civil-rights organizations and Democratic groups that have publicly opposed Proposition 40, with statements warning that the tax could worsen fiscal pressures and squeeze funding for other essential public services such as education, public safety and housing[2][5][6][11].
The piece’s concerns about crowding out other priorities align with arguments from major unions and medical organizations that say a volatile, one-time tax would make funding for schools, clinics and public-safety programs less stable, not more, and could ultimately reduce general fund resources for healthcare, education and infrastructure[1][5][6][12].
The editorial position also draws on the broader context of existing state budgets, which emphasize balanced, multi-year funding for education, housing, healthcare, wildfire preparedness and public safety, and suggest that new revenue streams should be sustainable and integrated rather than carved out by initiative for a single sector[4][7][9][10].
Different views on the topic
In contrast, supporters of Proposition 40 describe the measure as a necessary, one-time 5% tax on billionaire assets designed to raise roughly $100 billion for healthcare, casting it as an urgent response to gaps in safety-net programs and a way to protect healthcare services in the wake of federal cuts[1][8][11][12].
Proponents, including healthcare worker organizers, are reported as arguing that the tax was crafted to plug an estimated $100-billion shortfall in healthcare and food assistance, and that tapping extreme wealth for a single infusion of revenue is preferable to cutting services or raising taxes on middle- and low-income residents[1][8][12].
Supportive voices within the Democratic Party and progressive leaders view Proposition 40 as a step toward tax fairness, asserting that billionaires have benefited disproportionately from California’s economy and can reasonably be asked to make a substantial one-time contribution to shore up healthcare and related services[1][3][11].
The California Democratic Party’s endorsement reflects a perspective that dedicating new revenue to healthcare will help preserve access to care for vulnerable communities, even if the measure has drawn opposition from some unions and state officials concerned about budget volatility[3][11].
Some unions and advocacy groups that back the measure emphasize that California’s existing budget, though balanced, still faces strain from rising healthcare costs and federal retrenchment, and argue that a targeted wealth tax is one of the few available tools to quickly generate the scale of funding required to maintain coverage and affordability[1][8][9].
Supporters note that California already makes substantial investments in education, housing and public safety through the regular budget process, and contend that Proposition 40 is intended to supplement those efforts specifically on healthcare rather than supplant or undermine other programs[4][7][9][10].
Proponents further argue that fears of billionaire flight are overstated, suggesting that California’s advantages—its economy, workforce, and innovation ecosystem—will continue to anchor investment, while the tax’s one-time nature limits long-term burdens on wealthy residents[1][3][11].
Finally, backers frame the initiative as a democratic tool for voters to demand that the wealthiest Californians contribute more to critical public needs, portraying Proposition 40 as an attempt to correct inequities in how the state’s prosperity is shared and to prevent deep cuts to safety-net healthcare in the near term[1][8][12].