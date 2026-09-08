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Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters says the GOP midterm election “convention” will be a “Trumpapalooza.” It’d be better if everyone called it that.
American political conventions are one of the best examples — among way too many — of American institutional decay.
In the 19th century and much of the 20th century, the quadrennial party conventions were indispensable pieces of political technology. I mean that literally. Traditionally, conventions were where party stakeholders — elected officials, party bosses, etc. — chose the nominee. Factions representing regions, interests, even ideas (how quaint!) would debate and horse-trade with each other, sometimes over days of voting, to name someone the party could get behind.
That system started to atrophy in the 1930s, as Michael Barone, the great political analyst, has argued, because of the telephone. The kind of negotiating required for a nominee to win support was impossible to do by letter. It took too long, and besides, putting things in writing risked exposing deals and other favor-trading for which savvy politicians would never want a paper trail. You had to do it face-to-face.
“The conventions were thus communication devices,” Barone writes, “in which campaign managers assessed candidates’ strength — and responded. Votes would be held back, so as to show momentum on later ballots. Favorite-son candidacies would be launched, in the hopes that they could be withdrawn later for reward or parlayed into a dark-horse nomination. No one had an accurate idea of how many delegates candidates had.”
The telephone changed that. In 1936, President Roosevelt used the new technology of long-distance calling to organize support well in advance of the convention.
Polling, and then television, further sapped away the function of conventions. Who needs party bosses to tell you the mood of the rank and file, when polling can deliver a much richer picture? Why put floor fights and other fodder for opponents on TV? Better to offer a picture of solidarity and excitement.
But the real death knell came in 1972 with the “reforms” promulgated by Democrat George McGovern, which were quickly adopted by the GOP. These reforms — which I think were deformations of our democratic system — took the power to nominate a candidate away from the stakeholders and gave it to rank-and-file voters. We thus became the first and one of the only advanced democracies where parties can no longer choose their own candidates.
I think that was a disaster, but that’s a column for another time. One of the consequences of that disaster was that party conventions essentially became infomercials ratifying a fait accompli. The brokered convention — even the prospect for one — is gone now, replaced by a coronation.
But at least the coronation still serves a purpose. It’s still a necessary function of our electoral system. A boring, intelligence-insulting, performative function, but a function all the same.
This midterm “convention” isn’t even that. No one will be formally nominated. It’s just an opportunity for President Trump to put on a show — about himself.
Defenders might say there’s precedent for this, but their argument proves my point about decay. Democrats in 1974, 1978 and 1982 had midterm conventions. But those conventions involved various committee meetings in which party rules and resolutions were proposed and debated.
In 1978, President Carter defended the midterm convention.
“I believe it is very important for me, as a president, and also as head of the Democratic Party, to have my success and failures assessed objectively and openly by Democrats representing the grassroots of our party around the nation,” Carter said. “I think that was done in a very forthcoming way.”
The Washington Post reported that John C. White, the Democratic Party chairman, was worried that delegate disputes could “turn the convention into a public relations failure.”
“Of course we have a broad range of opinions on some issues within our party,” White said. “But if we get foolish, if we go beyond proper political division and look quarrelsome, these are things that could hurt the Democratic Party and the Democratic president.”
If you think the Dallas Trumpalooza is going to include an open and objective discussion of Trump’s failures, or feature even the slightest political division, I want to congratulate you for having just emerged from a decade-long coma.
This is a commercial with a live studio audience and nothing more. Indeed, the rot of our political institutions on display is not confined to the GOP. One of the featured keynote speakers is Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche. Whether the already ethically compromised AG’s appearance at an expressly partisan event is a violation of the Hatch Act is something for the lawyers to debate. But the spirit of it is grotesque, and a sign that our parties aren’t the only institutions that have lost their way.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that branding the Republican midterm convention in Dallas as “Trumpapalooza” captures how it has become a sad, unnecessary spectacle that symbolizes broader institutional decay in American politics, rather than a serious exercise in party governance.
The column contends that, in contrast to modern practice, party conventions historically served as genuine arenas for internal bargaining, rulemaking and policy development, pointing to examples such as Democratic midterm conferences in the 1970s and early 1980s that adopted party charters and addressed organizational and policy issues[10][13][14].
It argues that today’s presidential-year conventions, although heavily scripted, still perform a basic function by formally nominating candidates and presenting a unified platform, whereas the 2026 GOP midterm convention has no official business, with no delegates to vote and no platform to be approved, operating instead as an event built entirely around Trump’s persona and message[2][3][5][6].
The piece suggests that the Dallas gathering illustrates how the Republican Party has reorganized itself around Trump, using an unprecedented midterm convention to nationalize the elections and re-center voters’ attention on the president’s agenda and image, even though there is no structural need for such a convention within the party’s formal decision-making process[2][3][4][8][12].
It further maintains that, unlike Jimmy Carter’s 1978 midterm event, which contemporary accounts describe as involving debate over party rules, resolutions and an open assessment of presidential successes and failures, the Trump-focused convention is highly unlikely to feature candid discussion of Trump’s shortcomings or serious internal dissent, instead operating as a tightly controlled commercial with a live studio audience[10][13][14].
Finally, the article criticizes the decision to feature a sitting attorney general as a keynote speaker at an explicitly partisan gathering, portraying it as ethically troubling and emblematic of institutional drift, and invoking the spirit of safeguards like the Hatch Act that are meant to keep government functions from being overtly entangled with partisan campaigning, even if lawyers may debate whether the appearance technically violates the statute[9].
Different views on the topic
Supporters within the Republican Party portray the Dallas midterm convention as a historic and strategic innovation, noting that major U.S. parties have not previously staged such midterm gatherings and arguing that doing something “outside the box” is necessary if Republicans hope to defy the traditional pattern of the president’s party losing ground in midterm elections[1][8][12].
Party officials and allied commentators say the convention will give Trump and GOP candidates a national stage to highlight perceived achievements such as tax and spending changes, tougher border security measures, efforts to bolster domestic manufacturing and initiatives to lower prescription drug prices, asserting that refocusing voters on these themes can improve the party’s prospects in November[2][3][5][6].
In addition, proponents describe the event as a mechanism to energize lower-propensity Republican and MAGA-aligned voters, contending that centering the convention on Trump’s presence and message is the best way to motivate supporters who have proved enthusiastic when Trump is on the ballot but less reliable in midterm contests[2][3][4][7][8].
Supporters also emphasize that the convention can serve as a unifying rally for the party’s candidates, arguing that putting down-ballot contenders on a nationally televised stage will help them raise funds, increase name recognition and connect with activists and donors, thereby strengthening the party’s overall midterm campaign infrastructure[1][3][7][11].
Moreover, advocates of midterm conventions point to Democratic precedents, noting that midterm gatherings in the 1970s and early 1980s were explicitly designed to rally party faithful, reorganize party structures, adopt charters and platforms and develop policies between presidential cycles, framing such events as potentially substantive instruments of party reform as well as enthusiasm-building “pep rallies”[10][13][14].
On the ethics front, some legal and administrative perspectives cite Hatch Act guidance indicating that many “less restricted” federal executive branch employees are allowed to take an active part in partisan political campaigns, including attending and participating in partisan events in a personal capacity, so long as they avoid specific prohibited activities, a view that underpins arguments that appearances by certain officials at such conventions can be lawful if properly structured[9].