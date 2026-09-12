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This weekend, Baltimore celebrates “Defenders’ Day” honoring the brave Americans who withstood a heavy barrage by British naval forces at Fort McHenry in 1814. Our soldiers’ patriotism gave us our national anthem and strengthened a young nation. Our struggle then was against a monarch from abroad, determined to humble the American republic. Today, our struggle is at home, between the patriotism that must inspire us still, and its dangerous twin: nationalism.
The allegiance of those 1,000 soldiers at Fort McHenry was rooted in the ideals of our Founding Fathers, drafters of our Declaration of Independence and framers of our Constitution. The Founders centered our new government on the principle that all were created equal, and thus, that each of us was endowed with certain unalienable rights. Those rights defined an American patriotism that requires our respect, protection and a care for one another, creating a culture of democracy that girds our institutions.
America has been blessed with a multitude of patriots who’ve defended and deepened our democracy. Military men and women serving across the globe. Civilians teaching in our schools and universities. Heroes working in our hospitals and clinics. Volunteer firemen protecting their communities. Local and state government officials serving at home, and diplomats serving overseas. All are committed to upholding America’s ideals and bound to pursuing “a more perfect union” — a phrase first found in the preamble to our Constitution.
America’s God–given natural beauty and immense resources are a unique blessing. They are the foundation of our strength. Together with the character of our people, they give us great potential for power. Without such power, we could neither have maintained our independence nor helped preserve our allies’ democracies through two world wars.
But we should always recall that our victories were inspired by our democratic ideals, exemplified by the “Four Freedoms” proclaimed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II: the freedom of speech and worship; the freedom from want and fear.
Power alone, untethered from our values, plunders our nation’s natural resources, distorts our patriotism and fuels an un-American nationalism. One man now working in the White House’s halls of power, seduced by a nationalist vision, has asserted that the world is governed only by force and power and believes that America must act as “the greatest, most unquestioned, unmatched power in the world.” He and those like him believe that power alone, and America, all alone, can determine this country’s and our world‘s future. They are dangerously wrong.
Abroad, this singular pursuit of power leads to blind miscalculation and arrogant isolation. It erodes trust in our leaders and in our nation. China is now viewed more positively than the United States in most global polls. We once fought under the United Nations banner in Korea and led the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Now, we are fighting alone in Iran, and are engaged in a mutually destructive trade war with our ally and closest neighbor, Canada, while threatening the territory of a NATO ally in Greenland.
America’s growing isolation is neither splendid nor in our interest. And our growing arrogance is a great source of embarrassment: Will placing the image of our president in the pages of our passports, as no other country does, make the lives of Americans abroad safer or more enjoyable? At home, reckless use of federal power terrorizes many who’ve sought legal refuge here, and has taken the lives of many citizens. And the constitutional power of our states to manage our elections is now under threat.
A prescient warning of what these events might portend can be found in the pages of George Orwell’s ”Animal Farm,” written in 1945, in which the journey of the animal tyrant Napoleon illustrates how easily democratic ideals can be dismantled. A more ambitious autumn read is offered in Hannah Arendt’s “The Origins of Totalitarianism.” In it, Arendt warns that when a nation-state erodes political equality in favor of racial or religious division, it can sow the seeds of fascism.
In the lead-up to World War II, German nationalism unfolded into “Ein Volk, ein Reich, ein Fuhrer” — one people, one realm, one leader — and Adolf Hitler’s domestic National Socialism. Then too, it was all about strength, power and force. Raw nationalism, fueled by hatred and fear of enemies, corrupted German patriotism and was used to an evil end. Who now recalls Hitler as a “German patriot”?
American patriotism is grounded in both our strength and our values: Our military, which should be honored for its bravery, its apolitical history and representation of all our society; our diplomatic weight and expertise, when properly supported and used; and the universal power of our ideals.
Those ideals and interests are not alternatives. They are symbiotic. Beyond binding our diverse country together for 250 years, our principles have gained us extraordinary respect and emulation around the world. And our patriotism also recognizes one of our greatest strengths: a long and sometimes painful history of acknowledging our flaws and working to correct them.
That is the patriotic path we must follow, as we honor the flag, the independence and the democratic future we preserved so long ago in “the dawn’s early light” at Fort McHenry.
Anthony Lake and Steven Andreasen were colleagues on the National Security Council under President Clinton.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that American patriotism is rooted in the founding ideals of equality, unalienable rights and democratic self-government, and that genuine love of country must be tied to those constitutional principles rather than to ethnic or tribal identity[2][12][15].
- It contends that patriotism is inherently civic and aspirational, focused on pursuing “a more perfect union” through institutions like the military, schools, hospitals and public service, and that this kind of devotion includes acknowledging national flaws and working to correct them[3][7][8].
- The piece warns that nationalism is a “dangerous twin” of patriotism because it elevates raw power and national prestige above individual rights and universal values, echoing arguments that nationalism is expansive, ideological and driven by a quest for dominance rather than defense of a way of life[4][5][12].
- It argues that when American power is untethered from democratic ideals such as the “Four Freedoms,” it distorts patriotism, fuels un-American nationalism and risks repeating historical patterns in which nationalist projects eroded political equality and paved the way for authoritarian or fascist movements[2][9][12].
- The article criticizes current U.S. foreign policy as being shaped by an America-first, power-centric worldview that sidelines alliances and multilateral institutions, aligning with analyses that describe recent U.S. strategy as transactional, economically nationalist and focused on material primacy over the liberal international order[9][10][11].
- It suggests that this nationalist turn has damaged America’s global standing, increased isolation and undermined trust among allies, reflecting wider concerns that U.S. foreign policy has become less reliable and more disruptive for the international system[9][11].
- At home, the piece argues that reckless uses of federal power in immigration enforcement and efforts to interfere with state control of elections echo the pattern in which nationalism corrodes constitutional checks and political equality, themes also highlighted in discussions of how aggressive national projects can weaken democratic norms[7][9][12].
- Ultimately, the article urges Americans to reclaim a patriotic tradition that honors military service, diplomatic engagement and self-critical commitment to founding ideals, aligning with commentary that calls for “more patriots and fewer nationalists” who defend freedom of expression and equal justice rather than suppress dissent in the name of national pride[3][8][14].
Different views on the topic
- Some analyses argue that the sharp moral contrast between patriotism and nationalism overstated in the article is conceptually fragile, suggesting that forms of national attachment often blend civic pride and power-seeking and that the line between “good” patriotism and “bad” nationalism is not always clear in practice[1][7][15].
- Other commentary contends that American nationalism is largely civic rather than ethnic, grounded in shared institutions and ideals like the Constitution and the “American way of life,” and therefore should not be equated with the exclusionary, racialized nationalism that preceded totalitarian regimes in Europe[6][15].
- In contrast to the article’s warning that nationalism inevitably distorts patriotism, some writers describe American nationalism as a benign or even necessary expression of political patriotism in a diverse republic, arguing that national symbols and pride can unify citizens without sliding into authoritarianism[1][6][15].
- Analyses of contemporary U.S. identity sometimes suggest that America embodies a mix of patriotism and nationalism rather than a pure choice between the two, emphasizing that a nation founded on an idea must compete in ideological and geopolitical arenas and cannot rely solely on defensive, place-bound patriotism[4][15].
- Defenders of the “America First” approach in foreign policy argue that viewing decisions through a lens of national interest is exactly what elected leaders are supposed to do, with official statements asserting that all major actions abroad are undertaken to advance U.S. priorities rather than to uphold abstract international norms[10].
- Some foreign policy arguments maintain that a more assertive, transactional stance—renegotiating agreements, demanding greater burden-sharing from allies and prioritizing immediate economic gains—represents a pragmatic correction to decades of overextension, rather than an abandonment of American values[9][10].
- Public opinion data show that many Republicans and some independents continue to express strong pride in being American and view patriotism as a positive force, which suggests that a significant portion of the electorate does not see robust national assertion or skepticism of international institutions as a betrayal of democratic ideals[13].
- A number of commentators emphasize that patriotic criticism of government can coexist with support for firm border controls, muscular defense policy and skepticism toward multilateral constraints, arguing that insisting on national sovereignty and distinct interests need not undermine commitment to constitutional rights at home[6][15].