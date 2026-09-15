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One of the challenges with writing about the war in — and on — Ukraine is that so little changes.
I don’t mean the fighting on the ground, though even there, when viewed from a distance, it doesn’t look as though much has shifted in a long while. Russia has gained very little territory in the last year (even as it has suffered an estimated half-million Russian casualties over the last 12 months). All of that to gain 0.3% of Ukrainian territory (and net zero gains in the last six months). Though distance can be deceiving, the fighting on the ground has actually been far more dynamic, with evolving tactics, strategies, technologies and geopolitics.
What I mean about so little changing are the moral considerations. Ukraine is the victim of a lawless, brutal, unprovoked invasion by a politically backward and dysfunctional would-be empire ruled by a murderous autocrat. That assessment was obvious on Feb. 24, 2022 when the full-scale invasion was launched, and it was obvious in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea.
The challenge of writing about the war is that once you’ve said that, saying it again just feels repetitive. This is a bigger problem than one columnist’s selfish desire to say something new. The longer the war has dragged on, the more the war just seems like part of the status quo, the background noise of our politics. This is cruelly unfair to the Ukrainians, because what seems like the “normal” state of things is anything but. Russia targets civilians as a matter of policy. It murders old women in their beds, children in playgrounds, young couples in cafes. And it does this almost daily and it tries to do it almost hourly.
Which is why recent comments by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and his unofficial personal envoy, are so infuriating. “President Putin laid out his line of what he wants to achieve,” Kushner said at the Yalta European Strategy conference on Sept. 5. “If Ukraine wanted to withdraw to that line, then obviously, you know, we have the rest of the deal set up and put together. Ukraine right now does not want to do that.”
Kushner further said he was, as a U.S.-backed mediator, looking for “creative solutions” to the war. He wants to downplay the importance of territory in exchange for potential economic deals that benefit everybody — including presumably the United States and, I assume, Kushner and others in the Trump orbit.
Put aside the grotesque suggestion that Ukrainians are the stumbling block for not wanting to give up yet more territory Russians have failed to win on the battlefield, land that countless Ukrainians have given their lives to defend. Strategically, such a concession would be close to an invitation to suicide. It would require pulling back some 45 miles and forfeiting a Ukrainian “fortress belt” of fortified cities that form the spine of their forward defenses. It would put the rest of Ukraine that much closer to Russian artillery and drones, and force the Ukrainians to defend less defensible ground.
Proponents of such a “deal” argue that it would be worth it for peace. But if you think Russia honors such deals, you haven’t been paying attention. And if you think the Ukrainians have reason to trust Putin, well, I don’t know what to say to you.
The idea that Ukraine is the stumbling block to peace suffuses this administration. Vice President JD Vance, who has never meaningfully changed his view that he “doesn’t really care” what happens to Ukraine, one way or the other” is evidence of that. But so is President Trump.
Just this week, Trump excoriated Ukraine for targeting Russia’s oil infrastructure because it’s creating problems for him. “Mr. Zelensky has to do one thing,” Trump said. “He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia. Let him go after targets, but not diesel fuel, because he’s causing a shortage of diesel.”
Trump — who endlessly insisted on the campaign trail that he could “end the war in Ukraine in one day” — doesn’t demand Putin stop murdering Ukrainians. He instead demands that Ukrainians not fight back in a way that inconveniences Trump amid a surge in oil prices overwhelmingly caused by the war Trump started with Iran.
It is victim-blaming on a geopolitical scale and utterly dishonorable.
Honor matters in foreign policy, regardless of what supposed foreign policy “realists” claim. Iranian honor, twisted and fanatical though it may be, is why Iran hasn’t bowed to Trump. And Ukrainian national honor is why the Ukrainians don’t want to be erased by a bullying neighbor that says they shouldn’t exist. And it should matter for America, even it doesn’t matter to the coterie of “dealmakers” who care more for profit.
And that is worth repeating.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The column argues that, despite shifting battlefield tactics and technologies, the fundamental moral reality of the war has remained constant: Ukraine is the victim of a lawless, brutal and unprovoked invasion by an autocratic Russia that continues to occupy about one‑fifth of Ukrainian territory and has caused immense casualties and destruction[1][3].
- Building on this, the piece contends that Russia’s campaign systematically targets civilians and critical infrastructure, as seen in repeated large‑scale missile and drone strikes against cities, energy facilities and everyday economic sites in Kyiv and other regions, which independent assessments describe as designed to demoralize the population and disrupt normal life[3][4][13][14].
- The column suggests that the war’s duration has led many in U.S. politics to treat it as background noise, even though ongoing Russian offensives and Ukrainian counterattacks show a highly dynamic conflict in which Russia gains little new territory at high cost while Ukraine actively contests the front and strikes Russian logistics[3][5][12].
- The article argues that Jared Kushner’s recent role as a U.S.-backed peace envoy, emphasizing “creative solutions” and economic deals, wrongly frames Ukraine as the obstacle to peace by implying it should accept withdrawal to lines laid out by Vladimir Putin, even though Ukrainian leadership has agreed only to explore peace principles that include security and economic guarantees rather than unilateral territorial concessions[1][2][13].
- In describing Kushner’s approach, the piece contends that downplaying territorial integrity in favor of prospective business opportunities risks rewarding aggression, undermining Ukraine’s hard‑won defensive positions in areas such as the “fortress belt” in Donetsk, and inviting future attacks by signaling that conquest can eventually be legitimized[3][6].
- The column further argues that this administration’s posture, including Vice President JD Vance’s long‑standing public indifference to Ukraine’s fate, reflects a broader narrative that blames Ukrainians for prolonging the conflict rather than focusing on Russia’s stated determination to keep fighting until its expansive territorial demands are met[9].
- The article criticizes President Trump’s recent demand that Volodymyr Zelensky stop drone strikes on Russian oil refineries and diesel infrastructure, noting that Trump publicly warned those attacks were “hurting the world” by contributing to diesel shortages, yet did not call on Russia to stop attacking Ukraine or withdraw forces[1][10][11][15].
- Expanding on this criticism, the column portrays Trump’s stance as a form of geopolitical victim‑blaming that prioritizes fuel prices and personal political convenience over Ukraine’s military need to degrade Russia’s refining capacity and fuel logistics, which analysts say have already been seriously damaged by Ukrainian strikes on refineries and transport hubs[1][5][8].
- The piece emphasizes that Ukrainian drone and missile campaigns against Russian oil infrastructure are a strategic response to ongoing Russian bombardment and a means of constraining Russia’s ability to wage war, aligning with military assessments that these operations are central to Ukraine’s effort to stall Russian advances and regain initiative[5][7][8].
- Finally, the column insists that honor remains a vital element of foreign policy: it suggests that Ukraine’s refusal to accept erasure, Iran’s refusal to capitulate despite pressure, and the ethical obligations of the United States all demonstrate that questions of national dignity and moral responsibility should outweigh the calculations of “dealmakers” focused on profit and short‑term economic stability[1][7].
Different views on the topic
- In contrast, Trump has publicly urged Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries and diesel‑related infrastructure, arguing that these attacks are causing a global diesel shortage, driving record prices in the United States, and “hurting the world,” an argument that prioritizes economic stability and consumer costs over Ukraine’s chosen methods of waging war[10][11][15].
- Moreover, Trump’s comments at a golf event in Ireland, echoed in subsequent coverage, present Ukraine’s targeting of fuel infrastructure as the primary source of current diesel scarcity, downplaying the role of Russia’s invasion and the parallel conflict involving Iran, and casting Ukraine’s actions as needlessly disruptive when “plenty of other targets” supposedly exist[1][10][11][15].
- Building on this line of reasoning, some U.S. officials and analysts cited in major outlets point to Ukraine’s long‑range drone campaign having knocked out a substantial portion of Russia’s refining capacity and strained energy supplies, contending that while these strikes may be militarily effective, they also risk wider economic fallout that could undermine public support for Ukraine in the West[1][5][8][11].
- From the perspective of Russian leadership, the war is framed as a necessary struggle until Moscow’s territorial goals are met; officials such as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have stated that Russia will continue fighting until its demands are satisfied and that Western peace initiatives cannot be trusted, thereby presenting Ukrainian resistance and Western backing—not Russian aggression—as the main obstacles to peace[1][9].
- In a different register, U.S. peace envoys including Kushner have described recent meetings with Zelensky in Kyiv as having generated “new momentum” toward ending the war, emphasizing negotiations over post‑war economic and security guarantees and signaling openness to compromise formulas that could involve adjusted territorial arrangements in exchange for reconstruction funding and investment[1][2][13].
- Related commentary from diplomatic and business circles sympathetic to Kushner’s approach highlights “creative solutions” that would leverage international capital to rebuild Ukraine and re‑integrate Russian economic interests, suggesting that focusing less on precise borders and more on shared economic gains might produce a quicker settlement than insisting on full Ukrainian territorial restoration[1][2].
- Additionally, some foreign policy voices describe Ukraine’s sustained campaign against Russian energy infrastructure—including refineries, gasoline tankers and fuel transport routes—as potentially escalatory and destabilizing, warning that these operations, while they impede Russian logistics, also deepen global fuel shortages and raise the risk of broader economic or security shocks beyond the battlefield[5][8][14].
- Finally, officials and commentators wary of a long war argue that the current trajectory—marked by near‑zero net territorial change since early 2026 despite intensive combat—supports the case for a negotiated end that might involve difficult compromises by Ukraine, on the grounds that indefinite conflict drains Western resources, prolongs civilian suffering and increases the chance of miscalculation or wider regional escalation[1][3][5].