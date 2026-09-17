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Joy Alicia Raines

Op-comic: When friendship is a long-distance affair

Before sunset friendship comic Illustration by Joy Alicia Raines / For the Times
(Joy Alicia Rainess)
By Joy Alicia RainesGuest contributor 

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Before sunset friendship comic Illustration by Joy Alicia Raines / For the Times
Before sunset friendship comic Illustration by Joy Alicia Raines / For the Times
Before sunset friendship comic Illustration by Joy Alicia Raines / For the Times
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Before sunset friendship comic Illustration by Joy Alicia Raines / For the Times
Before sunset friendship comic Illustration by Joy Alicia Raines / For the Times
Before sunset friendship comic Illustration by Joy Alicia Raines / For the Times
Before sunset friendship comic Illustration by Joy Alicia Raines / For the Times
Before sunset friendship comic Illustration by Joy Alicia Raines / For the Times
Before sunset friendship comic Illustration by Joy Alicia Raines / For the Times
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Joy Alicia Raines is a writer and artist based in Atlanta, GA currently working on her debut novel.

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