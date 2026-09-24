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President Trump might not look smaller, but he is.
At home and abroad, among a significant majority of Americans that includes increasing numbers of Republicans, as well as in the eyes of foreign leaders, the president of the United States is shrinking by the day into a hapless peacock, a cartoon figure posting comic word balloons at all hours on the falsely labeled Truth Social network or bloviating for the (fewer and fewer) cameras by day.
Consider Trump’s losses and humiliations just over the past week:
But for the U.S. and Israeli delegations, formerly deferential diplomats at the United Nations mostly sat on their hands for Trump’s boastful and bullying annual address on Tuesday; at one apparent applause line, he seemed to pause for claps that didn’t come. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates over his objections (its hand forced by the inflation Trump’s tariffs and war have caused). The usually compliant Supreme Court killed his rule against mail ballots for the midterm elections. A federal judge blocked Trump (again) from putting his name on the Kennedy Center. Daily it seems, news stories quote once-supportive truckers and farmers breaking with him over the cost of fuel.
There’s more: A long-loyal Florida Republican, Rep. María Elvira Salazar, aired a campaign ad telling Trump that his immigration policies have gone too far and Latino supporters “feel betrayed.” Republican Senate candidates in Iowa and Michigan demanded that Trump end his stalemated war against Iran. The Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee berated Trump on the Senate floor for kowtowing to China’s President Xi Jinping with this week’s state visit. And a Republican senator from Nebraska urged an investigation of Donald Trump Jr. over his business dealings and his recent wedding that a Russian oligarch bankrolled.
Sure, Trump still has unprecedented control over his party; he only recently ended several Republican officeholders’ careers by endorsing their foes in party primaries. But the primaries are over. More Republicans by the day are trying to distance themselves from a president who’s setting records for unpopularity with just about each new poll. CNN’s latest, conducted last week, found that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump’s job performance and believe, contrary to Trump’s claims, that the United States is losing the war against Iran. In another poll, from Fox News, two-thirds of voters said Trump had made the economy worse.
On the foreign stage, as evidenced by Trump’s failed applause lines at the U.N., leaders no longer compete for ways to play to his vanity. Instead, some are forming workarounds to achieve their policy ends without the conspicuously absent United States — on defense, trade, climate change and more. They’ve learned to discount his empty hyperbole, which is why there wasn’t a collective eruption at the U.N. on Tuesday when Trump suggested he might “annihilate” Iran.
To be sure, many don’t doubt he’s capable of that war crime. In fact, in the same address, Trump included among a number of false boasts one that’s all too real: about U.S. military strikes against small boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific that have killed numerous people — 234 to date — whom the administration claims, without evidence, to be drug-runners. These are illegal extrajudicial killings — actual war crimes.
Alas, as president, Trump might be a smaller man, but he retains a “crazy” amount of power, as he gushed himself last Thursday to an audience in the Mar-a-Lago’d Rose Garden. Why, he could even ban fishing and put Bass Pro Shops out of business, he told the billionaire founder of the chain.
That’s not true, but the wannabe autocrat has done plenty that the Constitution and federal law don’t allow a president to do, besides the Caribbean killings — like starting a war without Congress, wiping out entire federal programs authorized by law, demolishing a whole wing of the White House and banning specific news organizations because he doesn’t like their coverage.
Also, any inclination to relish Trump’s self-diminishment should be offset by the fact that he’s simultaneously diminishing the country’s stature and leadership in the world, in ways that could well outlast him. Longtime allies in Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia, in a break from the 80-year-old postwar order that the United States built, are forging new ties among themselves, separate from the newly unreliable United States and a president who is often hostile to allied leaders and openly enamored of dictators in China, Russia and elsewhere.
“To the victor belong the spoils,” Trump crowed to the U.N., in bragging about the United States’ confiscation of Venezuela’s oil and oil revenue since taking over the country in January. The U.S. president thus embraced, before a global audience, the very approach that his country and its postwar allies had rejected in building a new world order that included the U.N.
This week in celebrating China, which along with Russia provides assistance to Iran against the United States, Trump continues his abasement of himself and the nation.
After he’d visited Beijing in May, Trump actually declared China a co-superpower with the United States. “It’s the two great countries. I call it the G-2,” he told Sean Hannity on Fox News. Imagine Hannity’s conniption, and Republicans’, had Presidents Biden or Obama so forfeited America’s singular standing as the world’s superpower. And now, Trump is giddy about hosting Xi for a state visit with all the trappings. Rather than wait for Xi at the White House, as he typically greets visiting leaders, on Wednesday the eager Trump insisted on meeting Xi’s plane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for a red-carpet welcome.
In May, China’s Communist Party-controlled newspaper said Trump arrived in China as a “giant with a limp,” crippled by an Iran war then in its third, indecisive month.
Four months later, that war drags on, depleting U.S. stockpiles and defenses, including against an expansionist China. And Xi meets a man who’s no longer looking like a giant.
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Perspectives
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The piece argues that President Trump’s political stature is eroding as public dissatisfaction with the Iran war, inflation and his foreign-policy decisions spreads beyond Democrats to independents and Republicans. Recent polling supports that assessment: CNN found that 71% of Americans disapproved of his handling of foreign affairs, while only 26% approved of his conduct of the Iran war.[1]
In addition, the article contends that Republican support is becoming less reliable. CNN found that Republican approval of Trump’s handling of Iran had fallen from 73% in March to 60% in September, while Reuters/Ipsos recorded a broader decline in Republican approval of Trump’s job performance from 82% to 73% in one week.[1][4]
The column links Trump’s political difficulties to economic pressures, particularly higher fuel and living costs associated with the Iran conflict and other policies. Reuters reported that only 17% of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of the cost of living, and that Republicans who disapproved of his performance on household costs outnumbered those who approved.[4]
On the international stage, the article argues that Trump’s threats and unilateralism have weakened American credibility, encouraging allies to cooperate without Washington and foreign leaders to treat his rhetoric as less consequential. Reporting on the United Nations meeting described allied governments as increasingly convinced that the United States could not be counted on as a reliable partner.[7]
The piece further maintains that Trump’s continued access to extensive presidential power makes his loss of prestige dangerous rather than reassuring. His threats to “annihilate” Iran, combined with the prolonged war, are presented as evidence that a diminished political figure can still impose substantial military and constitutional risks.[5][6]
Finally, the article argues that Trump’s accommodation of China and his hostility toward postwar international institutions are diminishing the United States’ long-term standing. Republican lawmakers have publicly criticized his decision to host Chinese President Xi Jinping while the Iran war continues, illustrating the growing tension between Trump’s diplomatic presentation and concerns within his own party.[8]
Different views on the topic
A contrasting perspective is that Trump’s influence has weakened but has not disappeared. Even amid widespread dissatisfaction with the Iran war, 60% of Republicans in the CNN survey approved of his handling of the conflict, and 67% approved of his broader foreign-policy performance.[1] This suggests continuing loyalty within the Republican coalition rather than a wholesale collapse of his political authority.
Moreover, the administration presents Trump’s foreign policy not as evidence of declining power but as an assertion of American strength. In his U.N. address, Trump portrayed the United States as acting decisively while other countries hesitated and described the Iran campaign as protecting European allies.[5][6]
Supporters also point to diplomacy with major powers as evidence that Trump retains international leverage. NPR reported that Trump’s meeting with Xi was expected to address Iran, trade and artificial intelligence, while the White House treated the visit as a high-stakes opportunity to negotiate directly with China.[3] From this perspective, the pageantry surrounding Xi’s visit can be read as strategic engagement rather than simple subordination.
Another countervailing view is that Republican resistance remains issue-specific and has not yet become a unified challenge to Trump’s leadership. Republican lawmakers have opposed aspects of the Iran war, fuel costs and the Xi visit, but the same reporting depicts those disputes as “little Republican revolts” rather than an organized break with the president.[3]
Finally, polling provides a less uniformly catastrophic picture than the article’s rhetoric suggests. Fox News measured Trump’s overall approval at 39% and found that 43% of Republicans still believed the administration had a clear strategy for ending the Iran war, even though most voters opposed the military action.[2] These findings support the view that Trump is politically weakened, but still commands a substantial core constituency and retains meaningful influence over Republican voters and policy debates.