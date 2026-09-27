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The Pentagon knows how many U.S. service members have died in the Middle East since President Trump began the war with Iran. The American public does not.

An American Army officer died earlier this month after suffering a medical incident aboard a military flight to Saudi Arabia. On Monday, the Pentagon quietly added her to its casualty database without releasing her name. The entry identifies the officer only as a woman over 35 whose death was non-hostile and whose cause remains “undetermined.” She is the 19th service member that the Pentagon now lists as having died in support of operations in the Iran war.

Days before, the Washington Post reported that the Pentagon’s internal accounting contained more deaths than its public database. Five U.S. officials familiar with that accounting put the number of military fatalities in the Middle East since Feb. 28 at no fewer than 22. A sixth put it at 23. The Pentagon declined to reconcile the figures.

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After the Post story appeared, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called it “a complete LIE.” He did not provide a complete count, identify the supposed error or explain why officials with access to the department’s records reported a higher number. The Pentagon has now added another death without resolving the discrepancy. Americans still do not know who else is missing from the public record.

The 19 publicly acknowledged deaths are divided between two administrative categories. Fourteen names appear under Operation Epic Fury, the administration’s name for its initial campaign against Iran. Five deaths now appear under a generic category titled “ Overseas Operations .” Four of those service members — 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, Sgt. Angel Rampersad and Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton — were killed during renewed fighting in July. The fifth is the unnamed Army officer whose death was added Monday.

The four July deaths initially appeared among the Iran war casualties before vanishing from that tally. Pentagon officials offered conflicting explanations, alternately blaming the change on when the deaths occurred and on a temporary data disruption . Their names eventually reappeared under “Overseas Operations.” The addition of the Army officer leaves the larger discrepancy unresolved: The Pentagon’s public total has risen to 19, but it has not said whether she was included in the internal count reported by the Post or identified the other service members missing from the public record.

The Post noted that some of the undisclosed deaths may involve personnel serving in the Middle East on missions unrelated to the Iran war. The Pentagon has not identified them, disclosed how they died or explained how it decides which deaths belong in the war’s public toll.

The military investigates every service member’s death to determine whether it occurred in the line of duty, a finding that can affect survivor benefits. The Pentagon therefore has the records necessary to explain who died, the circumstances of each death, how each was classified and what each family was told.

The incomplete casualty record fits a broader pattern. Seven months into this war, the Pentagon has provided no meaningful embedded press access to U.S. forces and has not held a substantive public briefing on the war since early May . It has also declined to explain extensive damage to U.S. bases documented by news organizations and its own inspector general. Operational security may require withholding plans and vulnerabilities. It does not justify obscuring damage already photographed or deaths already recorded in the department’s records.

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When lawmakers and reporters have demanded answers, administration officials have responded as though scrutiny itself dishonors the troops. Hegseth has met questions about the war’s costs and consequences with tributes to service members and renewed justifications for attacking Iran rather than the information requested. Last week, senators from both parties emerged from a classified briefing angered by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby’s evasiveness, while nearly every Senate Democrat separately accused Hegseth of repeatedly refusing Congress “basic information” about the war’s costs.

Invoking service members to silence questions about a war turns their sacrifice into political cover for the leaders who sent them. Yet Trump and Hegseth have repeatedly used military deaths to demand accountability from their political opponents.

In the years since 13 U.S. service members were killed outside Kabul’s airport during the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump has insisted that Americans treat their deaths as an indictment of the previous administration. Hegseth adopted the same framing as defense secretary, declaring that the withdrawal had led to their deaths and promising accountability. Now Americans have died on Trump and Hegseth’s watch, and their Pentagon has refused to hold this administration’s leaders to the same standard.

Hegseth owes Congress a complete accounting under oath. That testimony must identify every death included in the Pentagon’s internal count, explain its circumstances and classification, and why the service member was included or excluded in the public tally.

The administration is waging war without congressional authorization while controlling what Americans learn about its costs. It has minimized damage, reclassified casualties and withheld facts that contradict its narrative. Congress cannot oversee a war and the public cannot judge it through an account filtered by the officials conducting it.

A government that sends Americans to war owes their families and their country the truth about what happened to them. Trump chose this war. He and Hegseth do not get to decide in secret which American deaths count.

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Jon Duffy is a retired naval officer. He writes about leadership and democracy.