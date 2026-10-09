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- Price caps have broad bipartisan appeal, from prescription drugs to credit cards and child care, but popularity can obscure the trade-offs behind making goods and services cheaper by decree.
- The article argues that caps cannot erase underlying costs or risks: lenders may restrict credit, child-care providers may cut slots or close, and drugmakers may invest less in research.
- Lower prices can offer visible, immediate relief, while scarcity and other costs emerge later — often hitting the people the policies were meant to help.
Most Americans apparently agree on at least one thing. Unfortunately, it’s something dangerous: price controls.
A new Wall Street Journal poll finds remarkable bipartisan support for government limits on prices, with 93% of Democrats and 83% of Republicans supporting capping prescription-drug prices. Nearly 4 in 5 voters support capping credit-card interest rates at 10%. And large majorities favor capping child-care charges for working families.
The Journal describes these policies as “populist.” That’s fair, although populism means something more specific than just being supported by the people (or the consumer). Political scientists generally define populism as a political approach that pits ordinary people against an elite group that’s seen as serving its own interests. Populism can therefore come from the left or the right, which helps explain today’s strange alliances.
Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley agree on a 10% credit-card interest-rate cap. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren can champion limits on child-care costs while President Trump creates a government website directing consumers toward discounted prescription drugs. Different political tribes are embracing the idea that if something costs more than most people think it should cost, the government should make it less expensive.
But if the idea is to advocate for ordinary people against powerful interests, an irony lurks.
First, few people are as powerful or more self-interested than those in government. As President Reagan famously observed, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.” It’s not just because the government has the power to coerce — to take resources as glibly as it hands them out. It’s that government officials have an incentive to promise voters things for free, and those promises are impossible to fulfill. Reagan knew how easily government intervention and bureaucracy can complicate economic issues and hurt those it set out to help.
The price controls that so many Americans now clamor for are perhaps the best example. Behind their support is an assumption that prices are just the product of the desires of powerful and heartless sellers. The reality is quite different.
Prices are the manifestations of countless decisions by buyers and sellers, each acting on individual knowledge no one else has. No buyer’s budget and needs, and no seller’s costs and offerings, are identical. Only a free market can account for this and decide whether a price sticks. Create laws to cap prices and scarcity doesn’t go away. It just shows up as empty shelves instead of a market-determined price.
Consider credit cards. A 10% interest-rate cap sounds lovely. Many Americans pay twice that. Why not simply tell banks that’s the limit? Because an interest rate isn’t an arbitrary number. It is the price of credit that reflects funding costs, administrative expenses and, not least, expected default risks.
Congress can cap the rate, but it can’t cap the risk. When the price a lender can charge falls below what the risk costs, lending stops. Lenders turn down applicants, cut credit limits and close accounts. The borrowers the cap was supposed to protect still need the money. They end up at the payday lender or the pawn shop instead. In other words, interest-rate caps hurt the economically vulnerable people they are supposed to help.
The same problem is even more stark with child care. The service is expensive because caring for small children requires a lot of labor and demand is high, especially when governments subsidize it through vouchers and tax credits. Meanwhile, state and local authorities restrict child-care supply through staff-to-child ratios, credential mandates, zoning bans on home-based providers, costly building codes and more. No wonder prices are so high.
Capping those prices won’t help. If providers cannot cover their expenses at the mandated price, some will reduce capacity. Others will close. The parents lucky enough to secure a remaining slot might pay less. Others will find no available care. The government cannot decree the additional workers and facilities necessary to fill the gap it created.
Prescription drugs are more complicated, but the basic trade-off remains. Reducing drug prices can benefit patients today, at least on the surface. However, developing new drugs is extraordinarily expensive and risky. Expected future revenues help determine how much companies invest in research. Thus, capping prices eventually reduces the number of new drugs that reach the market. Over time, fewer lives are saved.
That example also illustrates why price controls are such seductive politics. Their benefits are highly and immediately visible, while their costs are often harder to spot.
Politicians can legislate lower prices; they cannot legislate away scarcity, other costs or risks. If populism really means standing up for ordinary people, then its policies should be judged not by popularity, but by how they affect ordinary people. And for the average American, price controls hurt.
Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. This article was produced in collaboration with Creators Syndicate.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The column argues that bipartisan enthusiasm for price caps reflects a populist appeal: government can appear to stand up for ordinary consumers against powerful businesses by promising lower prices. But it contends that popularity does not establish that a policy will help the people it is meant to protect.
- Its central economic claim is that prices convey information about buyers’ needs and budgets, sellers’ costs and available supply. A legal cap, the piece argues, cannot eliminate underlying costs or scarcity; it can instead cause lenders to restrict credit or child-care providers to reduce capacity or close.
- Applied to credit cards, the column says interest rates reflect funding and operating costs as well as borrowers’ risk of default. If a cap prevents lenders from pricing that risk, the piece warns, some borrowers could lose access to cards and turn to costlier alternatives. Banking-industry arguments similarly warn that a 10% cap could reduce access to credit, especially for higher-risk borrowers.[1]
- On child care, the article argues that high prices reflect both labor-intensive care and regulations that constrain supply, so limiting what families pay without addressing those conditions could leave fewer slots available. On prescription drugs, it says lower prices may benefit patients now but could weaken incentives to invest in developing new medicines; the Congressional Budget Office has likewise identified a potential reduction in future drug development when policies reduce expected manufacturer revenue.[5]
- More broadly, the column cautions that the visible benefit of a lower regulated price can obscure less visible costs, and concludes that policy should be judged by its effects on ordinary people rather than by its popularity.
Different views on the topic
- Supporters frame price limits as immediate relief from expenses they see as unaffordable, and as a way to rebalance consumers’ leverage against large institutions. A Wall Street Journal poll reported broad, bipartisan support for limits involving prescription drugs, child care and credit-card rates.[2]
- On credit cards, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley have argued that high rates compound burdens for people carrying balances and that a temporary 10% ceiling would give working families relief and time to pay down debt.[7] A Vanderbilt Policy Accelerator analysis estimated that a 10% cap could save consumers about $100 billion in interest annually, while also projecting reduced rewards for some cardholders.[6]
- Advocates of drug-price negotiation argue that public bargaining power can lower costs for Medicare patients, particularly for high-priced medicines with few competitors. CBO estimates that existing Medicare negotiation provisions will lower prices for selected drugs and reduce federal spending, while also projecting that lower expected revenue could reduce future research and development.[4]
- Child-care affordability advocates present their proposals as limiting what families pay according to income, with public support helping cover the difference—not simply ordering providers to charge less. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposed legislation, for example, would fully subsidize care for some lower-income families and cap other families’ payments as a share of income.[3]