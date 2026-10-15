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The federal government just closed fiscal year 2026 with a deficit of nearly $2 trillion, according to figures the Congressional Budget Office released Oct. 8. Only the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 were worse. Today, though, there is no recession and no emergency. These enormous budget deficits are the new normal.
The usual response to a deficit warning is that the government just needs more money. It doesn’t. Thanks to the remarkable strength of the private sector, federal revenue rose by 3%, to more than $5.4 trillion, over the fiscal year. But spending rose by 6%, reaching $7.4 trillion.
Some will blame the Supreme Court for striking down most of President Trump’s tariffs and forcing the government to issue refunds. But even if Washington had kept the $130 billion in illegal levies, it would cover less than one-tenth of the gap. Tariffs were never a serious revenue source at our insanely high level of spending.
Look at where the money went. Spending on the three main entitlement programs, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, grew by 7%. That’s faster than total spending growth. Defense grew by 5%. Interest on the debt rose by 11%, exceeding $1.1 trillion. That last figure is the bill for every earlier year of borrowing — years when Washington was sending clear signals that it isn’t serious about fiscal responsibility.
If you want to see where such irresponsibility can lead, look at France. The country that big spenders from Paul Krugman to Sen. Bernie Sanders has cited as proof that big government is viable and full of upsides is now on the brink of a serious crisis. France’s debt equals 120% of its GDP and interest payments are rising quickly. Slow growth and social unrest aren’t helping.
The U.S., of course, has some advantages that France doesn’t, largely because we’re a country of innovators with a private sector unmatched at creating wealth. Nonetheless, debt that is swelling out of control should still worry us. First, the same anti-wealth and anti-growth forces that brought France to where it is now are gaining popularity here. Second, we too will see debt reach 120% of GDP in a few years, and our interest payments are already consuming an alarming share of resources.
A wise Congress would put us on safer footing if only because debt raises interest rates for everyone, from homebuyers to small businesses. This operates as a drag on growth, and hence on wages. In other words, controlling debt should be part of an affordability agenda in the same way as streamlining regulation.
When legislators decide to take affordability seriously, I recommend looking at a September Advancing American Freedom report on this topic. Its section on fiscal restraint offers a useful menu of reforms, including targeting the programs that most drive the debt.
Start with Social Security. Under current law, benefits will be cut by roughly 20% when the program’s trust fund runs dry in the early 2030s. Nobody believes Congress will actually let that happen, but we’d better hope its answer isn’t to double down by borrowing the difference between payroll taxes and benefits.
Nor are tax increases an option. The payroll tax meant to fund entitlements is now 12.4% of wages. It began at 2% when Social Security was first rolled out. It is also the most burdensome tax for many Americans. Enough already. The fixes AAF fellow Rachel Greszler proposes are worth considering: index the retirement age to life expectancy, use an accurate inflation measure for cost-of-living adjustments and move gradually toward a flat universal benefit that protects lower-income retirees while ending Social Security’s de facto welfare for the wealthiest.
Next is Medicare. More than 40% of its financing already comes from general revenue rather than from payroll taxes. The report recommends converting the program to premium support, giving beneficiaries a fixed contribution to spend on traditional Medicare or on competing private plans. It would also raise the eligibility age to 67, matching Social Security, and trim subsidies for well-off seniors. That’s a start.
As for Medicaid, the problem is one of pricing. And yet competition based on price — the best cost-control tool — has never been seriously tried. Washington covers 90% of the cost of states’ expanded Medicaid programs for adults. A state can buy a dollar of spending with just a dime of its own money. Changing the states’ incentives would be key here. Implementing risk-adjusted per capita caps, through which the federal government would give states a fixed amount per enrollee, would do just that. States would pay for their own inefficiencies or would be able to use every dollar they save by becoming more efficient.
The same logic supports returning more welfare programs to states, starting with the federal share of SNAP. State governments have to balance their budgets in some form.
None of these reforms are painless. But the alternatives will prove far more painful. The U.S. will either continue paying a slow, unlegislated tax called inflation or face a fast, ugly fiscal crisis when bond buyers stop giving Washington the benefit of the doubt.
Veronique de Rugy is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. This article was produced in collaboration with Creators Syndicate.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that the roughly $2-trillion fiscal 2026 deficit reflects a persistent imbalance, not an emergency-driven spending spike: revenue rose 3% while spending increased 6%, with entitlement costs and interest payments among the major pressures. The CBO’s October estimate likewise put the deficit at $2 trillion, with outlays rising faster than receipts.[1]
- It contends that tariffs cannot meaningfully close the gap and warns that sustained borrowing risks higher interest costs, which could weigh on investment, wages and household affordability. It points to France as a cautionary example, while acknowledging that the U.S. has a stronger private sector.
- The piece favors restraining spending over raising taxes, rejecting higher payroll taxes as a solution and proposing changes to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Those include gradually increasing Social Security’s retirement age, changing cost-of-living adjustments, shifting toward a flat benefit, adopting Medicare premium support and capping federal Medicaid payments per enrollee.
- It also argues that returning more welfare responsibilities to states could strengthen incentives to control costs. In its view, these reforms would be difficult but preferable to continued inflation or a sudden fiscal crisis.
Different views on the topic
- Other analysts argue that Social Security’s financing shortfall need not be addressed through sweeping structural changes. Brookings describes a mix of more modest tax and benefit adjustments as an alternative, including changes that could preserve the program’s broader wage-replacement role rather than moving toward a flat benefit.[3]
- A contrasting political position is that deficit reduction should not come at the cost of cuts to Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid, and should instead include new revenue, such as closing tax loopholes and raising taxes on high earners.[2] A separate debt-reduction blueprint from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget also combines spending changes with revenue increases, assigning about 40% of its proposed deficit reduction to revenue.[5]
- Critics of Medicaid per-capita caps warn that limiting federal payments could shift costs to states and lead to reduced eligibility or services. KFF estimates that, depending on state responses, such caps could leave as many as 15 million people without Medicaid coverage by 2034.[4]
- Premium support for Medicare also raises concerns about how a fixed federal contribution could affect beneficiaries and traditional Medicare. KFF notes that the approach could affect benefits and beneficiaries’ premiums and out-of-pocket costs, while a prior analysis warned that traditional Medicare could erode over time under such a model.[6][7]