The Jensen Huang affair is a warning against market concentration

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The extramarital affairs of Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive until last week, serve as a juicy reminder that the tech industry is dangerously concentrated . More rigorous antitrust enforcement is crucial to insulate the American economy from the transgressions of a handful of individuals who control the AI supply chain.

On Nov. 8, Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang (unrelated), a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company and Nvidia customer. U.S. intelligence agencies have suspected that she was gathering information for Beijing. On Nov. 11, news broke about a second affair , this time with a direct report at Nvidia named Kimberly Powell. The Nvidia CEO resigned the next day; reports of a third affair with another Nvidia employee followed shortly thereafter.

Nvidia’s stock has since cratered, and the company has shed more than $1.3 trillion in market value since the New York Times initially reported Huang’s affair. But Huang’s downfall may have repercussions far beyond the financial fates of Nvidia’s shareholders. Having been steered by one man for decades, Nvidia sits at the center of an extensive web of debt funding and cross-investments that has fueled the AI frenzy in recent years. The company, for example, invested $30 billion in OpenAI, guaranteed $105 billion for OpenAI’s data center development and still intends to invest $10 billion in Anthropic after its forthcoming IPO.

Advertisement

According to economists Hannah Rubinton and Bontu Ankit Patro at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, AI accounted for 39% of America’s real gross domestic product growth in late 2025. Given the industry’s continued capital expenditures , that number will likely increase for 2026. Whatever one thinks of extramarital affairs, individuals make mistakes all the time; one CEO’s private transgressions should not be able to stall an industry, much less tank the American economy .

Huang’s affair with an alleged spy has of course also raised major national security concerns, which had circulated within the Trump administration since at least last spring, according to the New York Times . These concerns, too, point to excessive market concentration. While everyone with access to sensitive information can become a target of foreign espionage, individuals with this level of control become single points of focus and failure.

This case is emblematic of the state of the AI economy. Five individuals — Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg — effectively control the development of frontier artificial intelligence. And Lisa Su, chief executive of Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia’s main competitor in AI chips, is a cousin of Huang. The AI supply chain is too important to entrust to a handful of individuals acting without meaningful oversight.

One of the core justifications of market economies is that they distribute decision-making. That matters for two reasons. First, it allows efficient aggregation of revealed preferences. Famed political economist Friedrich Hayek once described pricing in the economy as a “ system of telecommunications ” that coordinates knowledge dispersed across millions of people.

Advertisement

Second, markets distribute control, lowering the stakes of individual decisions. Unlike in centrally planned economies, one person’s mistakes do not lead to systemic failure. In today’s concentrated AI industry, however, Huang’s failure of judgment could trigger a national crisis.

Concentration among digital platforms has elevated technical failures into global outages before, and concentration in social media has raised the stakes of individual content moderation decisions to questions of national importance. Last year, an Amazon Web Services outage disconnected millions from critical applications, and just last week, failures across several of Microsoft’s core products disrupted workflows worldwide . In January 2021, after the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol, a small number of executives shaped national discourse by banning the president from their platforms. In both instances, competition would have lowered the stakes and mitigated the consequences of individual failures.

Nvidia has created incredible products, as have AI frontier labs, and that development requires capital and scale. This, however, is not the same as industrial concentration, much less the concentration of power among a few executives. Enforcing antitrust laws, strengthening competition and distributing control do not hamper American industry . On the contrary, they spur innovation and protect crucial infrastructure from disaster. Market concentration is also not necessary for American competition with China. As Huang’s case shows, monopoly makes American technology easier to target.

Two concrete measures would help. First, authorities should work to untangle the financial and personal ties among AI companies. This includes serious probes into interlocking directorates, circular debt financing, minority investments and acqui-hires. Second, enforcers and regulators should scrutinize vertical integration across the AI stack, from chips and cloud capacity to models and applications, and seek structural separation where one firm controls a bottleneck.

Nikolas Guggenberger is an assistant professor of law at the University of Houston Law Center.