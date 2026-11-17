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Immediately following this month’s elections, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) demanded that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. resign or be fired. “End of discussion,” she wrote. Other prominent Democrats have called for his impeachment and removal as secretary of Health and Human Services.

The anger is understandable. Measles. Tainted lettuce. Among many destructive moves, the Trump administration has disrupted NIH research, hollowed out the CDC, and attacked health and nutrition funding. Democrats are right to fight those decisions.

But making Kennedy’s removal a defining priority would be a major strategic mistake, on both politics and policy. As Democrats, we risk squandering the recent gains if we let righteous indignation become our governing strategy. That doesn’t mean rejecting impeachment where it’s warranted. (Looking at you, Hegseth.) Rather, it means thinking clearly about where we have shared interests — and how to turn those shared interests into concrete progress. We should be using this moment to find creative ways to improve people’s lives and expand a big-tent coalition.

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Despite the disagreements on public health, there’s vast common ground right now between progressives, environmentalists and the MAHA (“Make America healthy again”) movement: healthier food and school meals, soil health, reducing pesticide exposure, clean water, action on PFAS, microplastics, harmful food additives, public lands, accountability for data center developers and toxins in everyday products.

Will Kennedy promote a partisan agenda, or work with Democrats on these issues?

Some Democrats are already building these partnerships. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) is organizing a bipartisan Fix Our Food Caucus and working with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) to ban the toxic agrochemical paraquat. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) has proposed stronger FDA oversight of food chemicals. His Pesticide Injury Accountability Act would give pesticide victims a federal right to sue for harms caused by agrochemicals. The legislation has drawn support from MAHA groups and environmental advocates alike.

If you doubt that strategic engagement with MAHA can have serious results, then you should consider what happened earlier this year. Seventy-three House Republicans went along with 207 Democrats to strip pesticide-industry liability shields from the House farm bill. Those Republicans went against their own leadership on an issue that brought MAHA activists and progressive environmental advocates together to find common cause.

It’s not just food issues. Recently, nearly 200 MAHA activists and leaders challenged Trump’s executive orders on coal expansion. Leaders in the movement have made the case for solar and geothermal on children’s health grounds. Kennedy’s decades of environmental advocacy included fighting mountaintop-removal coal mining. There should be an opportunity to reconnect that history with a movement for cleaner energy and industry — and a high-stakes political campaign against Kennedy would hamper that opportunity.

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Strategic engagement with MAHA doesn’t have to mean agreement on public health issues. But a careful focus on shared interests can mean a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fund healthy school meals, to support farmers in reducing chemical dependence, and to get endocrine disruptors out of drinking water and households.

Republicans have treated MAHA as a crucial opportunity to expand their coalition. That gives the movement bargaining power to drive bipartisan change on shared concerns. After last week’s election, MAHA leader Tony Lyons signaled openness to working with Democrats. We should take him up on the offer.

In recent months, polling has found broad agreement on eliminating dangerous food additives and agricultural chemicals, including herbicides banned in Europe. In YouGov polling commissioned by an organization I co-founded, Unlikely Majorities, 89% of voters — including 87% of Republicans — supported banning pesticides prohibited in Europe because of health risks.

Our qualitative research also suggests that Democrats’ strongest attacks on Kennedy could backfire with swing voters because the attacks implicitly make the party look like defenders of Big Pharma and Big Food. That perception obscures Democrats’ stronger record of holding those industries accountable.

In 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act, which empowered Medicare to negotiate drug prices, passed the House without a single Republican vote. Democrats should now expand those negotiations and strengthen oversight of pharmaceutical companies. The new congressional majority should pass a comprehensive healthy food and farming agenda that challenges Big Food and Big Pharma while bolstering Americans’ wellbeing and reducing grocery costs.

Building a supermajority coalition on food, farming and nature will require partnerships on the left and right — and congressional Democrats, in partnership with unexpected allies including the MAHA movement, can deliver it. Democrats can get a lot of credit for successful partnership with MAHA, especially when Republican leaders stand in the way of policies their own voters support.

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The name of the game right now should be expanding the coalition. Democrats should be squarely focused on winning back every American with common interests and values, undoubtedly including a constituency that wants healthy food, toxic chemical reduction and other progressive priorities.

Last week, Sen.-elect James Talarico (D-Texas) urged Democrats to make Trump’s final two years “the most productive of any presidency in American history.” Working with Kennedy and MAHA on shared priorities is one place where this effort can be especially fruitful.

Saying “end of discussion” closes the conversation at precisely the moment we should be opening it.

Tim Ryan represented Ohio in the House from 2003 to 2023. He is a founding partner at Unlikely Majorities.