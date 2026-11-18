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Democrats’ top priorities for the incoming Congress are likely to be accountability and affordability at home, but the 120th Congress also has an opportunity to address one of the Trump administration’s most disastrous legacies abroad: a preventable humanitarian emergency driven by an illegal fuel blockade on Cuba.

The U.S. embargo has stifled the Cuban economy for well over half a century. President Obama took historic, popular steps toward easing sanctions and normalizing relations with the island, with bipartisan support. But the first Trump administration quickly reversed these gains, fueling an economic crisis marked by soaring inflation, food shortages and outbreaks of preventable diseases. The deterioration continued under the Biden administration, which rebuffed calls for change until its final days.

By the start of Trump’s second term — with hard-liner Marco Rubio at the foreign policy helm — Cuba’s infant mortality rate had skyrocketed 148%, and more than 10% of the population had fled the island in 2022 and 2023.

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Then came the near-total fuel blockade, enforced by tariffs, sanctions and even military force. Alongside the ratcheting up of economic restrictions, Trump and Rubio have openly sought regime change, expanding the U.S. military presence in the Caribbean and repeatedly threatening to invade.

Economic crisis became economic freefall. Today, Cuba is facing its worst humanitarian disaster in modern history. Power outages are frequent, lasting hours if not days. When there is no electricity, there is no refrigeration, running water or fans to provide respite from the tropical heat. Food and medicine are in short supply. Hospitals report backlogs of medical procedures and operations performed by cellphone light. Patients have died as a result.

Crises rarely have a single cause, but there is little doubt as to who is responsible for a fuel blockade. Whatever the Cuban government has done, it does not merit the collective punishment of its civilians.

U.N. independent human rights experts have repeatedly denounced the fuel blockade as a violation of international law. The broader embargo has been routinely and overwhelmingly condemned in 34 annual votes at the United Nations.

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This fuel blockade is cruel. It is illegal. It is an act of war. It is unpopular — on the world stage and among U.S. voters. It may even be a national security risk.

With the new balance of power, Congress has the tools to confront it.

The first step that Congress can take is to vote on a War Powers Resolution barring unauthorized use of military force against Cuba, including to enforce the fuel blockade.

This should not wait for the new Congress to be seated. Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) already introduced such legislation, and War Powers Resolutions are “privileged,” meaning Democrats can bring Velázquez’s bill to a vote while in the minority. Democratic leadership held off on doing so before the midterms, likely for fear of hurting Democratic candidates in Florida, where there is a powerful pro-sanctions constituency. With the elections over, there is no reason to delay.

A similar Senate vote only narrowly lost in April and had the support of two Republicans. Even if a War Powers Resolution wouldn’t have the numbers to pass today, holding the vote would be a potent signal of a renewed Democratic willingness to take this issue on and would drive momentum for the new Congress to grab the baton.

Come 2027, the new Congress could pass this and other discrete measures to help end the deprivation: terminating the January national emergency declaration, on which many of the recent sanctions rest; removing Cuba’s baseless “State Sponsor of Terrorism” designation, which effectively cuts off the country from the global financial system; and suspending Helms-Burton Title III authorities, which allow third parties to sue individuals who “traffic” in property confiscated by the Cuban government.

Whatever doesn’t overcome Trump’s veto would still serve to assert Congress’ position and exact a political cost on the Trump administration. Crucially, these measures can then be attached to “must-pass” legislation like the annual defense authorization bill.

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Democrats can similarly leverage must-pass appropriations bills to restrict or condition funding — for example, prohibiting the use of Pentagon funds for military action or fuel blockade enforcement, or prohibiting Treasury funds for the monitoring or enforcement of sanctions against those who provide fuel to Cuba.

But Congress should not stop at rolling the clock back to 2024. It is well past time to end the embargo that has been intentionally harming Cuban civilians for more than 60 years. Bills to repeal the main statutory authorities underlying the embargo were once introduced regularly with bipartisan support. What may not survive a veto today would still plant the flag of party policy and lay the groundwork for a future Democratic president.

Ending Cuba’s crisis won’t be easy. It could even grow worse in the coming two years: Trump could respond to the new balance of power in Washington by flexing his muscles abroad, where the executive has the most leeway. But that is all the more reason for Congress to move swiftly and decisively to rein him in. Cubans are suffering under an illegal U.S. policy. Congress must not abdicate its responsibility to act.

Michael Galant is a senior research and outreach associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research.