This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

In 2004, California voters authorized $3 billion to create the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

In 2026, the institute released its first therapy, a treatment for children with a rare immune disorder. For those children and their families, that achievement was life-changing.

But it took too long.

I have ALS. Twenty-two years is a time horizon I cannot reasonably plan around. Neither can people facing cancer, Alzheimer’s or other deadly diseases.

Advertisement

Now, Proposition 38 will invest another $8.4 billion in medical research. With those billions, California must ask for faster results.

It’s a reasonable request, in light of advancements in medical research.

Remember “Operation Warp Speed” to develop, manufacture and distribute COVID-19 vaccines? In January 2020, scientists began working with the virus. In December, the Food and Drug Administration rolled out a vaccine to the public.

Primitive artificial intelligence helped. Today, AI is orders of magnitude more powerful than it was in 2020.

AI evaluates vast datasets, maps genetic mutations and assists in drug design. It uncovers subtle patterns that humans overlook. For example, it flags breast cancers that diagnosticians have missed.

Advertisement

The White House is prioritizing AI development. At the same time, the FDA is encouraging drug testing through other technologies, such as synthetic organoids. These small devices mimic human organs and catch toxic reactions much earlier than traditional animal testing.

Why is this important? About 9 out of 10 drugs pass animal tests but eventually fail in human trials. Those failures consume years. The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine’s breakthrough treatment for that rare childhood disorder suffered multi-year setbacks because of faulty animal trials.

How many kids would have been helped if the development timeframe had been two years instead of 22 years?

Another problem is false success, and one example is striking: For 30 years, hundreds of drugs successfully reversed Alzheimer’s pathology in mice. But every one of those “cures” failed in people. Another waste of precious time.

Despite today’s better tools, as well as federal encouragement, most institutions remain slow to modernize. In the minds of many research administrators, drugs are still on 20-year development cycles.

But what if California made faster drug development a requirement for receiving the state’s investment dollars?

Advertisement

The regenerative medicine institute is showing how that’s possible, speeding up its pipeline by tying programs to funding milestones. Its goal is to move quickly through FDA clearance and complete each trial within strict two-year timelines.

Other major research institutions are also emphasizing speed. Stanford University has accelerated its drug pipelines by prioritizing human-tissue screening, bypassing traditional animal tests by validating drugs directly on human cells.

Scripps Research Institute has leveraged an explosion of research data by combining it with AI workflows. Processing that once took months now takes days.

This momentum matters.

California should demand the speed that technology can deliver. Scientists can access AI through public tools, university systems, commercial services and collaborations. They just need an incentive – and funding – to do it.

But the other part is getting the data and expertise needed to use AI well. We can address those challenges through additional requirements for publicly funded research.

What if we demanded modernized human-centric pipelines, just like the FDA suggests? That would connect research to patients from the get-go.

Advertisement

Beyond technologies and techniques, we should demand that researchers share findings to allow others to build on them right away. A discovery trapped in an institutional silo cannot help other scientists create a robust solution or avoid repeating an expensive mistake.

The central question is straightforward: What can public investment require that otherwise would not happen?

When each application at a publicly funded institution identifies a problem and explains the proposed advance, it should establish accountability milestones and avoid decades of churn.

This includes challenges beyond therapies. For basic research, progress might resolve a biological question or create a reliable tool. Even those results can be incentivized by a specific timeframe.

There should be no open-ended project timelines funded by California dollars.

Despite the passage of Proposition 38, I fear a future in which disappointed voters become unwilling to finance research. Protecting their confidence is part of protecting our chance at treatment.

California’s billions should fund a research system that learns faster, shares discoveries sooner and moves promising treatments toward patients with urgency.

Advertisement

Every institution receiving public money should answer a question that patients ask every day: What are you doing to shorten our wait?

Kevin J. Morrison is a San Francisco-based writer and ALS activist.