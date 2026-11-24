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Some 20,000 people live out of cars, vans and RVs in Los Angeles. That estimate is growing and is almost certainly an undercount.

Despite this, the city’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget initially called for cutting funding to safe parking programs, which provide overnight parking and comprehensive supportive services to individuals living in their cars. These programs already get less than 1% of the city and county homelessness budget, even though vehicle-dwellers represent nearly 30% of the homeless population. An estimated 11,000 vehicles serve as someone’s home, yet safe parking programs have only a few hundred spaces.

The L.A. region’s homeless services systems are being reorganized after the protracted dissolution of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority amid accusations of fraud and mismanagement. Los Angeles’ incoming mayor, Nithya Raman, has pledged to audit homelessness spending and improve transparency and accountability for the use of these resources. This reorganization and fresh assessment create an opportunity to align spending with Angelenos’ needs.

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Programs to help people living in their cars actually deliver a lot of bang for the buck, because they tend to reach people at an earlier stage of homelessness. Stepping in with the right resources at this pivotal moment can resolve homelessness quickly and also significantly reduce future public expenses.

Rand recently completed an analysis of Safe Parking LA, the largest such program in the region. Along with secure overnight parking, it offers case management, financial and nonfinancial assistance, and referrals to important services. We analyzed data on 1,500 of its participants between 2020 and 2025. Compared with other homeless Angelenos who were not living in vehicles, Safe Parking participants were nearly 60% less likely to be chronically homeless — that is, to be living with a disabling condition and without a home repeatedly or for more than a year.

Nearly 40% of participants were employed, versus 15% of the broader homeless population surveyed by LAHSA and 8% of those tracked in Venice, Hollywood and Skid Row by Rand’s LA Leads study. Nearly 70% had been homeless for less than one year. These are people whose jobs, cars and support networks are still intact, but who are at a tipping point.

The city can leverage that relative stability to efficiently resolve homelessness, as we saw in the data. Among those who moved from the Safe Parking LA program into permanent housing, 61% did so without requiring ongoing rental assistance. They moved into market-rate rentals or moved in with family and friends. By contrast, only 7% of people who transitioned to permanent housing from the city’s Inside Safe program — which puts up encampment dwellers in hotels and motels temporarily — did so without ongoing rental assistance.

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Case managers who helped search and apply for private-market housing units appeared to make the biggest difference for Safe Parking participants. While our study cannot prove these services caused more people to get permanent housing, the pattern fits what safe parking is designed to do: provide short-term security while building a path to long-term stability.

Safe parking programs also help individuals keep what may be their last remaining asset: their vehicle. For some, a car is both their shelter and their means to earn a paycheck; 1 in 5 employed participants worked vehicle-based gig jobs, such as delivering for DoorDash or Uber Eats. A mechanical breakdown, lapsed car registration or a tow can cascade into a loss of income. A few hundred dollars at the right moment can stop that slide.

Safe parking is relatively cheap, too. Safe Parking’s full operating cost is about $55 per space-night, $40 of which is public funding, with the rest covered by philanthropy. By comparison, the city reimburses interim housing sites, such as tiny homes and congregate shelters, $89 to $116 per bed-night. Motel rooms contracted for Inside Safe cost an average $117 per bed-night.

Caring for the most vulnerable unsheltered Angelenos is essential — and very costly. Last year, around 90% of the $1.6 billion in homelessness funding was spent to provide permanent supportive housing, interim housing and emergency shelters, street outreach, mental health care, and other resource-intensive services. This means that each person kept out of chronic homelessness represents a significant savings in future public expenditures.

Safe parking is also comparatively easy to scale up. Unlike motels or tiny home villages, adding new sites doesn’t require agencies to purchase property or build new structures. They can open quickly in underused parking lots, of which the city has many.

As Los Angeles restructures its homelessness spending, it should treat vehicle dwellers as a distinct population with a high capacity to exit homelessness. Reaching more of them earlier — while their jobs, families and cars still connect them to stability — is one way for the city to maximize the effectiveness of its homelessness funds.

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Dan Penoyer is a quantitative analyst at the Rand Housing Center, where Jason Ward is an economist and the director. They are co-authors, with Cristina Glave, of a study on vehicular homelessness.