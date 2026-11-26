This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Twenty years ago, my family attended a vibrant church in Seattle that was growing and looking for more space.

It got it — for free. Another congregation, where the typical member was much older, was struggling to keep the lights on. Even though the church probably had a couple of years left, its leaders decided to close down and give all its property and resources to the younger, up-and-coming congregation.

As a sociologist of religion, I was fascinated. Everything I had learned about how organizations behave said that, like people, they usually try to survive for as long as possible. They don’t willingly die. They hold on until they can’t. They find ways to reinvent themselves. Or they find new resources to sustain themselves — even if for just a little longer.

Advertisement

But this church in Seattle intentionally chose not to do any of those things. The members chose to let their church die in a way that was life-giving and served needs in the community.

This idea matters even more today. Americans are standing at the front edge of a coming wave of congregational closures. Lifeway, an evangelical research group, estimates that in 2014, 4,000 Protestant churches opened and 3,700 closed. By 2019, those numbers had flipped: 3,000 Protestant churches opened and 4,500 closed.

Eileen Lindner, former director of research for the National Council of Churches, has estimated that between 2015 and 2030, 60,000 to 80,000 congregations may close. Once properties like church-owned camps and other buildings are added, the total number sold could be 100,000.

This wave is the result of multiple converging forces, including competition. Over the past couple of decades, with the rise of megachurches, there has been a shift of worshipers moving to larger congregations. While churches with 250 or more weekly attendees make up about 10% of all Protestant congregations, they draw 60% of churchgoers. Megachurches with 2,000 or more attendees compose only 1% of all congregations but draw 17% of churchgoers. These large congregations can offer more programming, including youth groups, sports programs and professional quality worship music.

Advertisement

There are the broader cultural forces, including an increase in religious “nones” — people who identify as having no religious identity. Ryan Burge, a political scientist and Baptist pastor, estimates that “nones” have grown from just 5% of the U.S. population in the 1970s to 30% today.

Finally, there are the demographic forces: birth rates and death rates. Many churches in America are aging, with fewer young Christians to take elderly members’ place. That has hit mainline Protestant denominations, which once dominated America’s religious landscape, especially hard. Twenty years ago, 18% of Americans were mainline Protestants; today, only 11% are.

Members of mainline Protestant denominations — such as the Episcopal Church, the Presbyterian Church and the United Methodist Church — are having fewer children than in the past, and fewer of those children stay. Today, about half of children raised in a mainline congregation leave.

Now, as the older generation of adherents is dying, so are its congregations.

Most congregations struggle to accept their death. They face similar challenges to those of a dying individual, both emotional and logistical. Yet congregations are often ill-prepared for their own ending.

In the 2020 book “The Last Pastor,” Episcopal priest and researcher Gail Cafferata documents the pain leaders and congregants face during church closures, which can leave them feeling let down, abandoned or even betrayed by a beloved institution. Many worshipers left behind are approaching their own mortality, and losing their congregation can feel like stripping away another important part of their personal identity and history.

Dealing with the congregation’s assets is often done hurriedly at the close, or even after the fact, with sales to outsiders eyeing their real estate. The closure of neighborhood churches can contribute to gentrification, if their property becomes another luxury condo investment in a developer’s portfolio.

Advertisement

Some congregations, however, like the one I discovered in Seattle two decades ago and like others I have found recently, are able to divest their resources in a way that feels consistent with their values. Despite grieving, these churches approach closure with acceptance, intentionality and imagination.

One way that I have seen congregations do this is by giving their building and other surviving financial resources to another congregation.

Another way, increasingly common, is working with a nonprofit developer to turn church property into affordable housing. Some congregations sell or rent part of their land while they are still operating, subsidizing their shrinking budget while still fulfilling their mission to serve those in need. Other congregations do so to close in a way that benefits their community.

One congregation I am studying has decided to build low-income housing for teens and young adults, with affordable childcare for children with disabilities, on their lot. They have made arrangements for their denomination’s governing body to continue the process if the congregation has to shutter.

A third way, which can take a little more imagination and time, is to partner with local nonprofits to invest the congregation’s remaining resources with organizations that provide other community services. A Mennonite congregation in Kansas City, for example, gave its building to a Christian nonprofit that runs programs for young people.

None of these are easy. They all take hard work and an intentional process of grief. But they almost certainly result in a better death — both for the dying congregation and for their neighbors.

Advertisement

Jason Wollschleger is a professor of sociology at Whitworth University. This article was produced in collaboration with the Conversation.