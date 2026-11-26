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As I write on Thanksgiving eve, I’m among the many millions of Americans whose holiday is threatened by storms on both coasts (and, in heartland Iowa and Missouri, by the potential fallout from the Army’s detonation of a degraded stockpile of toxic explosives).

And yet I’ve been giving thanks since Nov. 3. I’m grateful to the voters from coast to coast, in red states and blue, who delivered such a decisive spanking to President Trump and his complicit Republicans that his predictable blather about election fraud has been ignored like the blubbering of the drunk at the end of the bar or the mad uncle at the holiday table.

It’s the gift that likely will keep on giving right on through 2028.

That gift — a midterm anti-Trump uprising that ruptured the polarized patterns of voting across divisions of race, gender, ethnicity, education, income levels, ideology and region — has given us an expanded political map for the presidential race taking shape. This is cause for celebration not just for Democrats and independents, but for Republicans as well. The 2028 campaign promises to be a rare thing: a truly national race.

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“I don’t know what the hell happened with this last election,” Trump whined on Tuesday at the traditional pardoning of another turkey, the real kind. “Somebody, please explain it to me.”

Get in line to accept that invitation. But therein lies Trump’s problem, and why voting patterns all but certainly will remain fluid: He acts as though he hasn’t grasped the repudiation by voters fed up with his chaos, corruption and the costs that are a consequence of his tariffs and a failed war against Iran. Trump thinks it’s all about him, except when it actually is all about him. What’s more, he’s doubling down on the stuff that made voters choke. On Wednesday, for example, he escalated his global trade war with new tariffs.

Thanks to nationwide revulsion with such policies and actions, and Trump family self-dealing, the contest to pick his successor will unfold on a field larger than any in memory. For decades political journalists, operatives and pundits have used that tired word “battlegrounds” to describe a small, occasionally shifting number of states that command candidates’ attention.

The other states, and their residents’ concerns, are passed over. Thus, another word in political jargon — “flyover” — to describe the country’s vast middle, much of which has been so surely Republican that neither party’s candidates visit. Republicans are complacent, Democrats defeated. Similarly, candidates also skip over predictably Democratic states. (Both sides make exceptions for true-blue California and New York, visiting just to tap the rich donors there.)

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In recent years the competitive battlegrounds have been essentially seven states: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan across the north and Midwest, Georgia and North Carolina in the South, and Arizona and Nevada in the West. Trump boasts constantly, and again this week, about winning all seven in 2024. This month, however, all seven gave Democrats big wins for statewide offices.

Yet it was the scrumptious upsets for Democrats in red states they’d long written off — Texas, Ohio, South Carolina, Kansas, Iowa, Alaska and Mississippi Goddam (electing the first Black senator since Reconstruction) — that not only gave Democrats control of the Senate with a comfortable margin, as well as the House, but also scrambled the presidential map going forward.

Texas alone ensured that for 2028. After more than 30 years of losing every statewide race, Texas Democrats easily won every one from governor and U.S. senator on down the ballot and also captured the state House and all four state Supreme Court seats in contention. That blue triumph puts the heretofore red state and its 40 electoral votes (second only to California’s 54) up for grabs in 2028 for the first time in more than 50 years.

“I think it’s ours to lose now,” Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke told the Bulwark podcast recently. It was O’Rourke’s close race against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 that first fired Democrats’ dreams of a Texas comeback. But they kept waking to more losses, until this year.

Republicans now have to fight and spend lots of money to recapture Texas, a fight that’s all but existential given that, without the state, the party would have a hard time getting to 270 electoral votes for president. That is money and effort that would otherwise go to other states that Republicans also need.

Yet Democrats have a similar, arguably greater challenge: to finally invest time and resources in red states and rural areas they’ve long abandoned, not just in Texas, but across the Deep South. “Contest the ground everywhere,” former President Obama last week advised newly elected Democrats (advice he didn’t follow in his time).

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Democrats really have no choice: U.S. population shifts to the South and Southwest have been eroding the number of electoral votes and congressional districts in Democratic-leaning states to the north, threatening to give Republicans a lock on the presidency and perhaps the House as well as the disproportionately rural Senate.

Voters have given Democrats an opportunity to change the trend. But their party’s grassroots work will mean little if they squander their new lease on Congress through infighting and legislative standoffs. Democrats must govern pragmatically, passing bills in keeping with their promises to help cut Americans’ costs. If Trump vetoes them, they become Democrats’ 2028 agenda.

And, in truth, it’s what Trump does that matters for 2028 more than anything Democrats do. He seems intent on being Democrats’ biggest asset. Consider the news just since his election rout: his embarrassing embrace of dictators Vladimir Putin (“my friend”) and Xi Jinping; more tariffs and viral videos of immigration agents’ violence; and the Nvidia scandal that has it all: risks to national security and the rule of law, stench of corruption, crony capitalism.

Safe to say, Trump isn’t going to change. So be it: Having expanded the political map by his maladministration, in 2028 he can experience a renunciation of Trumpism that’s truly nationwide.

Bluesky: @jackiecalmes

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