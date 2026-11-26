White people are notoriously bad at a lot of things. Dancing, handling spice, keeping marshmallows out of salad. And definitely talking to our families about politics. Especially if you’re a Democrat.

This holiday season, though, talking about politics will be the easiest it’s been in decades for white liberals because, for the first time in 36 years, more white people voted for Democrats than voted for Republicans in the midterms. According to NBC News exit polls, Democrats won 50% of the white vote, compared to the Republicans’ 49%. That hasn’t happened in a major U.S. election since before many voters were born. You have to go all the way back to 1964 for the last time a majority of white people voted for a Democrat in a presidential election. Heading into the 2028 cycle, it once again looks possible for a Democratic presidential nominee to win a majority of white support, as long as white liberals do what we’re often so bad at doing: talking to our conservative family members, friends and neighbors about politics.

The last time a majority of white people voted for a Democratic president, we got the Voting Rights Act, the Fair Housing Act, Medicare, gun safety laws, federal funding for schools and the National Endowment for the Arts. White liberals say they’re fighting for equal rights, fighting for equal opportunity. But if we want to achieve those things, we have to figure out a way to stop fighting with each other.

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Over the last decade, as white liberals have marched, rallied and voted for progress, we’ve also distanced ourselves from the white voters in our lives who are needed to create real, lasting change. In a recent study, around half of Democrats reported a relationship ending because of politics, and Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans to be the ones who initiate such a split. White Americans are almost three times as likely to have had a relationship hurt by politics than Black Americans, and, according to Pew Research, white people are a lot more stressed than people of color to talk about politics with someone they disagree with.

If you work in Democratic politics long enough — I have for the last seven years — you notice that many staffers, activists and donors have families who still vote Republican. White Democratic campaign staffers will sit in a conference room and have long strategy sessions about how the party can better reach Black, Latino and Asian voters, while they refuse to reach out to all of the white people in their phone contacts.

Around 70% of registered voters are white, and the vast majority of Trump voters are white. Democrats rail against the MAGA movement, we decry injustice and racism, but then we lean on people of color to stop it. While we march alongside them, we expect the oppressed to stop the oppression. But it’s on us, because it’s caused by us. It’s not enough for white liberals to rally as individuals; we need to bring our white communities along with us. If we want the country to change, white people have to change.

Thankfully, Democratic candidates this November have provided inspiration for how we can talk to our families this holiday season in a way that can win them over.

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When we travel home for the holidays, white people will typically be traveling a longer distance to see relatives than other racial groups, and it’s important that we don’t come in as outsiders. The newly urban white liberals often emit a low hum of disdain for their conservative-leaning hometowns, but this holiday season, let’s focus less on urban-suburban-rural differences and more on shared formative experiences and local ideology. Iowa’s Democratic governor-elect, Rob Sand — who attended Brown University, interned in D.C. and traveled the world as a fashion model before moving back to his home state — repeatedly emphasized the importance of his small-town roots during his winning campaign. “I wouldn’t be who I am today without my hometown,” Sand told voters.

Over the last 20 years, rural Americans grew more and more Republican, but, in 2026, Democrats clawed back support in cornfield, cattle and coal counties. The party was able to cut Trump’s 2024 rural vote margin in half by showing a special degree of empathy for rural voters and presenting political positions through a rural lens.

Jamie Ager, a fifth-generation farmer in North Carolina known for wearing trucker hats on the campaign trail, flipped a House seat in Appalachia by eschewing the “academic” rhetoric of national Democrats in favor of a common-sense approach. He focused on being neighborly, as he talked about helping farmers, protecting public lands, lowering costs and expanding healthcare access for rural Americans, something Scott Colom also centered in his winning Senate campaign in Mississippi.

As we say grace around the Thanksgiving table, let’s keep in mind that Democratic candidates across the country also found success anchoring their political positions in religion. In Texas, Sen.-elect James Talarico rose to prominence by using his Presbyterian faith to calmly contextualize often-controversial political issues. In Kansas, Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton, a Methodist pastor, described being “woke” as being awakened “to truth, to kindness, to compassion.”

Richard Ojeda, who became the first Democrat to win in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District in more than 60 years, used the words of Jesus from Matthew 25:40 as a presiding principle of his campaign: “For what you do to the least of my brothers, you do unto me.” In Ohio, Amy Acton became the state’s first Jewish governor. Kicking off her campaign, she told a local news outlet that she follows the Jewish concept of tikkun olam (“repairing the world”), which guides her pursuit of social justice.

This year Democratic candidates showed that unity can once again be a winning message. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa won running on the promise to be “a governor for all Texans.” Celebrating his reelection in Georgia, Sen. Jon Ossoff told supporters, “We can overcome division without sacrificing clarity of purpose.”

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With the 2028 presidential election on the horizon, Democratic candidates should continue this message of hope and unity, while white liberals work to mend relationships with family and friends. To echo James Baldwin in “The Fire Next Time,” lasting change will not happen until white people learn to love themselves and each other.

This holiday season, let’s really try to do something we’ve been avoiding. Let’s talk to our white communities about politics.

Andrew Gauthier is a media strategist who has worked for the Democratic National Committee and the Biden and Harris presidential campaigns.