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Texas native Michelle Beadle is happy to be home for the holidays — for a change.

After three decades of Republicans dominating statewide elections — enacting some of the country’s harshest immigration policies, gerrymandering congressional maps and terrorizing LGBTQ+ children along the way — conservatives could only watch in disbelief as Democrats took every statewide election in the midterm.

“We even flipped the railroad commissioner,” the host of FanDuel’s “Run It Back” said with a hint of surprise, adding she’s considering wearing all blue to family gatherings for the rest of the year. As one of the few progressives in her family, Beadle joked she was “barely alive” the last time a Democrat, Ann Richards, was in the governor’s mansion.

“The air is going to feel … fresher this year,” she said.

Perhaps.

Two years ago, after President Trump was reelected, a CBS News/YouGov poll found 7 out of 10 Americans planned to avoid talking politics on Thanksgiving, with little difference between liberals and conservatives. It’s hard to imagine that scenario flipping just because more than 500 state legislative seats across the country did.

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That instinct to stay quiet to keep the peace will survive because for 10 years, quietly surviving has been all many families could muster. The rifts at holiday gatherings and friend groups in the Trump era stem from what feels like a betrayal of values everyone assumed they shared. What cuts the deepest is watching the MAGA movement give people you thought you knew permission to say things you didn’t know they believed.

But silence is a ceasefire, not a treaty.

The landmines that defined the dinner table conversations are still ready to detonate. After all, we don’t stop being citizens when we sit down to eat. We have just been conditioned to stop saying so. If there’s one thing of which this decade has reminded us, it is the emotional toll democracy can take. The wins and losses of an election cycle do not unfold in a vacuum. A nation that goes from the sensibilities of Obama to the erratic leadership of Trump, then to Biden’s stoicism and back to Trump again is an electorate that knows things are headed in the wrong direction but is unsure of the mechanism to course-correct.

Caught in the middle of that tug-of-war are mixed families — liberals and conservatives bound by blood and love — who have found it harder and harder to break bread together. I imagine somewhere in Texas there’s a man who voted for Gov. Greg Abbott four times who will pass the potatoes to a niece in a blue sweater. Multiply that table by a few million. At some point, silence has to give way to conversation. Too much history has transpired in Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and beyond to pretend our personal lives won’t be affected.

Maybe it feels as if the country is always headed in the wrong direction because we don’t understand our fellow citizens and where they want the country to be headed. I guess that’s why I hold a sliver of hope that the upcoming meeting regarding healthcare between President Trump and Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed is more than a photo op. If these two combatants can find a way to break metaphorical bread, maybe there’s hope for the rest of us.

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“One of the holidays that brings us together the most is Thanksgiving,” El-Sayed told me. “It’s one of those civic holidays that we all come together and celebrate this concept of America — this incredible blended family that we have.”

His wife’s parents emigrated to the U.S. from India. His parents came from Egypt. El-Sayed talks about a Polish atheist uncle and Presbyterian deacon grandparents.

“And we’re all coming together to watch the Lions and enjoy everything from turkey to tabouleh,” he said. “That is the joy of America. Rather than limit the number of holidays, you expand the number of holidays you celebrate and celebrate one another.”

One can at least hope.

YouTube: @LZGrandersonShow