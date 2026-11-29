This month, voters across America elected a new class of leaders who reflect the communities they serve and have fought to protect the planet we all share. Many among them will make history, including Peggy Flanagan as the first Indigenous woman in the U.S. Senate, Deb Haaland and Keisha Lance Bottoms respectively as the nation’s first Indigenous and first Black woman governors, and Xavier Becerra as California’s first elected Latino governor .

As with many of their new colleagues, each has championed climate policies including carbon-free electricity laws and clean energy plans , protections for public lands and lawsuits against environmental rollbacks. Nevertheless, as long as climate action rises and falls with each political cycle, every gain is only as secure as the next election. As a climate movement, we need to build a foundation strong enough to withstand various political tides, and investors and philanthropists have an essential role to play.

The last two years have shown us how quickly climate progress can lose ground. Washington’s retreat from environmental protection has cost Americans dearly, from rising electricity bills and slower disaster recovery to growing threats to our public lands and wildlife. The current administration has already repealed much of the roughly $370 billion that 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act put behind clean energy. And USAID, which supported conservation and climate work around the world, has been shut down . Reversing that damage will take time. With the president’s ability to block new legislation, another major round of federal climate investment as ambitious as the IRA is unlikely before 2029, and even that will depend on the outcome of the next election.

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We cannot wait that long. The science is clear that the twin crises of climate change and the decline in the abundance of life on Earth will rapidly accelerate if we don’t act urgently and at the scale each demands. Human-caused warming is projected to pass 1.5 degrees Celsius in about four years , risking irreversible harm to natural systems and to the economies and communities they sustain.

Species are vanishing at 10 to 100 times the natural rate, and up to 1 million species could disappear within decades unless we ease drivers like climate change and habitat degradation. At the same time, we have never been better equipped to turn this around. The solutions to sustain a livable planet already exist. One Earth has identified more than 75 science-based pathways that can help achieve 100% renewable energy access for all, protect and restore 50% of Earth’s lands and seas, and transform our food and fiber systems away from highly extractive and polluting to regenerative practices.

Yet existing financial channels remain misaligned with what’s needed. Less than 2% of philanthropic giving currently goes toward efforts to reduce and remove greenhouse gas emissions, and much of what is spent on climate isn’t reaching the solutions with the greatest impact. Our inaugural climate finance report tracked nearly $400 billion in U.S. climate investment and philanthropy from 2018 to 2024. Eighty-nine cents of every dollar went to energy transition solutions, including solar and wind farms, electric vehicles and grid updates. Regenerative agriculture received only 7 cents, and nature conservation just 4 cents.

This energy transition is both essential and increasingly profitable. But a stable climate, healthy communities and a resilient future all depend on a thriving world. We cannot solve the climate crisis by financing only the solutions that fit most easily into existing investment models. That means moving far more funding to nature-based strategies led by the people closest to the land. Currently, Indigenous peoples steward 39% of Earth’s remaining intact ecosystems, which fare far better under their stewardship. Yet less than 6% of conservation philanthropy supports Indigenous communities in securing the rights to their lands.

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A growing set of tools can help put the health of living systems at the center of how we invest and measure progress. In 2023, a debt-for-nature swap let Ecuador cut its debt while committing hundreds of millions to Galápagos conservation. Launched last year, Brazil’s Tropical Forest Forever Facility aims to pay tropical countries for every hectare of forest they keep standing. Gross domestic regeneration , a proposed companion to gross domestic product, is designed to measure whether economies build up or wear down the natural and social systems that sustain them. And a bioregional framework , which maps the world from nature’s perspective, can help coordinate investment across natural regions that political borders often divide.

Ideas like these could be transformational, but many will need years to develop, test and adopt. As they mature, philanthropy and private funding must be deployed far more ambitiously and strategically.

Closing the gaps will take every type of capital doing what it does best. Philanthropy can support work that markets won’t fund, such as helping Indigenous communities protect their lands, strengthening local institutions, building scientific infrastructure and conserving ecosystems for their own sake. Philanthropy can also take early bets on ideas investors aren’t ready for yet, which often lays the groundwork for entire industries.

Private capital can, in turn, scale viable business models, from regenerative farms to companies that restore degraded land. Public finance and policy remain essential for setting rules and providing a level of strategic investment no other source can match. The opportunity is to align these forms of capital so each strengthens the others. By funding and testing solutions now, philanthropy and private capital can also deliver new models that public investment could adopt and expand upon when it’s ready.

Climate action is at its core about a shared hope for a better future, regardless of our politics. We all want cleaner air and water, ecosystems that can withstand storms and shelter communities and access to nourishing food grown close to home. Whatever may happen in Washington next, we can start building better systems with more innovative financing, deeper partnerships with local communities and a movement strong enough to drive change through every political cycle. We have the road map. Now we must set our sights on what lies ahead.

Justin Winters is founder and executive director of One Earth, a nonprofit that advances science-based solutions to the climate and biodiversity crises.