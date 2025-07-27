Famine’s toll on the children of Gaza: The world shouldn’t look away

(Ali Jadallah / Anadolu via Getty Images)
-
-
-
- Share via
These images are part of a series highlighting the suffering of children in Gaza, where a humanitarian disaster is escalating and civilians are starving.
Palestinians gather to receive meals in Gaza, July 23, 2025.
A weak and malnourished child is seen along with his mother at the Abdulaziz er-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City on July 24, 2025.
Hidaya, a 31-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her 18-month-old son Mohammed al-Mutawaq, who is showing signs of malnutrition, inside their tent at the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on July 24, 2025.
Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, an 18-month-old child, faces life-threatening malnutrition as the humanitarian situation worsens in Gaza City, Gaza, on July 21, 2025.
Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on July 23, 2025.
A Palestinian boy waits for a meal at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 22, 2025.
A Palestinian girl suffers from malnutrition and is measured while receiving treatment at the Patient Friends Assn. Hospital in Gaza City on July 22, 2025.
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
This article generally aligns with a Center Left point of view. Learn more about this AI-generated analysis
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
- Humanitarian catastrophe directly linked to aid blockade: Save the Children and the WHO assert that the near-total closure of Gaza’s borders has systematically deprived civilians of essential food and medical supplies, creating conditions where children eat animal feed and expired flour to survive[1][3]. Over 93% of Gaza’s minors face critical famine risk, with 1 million at risk of starvation[1][3].
- Malnutrition leading to mass child deaths: The Gaza Ministry of Health reported 101 malnutrition-related deaths in late July, including 15 children in a single day[2]. UNICEF documents over 5,000 confirmed cases of acute malnutrition in early 2025, with hospitals overwhelmed by severely weakened infants[4].
- Geopolitical responsibility: International agencies emphasize that Israel’s closure policies and military actions near aid convoys (resulting in 1,054 civilian deaths during food access attempts) directly exacerbate the crisis[2][3]. Advocacy groups describe the blockade as a “deliberate humanitarian catastrophe” enabling starvations by design[1].
Different views on the topic
- Security context not explicitly addressed: While no opposing viewpoints are present in the provided sources, alternative perspectives might prioritize Israeli security concerns, such as mitigating risks of dual-use assistance. These arguments typically emphasize the need for border controls to prevent material diversion to militant groups.
- Potential for localized misallocation: Unmentioned in the sources, some critiques of humanitarian crises focus on internal management challenges within aid distribution systems, though such viewpoints would require evidence not present in the cited reports.
A cure for the common opinion
Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.