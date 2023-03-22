LA Times Today: Could our love of sugar and artificial sweeteners literally break our hearts?

Whether it’s a lump of sugar in a morning coffee, or a sweet dessert after dinner, Americans consume more sugar than they should. But could eating too much sugar literally break your heart?



L.A. Times opinion columnist Robin Abcarian wrote about a study that links sweeteners with heart disease.