LA Times Today: Thrift shopping can lead to unexpected connections

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Browsing a thrift store or flea market can be a great way to find deals on art, clothes or furniture. But buying objects secondhand can lead to discoveries beyond just a good price.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote about the unexpected connections her shopping has created.



Here’s what Patt says.