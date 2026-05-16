Stand Together: The Roots and Legacy of Peaceful Protest and Community Organizing

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Recorded on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the panel “Stand Together: The Roots and Legacy of Peaceful Protest and Community Organizing” brings together four distinguished authors to examine the historical foundations and modern realities of activism. Moderated by USC associate professor Alice Baumgartner, the conversation features Char Adams, Aaron G. Fountain Jr., Andre Kurthers, and Annie Leonard. Together, they excavate deeply personal stories of resistance that challenge traditional narratives, reminding audiences that the fight for civil rights is a continuous, organized effort.



The panelists highlight that effective protests are rarely spontaneous. Leonard emphasizes the critical infrastructure behind Rosa Parks’s famous bus boycott, while Kurthers underscores the danger of normalizing the modern suppression of free speech. Fountain shares uncovered FBI surveillance records targeting high school student activists during the 1960s and 1970s, revealing how authorities criminalized teenage uprisings. Similarly, Adams discusses the pivotal role of Black-owned bookstores, noting that figures like David Ruggles established these spaces as vital sites of education and protest when literacy itself was strictly restricted.



Addressing the current landscape, the speakers express concern over the increasing criminalization of constitutional rights, including SLAPP suits and targeted anti-protest legislation. Despite these threats, the panel concludes on a strong note of solidarity. By sharing these historical blueprints of resilience, the authors invite the public to recognize the enduring power of community organizing and the critical necessity of defending the right to protest.

