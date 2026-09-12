TIFF Interview: Chase Infiniti, Jason Isaacs and more talk “The Julia Set”

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The creative team behind The Julia Set discuss their new collegiate mathematics drama. Writer/director Niki Byrne and stars Chase Infiniti, Christopher Briney, Chloe Bailey and Nico Hiraga came by the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House.