‘I Play Rocky’ is an ‘anti-money movie,’ says its director. Just like the original

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In this week’s episode of The Envelope podcast, director Peter Farrelly, writer Peter Gamble and the cast of “I Play Rocky” share stories from re-creating one of the greatest films of all time live at AFI Fest.