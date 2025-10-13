Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong - “Truth and Trust” in Cancer Research & Journalism | The Daily Show

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong sits down with Jon Stewart to share how his groundbreaking work in cancer research and his surprising purchase of the Los Angeles Times in 2018 are both part of his vision to heal the country and give everyone an opportunity at the American dream. He offers a background to his work in finding cancer treatments that harness the body’s natural immunity – a departure from decades of the harmful, money-making chemotherapy standard – and shares how growing up in apartheid South Africa gave him a deep appreciation for news media.