Unlocking the Truth About NAD+ Precursors and Cellular Aging With Tru Niagen’s Mona Rosene

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Mona Rosene, Global Director of Scientific and Medical Affairs at Niagen Bioscience, sits down at Cannes Lions 2026 to break down the science of NAD+—and how to tell real science from marketing hype.



She explains what NAD+ actually does in the body (energy production and cellular repair), why levels decline with age and metabolic stressors like sun, alcohol, and poor diet, and the key differences between NAD precursors like NR, NMN, and niacin—and why molecular form matters for how efficiently your body can use them. Mona also makes the case for “healthspan” over lifespan, walks through why clinical research and third-party quality testing matter, and shares red flags for spotting clickbait health claims.