TIFF: Andrew Haigh and Fred Hechinger on grief, location shoots and queer desire in ‘A Long Winter’

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Director Andrew Haigh and star Fred Hechinger sit down to discuss their new film adaptation, “A Long Winter.” The duo details adapting Colm Tóibín’s novella after 15 years, filming on location in the harsh elements of Alberta, capturing the unspoken dynamics of family grief, and exploring a delicate, shame-free depiction of queer desire and emotional connection.