The 5 Best Fat Burners Available In 2021

1st Place: Eliminate*

Eliminate takes the first place on our list of best fat burners. It came out on top because it takes a unique and highly effective approach to weight loss.

A lot of the fat burners out on the market just focus on one aspect of weight loss, whereas Eliminate targets all aspects.

That means it could impact:

Energy levels*

Fat Loss*

Appetite Suppression*

Cravings*

Metabolism*

The reason we find Eliminate such an excellent option is that it has you covered from every angle possible. That is exactly what you should be looking for in a product like this.

Eliminate has become popular because it contains up to 13 different ingredients. That’s a lot more than you’ll find in other fat burners. On top of that, each ingredient packs a massive dose.

A few examples of the ingredients you’ll find in this product are Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Green Coffee Bean Extract, Yohimbine, and two different sources of Caffeine.

All these ingredients will work together to support you during your weight loss journey, helping you burn additional calories throughout the day ( 3 ).

Eliminate contains a powerful mechanism and ingredient panel. Anecdotal experiences showed increased results combining it with a caloric deficit and workout program.

Benefits:

Helps weight loss progress from multiple angles;

Impacts energy, metabolism, and appetite ( 2 )( 3 )( 4 );

)( )( ); Eliminate contains 13 potent ingredients with optimal dosages;

It starts working extremely rapidly;

Advanced thermogenic formula;

It can be used by both men and women;

Eliminate has collected lots of positive reviews.

Drawbacks:

Limited availability

Priced above average

2nd Place: Exterminate*

Coming in second place is Exterminate, a powerful low stimulant fat burner supplement.

Even though Exterminate doesn’t use caffeine or other stimulants, it’s still able to help you maximize weight loss. It’s formulated to support energy levels, reduce appetite, and increase metabolism.

The combination of ingredients found in Exterminate work synergistically throughout the entire day. Some of the most effective ingredients found in this product are Naringin, Capsaicin, and Hordenine.

When using Exterminate, you could experience long-lasting effects that help you burn more calories, resulting in more weight loss . This is because of ingredients like Green Tea, Naringin, and Advantra Z ( 5 )( 6 )( 7 ).

If you’re looking for the best fat burner with almost no stimulants, Exterminate is the product for you. It combines all the proper ingredients to take your progress to the next level.

Benefits:

It works by increasing thermogenesis to burn more calories ( 8 );

); Aims to support energy, appetite, and metabolism;

Features a total of 10 powerful ingredients to support weight loss;

Gets absorbed quickly for optimal results and effects;

Positive user experiences back up the effectiveness of this product;

Exterminate contains limited amounts of caffeine and stimulants.

Drawbacks:

Hefty serving size of three capsules

Only available on Huge Supplements website

3rd Place: Genius Burn*

Next up, we have Genius Burn taking our third spot on the list of fat burners. This comprehensive weight loss formula can be a great addition to your routine.

This option is completely free of stimulants, meaning you won’t find any caffeine in this formula. Because of this, you’ll be able to consume it at any time of the day and not experience any jitters.

Genius Burn combines a lot of different, effective ingredients. A few highlights of the ingredients found in this product are CapsiMax, TeaCrine, and Paradoxine.

It also contains KSM-66 Ashwagandha, an excellent ingredient that could help with stress-related food cravings ( 9 )( 12 ). Reduced appetite may be very beneficial when you’re trying to lose weight ( 10 ).

If Genius Burn has caught your attention, we recommend picking it up from the official manufacturer’s website as there is a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Benefits:

Caffeine-free weight loss support formula;

It helps with supporting cognitive functions due to Cognizin®( 11 );

); Combats food cravings ( 9 )( 12 );

)( ); Includes patented-ingredients such as KSM-66 & Capsimax;

The formula doesn’t contain any unnecessary fillers;

90-day money back guarantee.

Drawbacks:

Expensive option at $49.99 per bottle

Only provides a gentle energy boost

4th Place: LeanMode*

Next in line on our list of best fat burners is LeanMode, a unique weight loss support formula.

What we like about LeanMode is that it’s an all-in-one and low stimulant formula. By all-in-one, they mean that it helps with energy, appetite, and weight loss ( 2 )( 3 )( 4 ).

The formula behind LeanMode consists of five active ingredients. Not a whole lot, but the ones that have been added are dosed optimally.

Amongst the five active ingredients, you’ll find Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), an ingredient that could help with reducing body fat ( 13 ). Other ingredients include Green Tea Extract and Green Coffee Bean Extract.

If you don’t like a lot of stimulants then this low stim fat burner offers a great alternative. It’ll still give you the effects you’re looking for, just not the increase in energy.

There’s plenty of places where you can get LeanMode from, but the majority of the users get it directly from Evlution Nutrition or Amazon.

Benefits:

Low stimulant weight loss support with ingredients like Acetyl-L-Carnitine ( 14 );

); Works through multiple modes of action (all-in-one formula);

Supports optimal metabolism levels with ingredients such as Green Tea ( 15 );

); Formulated to help your body burn more calories;

May help control appetite ( 39 );

); Transparent formula with premium quality ingredients.

Drawbacks:

Some mixed reviews on its effectiveness

It doesn’t impact energy as much



5th Place: Burn XT*

The fifth and final place on our list gets taken by Burn XT, a thermogenic fat burner supplement.

Burn XT contains numerous compounds that could help increase thermogenesis, thus supporting your body to burn more calories ( 17 ).

One of the most potent ingredients found in Burn XT is CapsiMax, a clinically researched thermogenic( 40 ). Some of the other compounds include Acetyl-L-Carnitine and Caffeine.

Even though Burn XT isn’t as stacked as some of the other products we’ve featured, it can still be beneficial and help you reach your goals sooner.

Burn XT is available from the official Jacked Factory website, but another popular website to get it from is Amazon.

Benefits:

Formulated to increase thermogenesis ( 17 );

); It can help raise energy throughout the day ( 18 );

); Aims to help your body burn additional calories ( 3 );

); Includes clinically researched ingredients;

It does not contain artificial fillers;

Vegetarian friendly;

Drawbacks:

Only contains a total of five ingredients

There is 270mg of Caffeine in it per serving

The Best Fat Burner Ingredients Explained

When buying and using a fat burner, it’s essential to pay close attention to the ingredients it contains. The ingredients are what make the product effective.

That means if the fat burner you’ve purchased doesn’t contain the right ingredients, you won’t get the effects you’re looking for.

Not just the ingredient itself is crucial, but the dosage also plays an important role. If, for example, a certain ingredient is underdosed, chances are it isn’t going to affect your weight loss at all.

We will show you which compounds are considered the best fat burner ingredients. We’re also going to tell you what the most effective dosages are.

Caffeine Anhydrous

The primary and key ingredient found in many fat burners is Caffeine.

Many of you will be familiar with Caffeine, as it’s found in coffee, energy drinks, and pre workouts. It’s one of the most used dietary supplements in the world and is mostly found in beans, nuts and tea leaves ( 19 ).

Caffeine is a highly effective stimulant, and its effects have been backed by science. It’s capable of boosting energy levels and making you feel less tired ( 20 ).

Some studies researched the effects on caffeine and exercise performance and noticed that it could improve performance and endurance ( 21 ).

But even more important, some studies found out that it’s able to increase fat oxidation and thermogenesis ( 22 ). In other words, it’s able to help speed up weight loss significantly.

There is no optimal dosage of caffeine when it comes down to weight loss. However, researchers found out that a dosage between 150-650mg has been proven to enhance physical endurance ( 23 ).

Note: some people are intolerant to Caffeine or simply don’t like it. In that case, you’ll need to go with a stimulant free fat burner such as Exterminate.

Green Tea Extract

Green Tea Extract is another high-quality and effective ingredient often added to fat burner pills.

It’s an excellent ingredient that may directly helps increase fat loss and can also increase metabolic rate ( 24 )( 3 ). Many users also report an increase in energy when taking it, this is most likely because it also contains caffeine ( 25 ).

It’s worth mentioning that Green Tea Extract works even better when you exercise frequently ( 26 ).

Green Tea Extract isn’t just good for losing weight; it’s loaded with antioxidants that can positively impact your overall health ( 27 ).

As we’ve said before, the effects of this ingredient are gained in a dose-dependent manner. You’re going to need a Green Tea Extract dosage of at least 400 to 600mg per day ( 28 ).

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Another effective ingredient you’ll want to see included in your fat burner is Green Coffee Bean Extract.

The reason why it’s added is that it’s able to help support weight loss. Of course, it’s not going to be drastic changes, but everything helps.

Green Coffee Bean Extract is also high in antioxidants, which means it comes with more benefits than just boosting fat loss.

There isn’t an optimal dosage researched for green coffee bean extract; however, most studies have used a dosage between 200-400mg daily ( 41 )( 42 ).

Yohimbine

Yohimbine is known as an ingredient that can raise thermogenesis and help with weight loss( 29 ).

That means it works by increasing your body’s temperature, and when this occurs, you start to burn more calories - even without exercising.

Therefore, many of the best fat burners contain Yohimbine. It is a potent compound, meaning it doesn’t require a hefty dosage to reap the benefits.

Most products contain anywhere from 1 to 5mg per serving. This is a reliable and effective dosage, especially when you realize that you combine it with other potent stimulants and ingredients ( 30 ).

Capsaicin

Capsaicin contains the active components of different peppers, such as chili and cayenne peppers ( 31 ).

It works by stimulating the release of adrenaline, which causes an increase in metabolism ( 32 ). A higher metabolism will help you burn through more calories.

Even research proves the effectiveness of Capsaicin, as it’s been scientifically shown to decrease body fat ( 33 ).

Capsaicin also works effectively for appetite suppression, making it an excellent addition to a weight loss formula ( 34 ).

If Capsaicin is included in your fat burner, you’re going to want it to be dosed between roughly 2 to 4mg ( 35 ).

How We Chose The Best Fat Burners

It’s important to know that we haven’t just randomly picked the products in this article.

We’ve looked at multiple important criteria for putting together this list of best fat burners.

Here’s a breakdown of the different criteria and why they’re crucial.

Ingredients: The ingredients found in these weight loss supplements is what determines their effectiveness and potency. That’s why we always look for products that include science-backed ingredients. We’ve shown you fat burners that have a potent, proven ingredient profile.

The ingredients found in these weight loss supplements is what determines their effectiveness and potency. That’s why we always look for products that include science-backed ingredients. We’ve shown you fat burners that have a potent, proven ingredient profile. Dosages: Including the right ingredients is essential, but so is using the proper dosage. If an ingredient isn’t dosed sufficiently, it won’t work to its full potential, meaning it will affect your results. We made sure to look for products that contain high, science-backed dosages.

Including the right ingredients is essential, but so is using the proper dosage. If an ingredient isn’t dosed sufficiently, it won’t work to its full potential, meaning it will affect your results. We made sure to look for products that contain high, science-backed dosages. Effects: We’ve tested the products to see how they impact weight loss. The featured products support energy, appetite suppression, metabolism, and (stubborn) fat loss.

We’ve tested the products to see how they impact weight loss. The featured products support energy, appetite suppression, metabolism, and (stubborn) fat loss. Reviews: It’s crucial to find a product that is backed up by positive reviews. That means that it’s effective and that people have successfully used it during their weight loss journey.

It’s crucial to find a product that is backed up by positive reviews. That means that it’s effective and that people have successfully used it during their weight loss journey. Pricing: You want to get the best bang for your buck. Of course, you don’t want to spend more than you need to. The products we’re showing you are exceptionally balanced and have a lot of value.



The Benefits Of Taking Fat Burner Pills

There’s a reason why many people turn to a fat burner when they want to lose excessive weight.

It’s because a good product can come with several benefits. If your product contains the right science-backed ingredients, it could help with:

Boosting fat loss

Raising energy levels

Suppressing appetite and cravings

Supporting optimal metabolism

Increasing thermogenesis

Releasing fat storage

Of course, each product has its own set of ingredients meaning each product will give different benefits.

Please keep in mind that fat burners aren’t some type of magical pills that will do the work for you.

Prioritize your nutrition and exercise before adding one to your routine.

Keep reading as later in this article will give you some valuable tips to help stimulate weight loss.

Do Fat Burners Really Work?

A question we often get asked is – do fat burners really work?

The answer is yes; fat burners can really work . But to lose weight, you’ll also need to eat healthily and stay physically active to make sure you are in a caloric deficit ( 36 ).

As we’ve mentioned earlier in this article, you’ll need to get your hands on the right product with the right ingredients like the ones we’ve shown you in this article.

Only a properly formulated supplement will be able to help with energy, appetite suppression, metabolism, and burning fat.

We only recommend adding a fat burner to your routine if your nutrition and training are dialed in. Your body needs to be in a caloric deficit to lose weight, so staying on top of your diet is crucial.

Other Tips For Burning Fat

We know how difficult losing fat can get; that’s why we’ve put together a few valuable tips to help you get through your journey.

Check them out below!

Track What You Eat

You need to be in a caloric deficit if you want to lose weight, meaning you need to know what you’re eating.

Tracking your calories might seem challenging, but it’s not. Plus, by doing so, you’ll significantly speed up your weight loss progress.

Get Enough Exercise

Physical activities will help your body with burning calories. The more you exercise, the more calories you’ll burn through.

Try getting in a minimum of 4 hours of exercise per week. Not only is exercising good for fat loss, but also your overall health ( 37 ).

Avoid Sugars And Trans Fats

It’s crucial to focus on the type of nutrients you are eating. Make sure to avoid sugars and trans fats, as they can both negatively impact fat loss.

When losing weight, make sure to focus on getting in

high-quality sources of protein and complex carbohydrates.

Get Enough Sleep

Getting enough sleep is often overlooked by many, but it’s crucial for many aspects of your health but also for weight loss. Better sleep quality resulted in great fat loss ( 38 ).

Scientific research shows that sleep deprivation can lead to an increase in weight. That’s why it’s essential to make sure your body gets enough rest.

Aim for a minimum of between 6 to 8 hours of sleep per night.

Stay Consistent

You’re not going to lose much weight overnight, meaning it’s crucial to stay consistent with exercise and nutrition.

Remember why you started your weight loss journey, and realize that the results will be worth the sacrifice!

Switch your diet up every few weeks and also look into intermittent fasting .

By combining the above tips with a high-quality fat burner, you’re going to make significant weight loss progress.

Prioritize your nutrition and exercise, and you’ll be surprised by how much fat you can lose in a month.

It’s essential to stay consistent; results don’t happen overnight.

Conclusion

Fat burners can be helpful when you’re trying to lose weight, but you need to get your hands on the right product.

We’ve researched the many options available and have put together a list of the five best fat burners. This list was put together based on ingredients, dosages, effects, pricing, and reviews.

Here’s a recap of which fat burners we featured in this article:

Eliminate – Visit & Shop Exterminate – Visit & Shop Genius Burn LeanMode Burn XT

Out of all the products, we found Eliminate to be the most effective. Nonetheless, every one of these products will do a fantastic job, as they all feature scientifically backed ingredients.

Don’t forget – a fat burner will only work if you are in a caloric deficit. That means if you want to lose weight, you’ll need to eat less and exercise more.

